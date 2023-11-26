News
Report: Russia Orders Arrest Of Spokesman For Facebook Parent Company
Russia has reportedly ordered the arrest of the chief spokesman for Facebook parent company Meta, accusing him of promoting terrorism. The decision against Andy Stone was revealed on November 26 by Russian news site Mediazona, which said the Justice Ministry order was made in February 2023. Stone, who could not be reached for comment, was targeted due to a policy change he announced in March 2022, less than a month after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The policy shift by Meta allowed some calls for violence against Russian invaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to be made on Facebook or Instagram, which Meta also owns. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Says Ukraine Attacked Moscow, Other Cities With Fleet Of Drones; No Major Damage Reported
Russian officials said Ukraine targeted Moscow and other Russian cities with a fleet of at least 24 drones, claiming most were downed by antiaircraft systems.
Ukraine, meanwhile, reported being targeted by at least nine Russian drones overnight on November 26, one day after Russia launched a massive wave of drones against Kyiv and other sites. It was the biggest such attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported at least 24 Ukrainian drones that it claimed were downed over Tula, Kaluga, and Bryansk, as well as the Russian capital. No major damage was reported in any of the locations.
"A mass drone attack was attempted overnight," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post to Telegram.
Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, wrote on Telegram that three unspecified buildings were damaged, but there were no injuries.
In Tula, south of Moscow, one person was wounded when an intercepted drone hit an apartment building, regional Governor Aleksei Dyumin said, also in a Telegram post.
As of the afternoon of November 26, Ukrainian officials had made no immediate comment on the reported attacks.
Flights were delayed or canceled at several of Moscow’s major airports due to the attack, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
The attack came one day after Russia launched its own major drone attack on Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials saying that more than 70 were brought down or intercepted by air defenses.
"This drone strike was the largest since the full-scale invasion began," Mykhailo Shamanov, a Kyiv regional military administration official, told Ukrainian television on November 25.
Ukraine's military said on November 26 that it had shot down eight of nine Russian attack drones, which targeted various locations. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Ukraine has been bracing for an expected increase in Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure now that winter has set in. That would echo Moscow's campaign last winter that, at times, left millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness and destroyed critical power facilities.
Since last year, Ukraine has bolstered its air defenses across the country, and tried to reinforce energy-related infrastructure, such as transmission lines, generating plans, and transformer stations.
But experts fear that Russia has been husbanding its missiles and kamikaze drones, and will seek to pummel Ukraine throughout the winter.
The November 25 attack occurred as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, which commemorates the man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine that killed millions.
Russia's Defense Ministry also reported that two Soviet-made S-200 rockets fired by Kyiv were shot down over the Sea of Azov, which stretches between Crimea and Ukraine’s Russian-occupied southeastern coast. There were no reports of casualties, and no comment from Ukrainian officials.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia 'Lost' 76 Planes To Sanctions Related To Ukraine Invasion, Minister Says
Russia lost 76 passenger planes due to sanctions imposed after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said on November 25, according to RBK. "We were unexpectedly caught off-guard by the decision to seize the planes," he said. "We lost 76 passenger ships that were at technical stops, were being serviced abroad, or were preparing to transit." He said there were now 1,167 passenger aircraft being operated by Russian airlines. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Skopje Says Blinken To Attend OSCE Summit That May Include Lavrov
SKOPJE -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is slated to attend the OSCE ministerial summit in Skopje on November 30-December 1, North Macedonia’s foreign minister said, an event that could also include the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"Secretary of State Blinken has been confirmed for the informal dinner [on November 29]," Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters on November 25 in North Macedonia's capital.
"At the informal dinner, we expect the majority of ministers. This is where you talk openly, without writing speeches. We have set two issues for the informal dinner -- aggression in Ukraine and OSCE functionality," Osmani said.
Osmani's comments come a day after Skopje said it would temporarily lift a ban on Russian flights to the Western Balkan country to allow the Russian delegation to attend the summit, although overall sanctions will remain in place for other flights.
Days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels closed EU airspace to Russian flights. North Macedonia aspires to join the bloc.
"The decision on EU sanctions does not relate to multilateral events such as the OSCE, hence the government’s decision," Osmani said.
Lavrov has not confirmed his intentions to travel to Skopje, but he has indicated he would like to attend with a delegation of some 80 people. Skopje has invited the Russian diplomat to participate.
Washington has not confirmed Blinken's attendance at the Skopje summit, but the State Department on November 25 said the secretary would travel to Brussels for the NATO foreign ministers meeting, which will include discussions on Ukraine and "emphasize our support for democracy and regional stability in the Western Balkans."
U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said in Skopje on November 14 that "what Russia did to Ukraine is absolutely terrible."
"The War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity Commission is troubled by Mr. Lavrov's participation.... But at the end of the day, the [OSCE] is inclusive and has 57 member states," Carpenter said.
- By dpa
EU Commission Pledges 50 Million Euros To Repair Ukrainian Port Facilities
The European Commission on November 25 said it will provide 50 million euros ($54 million) to Kyiv to repair and upgrade infrastructure in Ukrainian ports in an attempt to increase food exports. "Improved port capacities will speed up exports of food and other goods which Ukraine supplies to global markets," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. "Over time, our investment should allow Ukraine's ports to return to export quantities that were in place before the war," she added.
Iran Hangs Teenage Boy Convicted Of Murder, Rights Groups Say
Iran has executed a 17-year-old boy who had been tried and convicted of murder, the Norway-based Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) groups said. IHR said the execution of Hamidreza Azari took place on November 24. "It is important to note that in his previously aired forced confession and state media report, his age was given as 18," the IHR said. It quoted the Tasnim news agency as saying the youth was convicted in an alleged "honor" killing. Iran has seen a surge in executions this year, drawing widespread condemnation, with critics saying many judgments are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Hundreds Protest Plans For Waste-Recycling Plant In Russia's Altai Region
About 1,000 residents of the village of Pavlovsk, in Russia's Altai region in southern Siberia, have staged an unsanctioned protest against the planned construction of a waste-recycling plant in their village. Participants voiced fear that the recycling plant will cause damage to the region's forests and rivers. Participants were holding banners reading "No to the monster plant in Pavlovsk," "Stop the garbage chaos," and "We demand a public environmental assessment." Altai regional authorities have been looking for a replacement of the solid landfill in the city of Barnaul, which was built back in 1974. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Five Dead, Four Injured In Avalanche In Western Iran
Five people were killed and four injured in an avalanche on western Iran's Oshtrankuh Mountain, state media reported. The bodies of five climbers were found by rescuers near the 4,150-meter San Boran peak, located some 300 kilometers southwest of Tehran. Four other climbers were rescued and taken to hospital. The nine-member team consisted of two climbers from Melair, a city in Hamadan Province, and seven from the cities of Borujerd and Durood in Lorestan Province. The group began their expedition on November 23 despite warnings by local authorities about a possible avalanche risk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Vows To Respond As Moldova Joins EU Sanctions Against Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow "will not leave unanswered" Chisinau's decision to align with a package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Moldovan authorities in recent days joined the largest package of European sanctions against Russia in the face of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, targeting hundreds of people, including those from Moldova or who have worked in the Kremlin-backed breakaway region of Transdniester on its eastern border. Russia keeps more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Shopping Mall Fire Kills 11 In Pakistan
Eleven people were killed and 10 injured in a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, on November 25, officials said. Afsar Ali, an official at the Karachi Fire Department, told RFE/RL that more than 50 stores were burnt down in the fire at RJ Mall on Rashid Minhas Road. "The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the commercial center and later spread to the fourth floor," Ali said. At least 42 people were rescued and the injured were taken to the hospital, officials said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
On Holodomor Remembrance Day, Russia Unleashes Largest Drone Attack On Ukraine
Russia on November 25 unleashed the largest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, wounding several people and causing damage, with Kyiv bearing the brunt of the attack, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called "an act of willful terror."
The attack occurred as Ukraine marked Holodomor Remembrance Day, which commemorates the 1932–33 man-made famine in Soviet Ukraine under dictator Josef Stalin that killed millions.
"Russia launched around 70 Shahed drones at Ukraine precisely on the eve of the Holodomor genocide commemoration day," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
Ukraine's air defense said in a statement that it had shot down 74 out of a total of 75 drones launched by Russia, with more than 60 drones being downed over Kyiv.
"Our warriors shot down the majority of the drones, but not all of them," Zelenskiy wrote. "We keep working to strengthen our air defense and unite the world in the fight against Russian terror. The terrorist state must be defeated and held accountable for its actions."
"Russian barbarians staged the most massive drone attack on Kyiv and the air alert lasted six hours," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, adding that at least five people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured by debris from the drones shot down by air defense. All of them received medical treatment, he said.
He said several districts of the capital were hit, with the most affected being the Solomyanskiy district, where a fire started by falling debris damaged a kindergarten.
"This drone strike was the largest since the full-scale invasion began," the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Mykhaylo Shamanov, told Ukrainian television.
The attack damaged a power line in the capital, leaving 120 institutions and 77 residential buildings in the center of the capital without electricity, Kyiv's military administration said.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in its November 25 evening report that Russia had launched 99 air strikes during the day and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 38 times with multiple-launch rocket systems.
It also said there were 42 combat clashes and that the operation situation in the east and south "remains difficult."
The General Staff added that Ukrainian forces had hit 11 sites of concentrations of Russian troops during the day.
Ukraine has been bracing for an expected increase in Russian attacks targeting its energy infrastructure during the cold season in a repeat of Moscow's air campaign last winter that left millions of Ukrainians in cold and darkness and destroyed critical power facilities.
Speaking at the Grain from Ukraine summit in Kyiv, Zelenskiy on November 25 said Ukraine needs more air defenses to protect its grain export routes.
"There's a deficit of air defense. That is no secret," he told the international gathering attended by senior officials from several European states.
In a separate address on the occasion of the Holodomor Remembrance Day, Zelenskiy called on the world to "unite and condemn the crimes of the past," and at the same time "unite and stop today's crimes."
"Ninety years ago, the world could not fully see what was really happening [in Soviet Ukraine]. Now, there are only those who choose not to notice what is happening [in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine]. They are not many, and they will be fewer and fewer. The truth is making its way," Zelenskiy said.
The Holodomor, during which up to 4 million Ukrainians perished, has been recognized as genocide by almost 30 countries.
The U.S. State Department marked the day as well, saying that "during Josef Stalin's regime, harsh and repressive policies were imposed upon Ukraine, including a deliberate famine that killed millions of innocent Ukrainian women, men, and children."
"Since July, Russia has destroyed hundreds of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain, along with grain infrastructure. As we remember the victims of the Holodomor, and we reaffirm our enduring commitment to Ukraine’s people, their freedom, and their democracy."
Ex-PM Kasyanov Added To Russia's 'Foreign Agent' List
The Russian Justice Ministry on November 24 added opposition politician and former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov -- who has reportedly left the country -- to the list of so-called "foreign agents." Kasyanov, 65, who served as President Vladimir Putin's first prime minister in 2000-04, has become a vocal critic of Putin and the current government. Ilya Venyavkin, a historian of the Stalin era who has fled Russia, was also among those added to the list, as was journalist Idris Yusupov. Russian authorities have used the controversial law on "foreign agents" to stifle dissent. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
UN Worried For Fate Of Afghans Driven From Pakistan
Many of the Afghan families being driven out of Pakistan have no homes to return to and will struggle to feed themselves through the harsh winter, the UN warned on November 24. UN refugee agency UNHCR says more than 370,000 people have returned to Afghanistan since October 3, when Pakistan issued an ultimatum to the 1.7 million Afghans it says are living illegally in the country. "There are no open arms for these families," said Hsiao-Wei Lee, Afghanistan country director for the UN's World Food Program, who recently traveled to a border crossing to observe the distribution of food aid.
North Macedonia Will Allow Lavrov Flight But Russia Sanctions To Remain
The government of North Macedonia on November 24 said it will allow the plane carrying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to land in Skopje for the OSCE ministerial summit on November 30 and December 1, but sanctions will remain in place against Russia for all other flights. There has been no confirmation that Lavrov will attend the summit, although he has indicated his desire to travel to Skopje for the event with a delegation of about 80 people. Days after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine in February 2022, Brussels closed EU airspace to Russian flights. North Macedonia aspires to join the bloc. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
German Aid Agency Says Local Staff Detained In Afghanistan
Germany on November 24 said four local employees of its government-linked operator GIZ had been detained by Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. "I can confirm that the local employees of GIZ are in custody, although we have not received any official information on why they are detained," a spokeswoman for Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development said. "We are taking this situation very seriously and are working through all channels available to us to ensure that our colleagues are released," she added. Germany closed its embassy in Afghanistan after the group swept back to power in 2021.
Russia, China Discuss Construction Of Underwater Tunnel From Crimea
Business executives from China and Russia with close links to the governments of the two countries have discussed plans to build an underwater tunnel to connect the Russian mainland to Crimea, which was illegally seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, The Washington Post reported on November 24. The newspaper cited materials received from the Ukrainian intelligence services. The report said the secret talks indicated Moscow's fears over the safety of the 18-kilometer Kerch Strait bridge, which has been hit and damaged multiple times by Ukrainian missile and drone strikes.
Dutch Defense Minister Says She Hopes Aid To Ukraine Will Continue Despite Election Outcome
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on November 24 said she hoped the country's military support to Ukraine would continue even under a new government led by anti-EU populist Geert Wilders, who has said the Dutch should stop providing Kyiv with arms. Wilders, whose far-right Freedom Party (PVV) was the clear winner of national elections this week, has called for the withdrawal of support, saying the Netherlands needs the weapons it gives to Ukraine to be able to defend itself. "In the Netherlands, there is broad support for our help to Ukraine," Ollongren told reporters.
Pashinian: Future In Russian-Led CSTO Will Be Based On Armenia's 'Own State Interests'
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has said any decision about Yerevan's continued membership in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be based on "its own state interests" after he declined to attend the current summit in Minsk.
During a live question-and-answer TV program with the public on November 24, Pashinian also said the country was looking for options to reduce its outstanding financial debt to Russia by several means, including using the payments it has made for weapons that Moscow has failed to deliver.
"We will focus on the state interests of Armenia, and if we have or haven't made any decision at this moment, our benchmark is the state interests of Armenia," Pashinian said during an almost nine-hour-long broadcast when asked by a caller why Yerevan remained a member of the CSTO defense bloc.
"At the moment, our records show that the CSTO's de facto actions or inaction do not address its obligations toward the Republic of Armenia, that is, in this sense, the CSTO's actions are not in line with Armenia's interests. And we raise this issue in a transparent way," Pashinian added.
The Pashinian government has long criticized the CSTO for its "failure to respond to the security challenges" facing Armenia.
Political analyst Areg Kochinian said Pashinian’s latest remarks were not yet an announcement of "withdrawal" from the CSTO, but rather preparation for a possible move to make "some qualitative changes in the security architecture of Armenia."
Armenia has long been a close ally of Russia but -- angered in part by what it saw as a lack of support from Moscow during the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh and subsequent border clashes with Azerbaijan -- has in recent months taken steps to distance itself from that alliance.
Armenia drew criticism from Moscow earlier this month after Pashinian said he would not attend the CSTO summit in Minsk.
Other Armenian officials also declined to participate in events held by the CSTO, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, but a senior official in Yerevan on November 23 said Armenia nevertheless was not considering quitting the CSTO.
A caller also asked Pashinian why his government wasn't considering the reversal of a controversial deal that Russia made with Yerevan in the early 2000s to take possession of some of Armenia's lucrative strategic assets in exchange for the South Caucasus country's debt.
Pashinian said Armenia was looking at several options to reduce its debt to Russia, including the use of payments it has made for weapons that Moscow has failed to deliver.
Pashinian and other Armenian officials have spoken about "hundreds of millions of dollars" transferred to Moscow as part of arms contracts that remained unfulfilled amid Russia's continuing war against Ukraine.
One caller asked Pashinian why his government would not consider the reversal of a controversial deal that Russia made with Armenia in the early 2000s to take possession of some of Armenia's lucrative strategic assets in exchange for the South Caucasus country's debt.
The Armenian prime minister gave no figures, but again confirmed that there were problems with Russia fulfilling its arms contracts with Armenia.
He said reducing Armenia's debt to Russia could be one of the mechanisms of settling the issue, but that there were other options as well.
"We know that Russia itself needs weapons. In this context, we expect to settle this issue in a routine working manner. I hope that our discussions will lead to concrete results," Pashinian said.
Montenegrin Court Approves Extradition Of 'Cryptocurrency King' Do Kwon
PODGORICA -- A court in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, has approved the extradition of Do Kwon, a South Korean entrepreneur known as the "Cryptocurrency King" who is wanted in both the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion.
Kwon and his business partner Hon Chang-joon, who have been in custody in Montenegro for the past eight months, were sentenced by a court in June to four months in prison for traveling with forged passports.
They were arrested on March 23 as they were trying to board a plane to Dubai.
Kwon said in his defense at the time that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged.
In May, a Montenegrin judge canceled an 800,000-euro ($872,000) bail for the two, ruling that they presented a flight risk once released.
The court on November 24 said Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea but that the final decision as to which country he will be extradited rests with Montenegrin Justice Minister Andrej Milovic.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud."
The U.S. District Court in Manhattan has issued an eight-count indictment against Kwon for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy.
In his native south Korea, Kwon is wanted for fraudulent unfair trading and fraud.
TerraformLabs co-founder Daniel Shin was indicted in South Korea in April for violations of capital-markets law.
With reporting by Reuters and Coindesk.com
Actors Leave Russian Theater In Protest At Anti-War Director's Dismissal
Three leading actors from the Voronezh Chamber Theater in western Russia have resigned in protest at the dismissal of the theater's artistic director for his stance against Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Natalya Shevchenko, Tatyana Babenkova, and Yana Kuzina announced their decision on the theater's page on the V Kontakte social network after artistic director and founder of the theater Mikhail Bychkov was fired by the Culture Ministry on November 22 without an official explanation.
Local news portal Vesti Voronezh reported, citing a regional authority source, that the reason for the dismissal of the 66-year-old Bychkov was that he "has not lost the desire to write open letters of condemnation," and that the theater had made no effort to support "participants in the special military operation" -- the term used officially by Moscow in reference to the invasion of Ukraine -- "and members of their families by offering them discounted tickets."
Bychkov, who has not commented on the decision, is one of 17 Russian cultural personalities who signed an open letter on February 26, 2022, urging an immediate stop to the invasion of Ukraine that had begun two days before.
Last spring, Bychkov resigned from the Presidential Council for Culture and the Arts.
Following Bychkov's dismissal, 60 employees of the Voronezh Chamber Theater sent an open letter to the Culture Ministry, the governor of the Voronezh region, and the presidential administration calling for Bychkov's return as artistic director "of the theater that he created."
The letter has received no official response.
One of the three actors who resigned, Shevchenko, is an "honored artist of Russia" and one of the founders of the theater. Babenkova and Kuzina have been nominated for the Golden Mask -- Russia's national theater award.
Russian Gets False Death Certificate To Avoid Returning To War In Ukraine
A man from the Siberian region of Buryatia was sentenced to five years in prison after it turned out that he attempted to avoid returning to the war in Ukraine by acquiring a false death certificate, RFE/RL has learned. Zorigto Arabzhayev was mobilized and sent to Ukraine in November 2022 and returned on leave in the spring. When military officials came to his home after he failed to return to his unit, his son told them he had died and showed them a death certificate that turned out to be fake upon further investigation. Arabzhayev was subsequently arrested. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Afghan Embassy To India Closed Permanently
Afghanistan's embassy to New Delhi has announced it is closing permanently due to what it said was "pressure from the Indian government" and lack of diplomatic recognition. The embassy said in a statement that the closure entered into force already on November 23 and came after the ceasing of operations from the start of last month. The statement said that emergency consular services will continue to be provided to Afghan citizens. The embassy requested that the Afghan flag remain on the building. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here. (CORRECTION: A previous version of this story attributed the embassy's closing to Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.)
Russia To Impose Hefty Fines For Distribution Of Unlabeled 'Foreign Agent' Materials
Russia is to introduce legislation that will impose fines of up to 500,000 rubles ($5,660) on third parties that "intentionally or unintentionally" promote or distribute materials produced by "foreign agent" entities without appropriately labeling them, Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko said on November 23.
Sviridenko told TASS that Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko would sign the corresponding order at the end of the month, then a government decree will be issued, after which the Russian authorities will begin issuing fines.
He said the fines will apply to "libraries, books, universities, television," but also to "ordinary people who intentionally or unintentionally help or somehow support foreign agents."
Under the current legislation, the so-called aiding of a "foreign agent" is already punishable by a fine of up to 500,000 rubles for legal entities and up to 50,000 rubles for citizens, but there is no mention of whether dissemination of "foreign agent" materials is considered as aiding.
Under the "foreign agent" law introduced in Russia in 2012, the authorities can declare nonprofit organizations as being "foreign agents" if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
Subsequently, the law allowed the designation of media outlets and individual journalists as "foreign agents," including those who do not receive foreign funding but are "under foreign influence," and requiring them to mark all their materials as being produced by a "foreign agent."
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
The move announced by Sviridenko will extend the same requirements to third parties.
Sviridenko cited as a hypothetical example the situation when a TV channel would broadcast a show with the participation of "Mr. Galkin" (an apparent reference to singer Alla Pugacheva's husband, who was declared a foreign agent after leaving Russia in protest of the invasion of Ukraine), without disclosing that Galkin is a "foreign agent."
Such a violation will result in the Justice Ministry sending warnings, "and if there is no response within a month, then a fine of 300,000-500,000 [rubles will be imposed] at first. Then the situation could develop further," Sviridenko said, without elaborating.
Romania Not Ready To Uphold Same-Sex Couples' Rights, PM Says
Romanian society is not ready to uphold the rights of same-sex couples in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling, leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said late on November 23. The ECHR ruled in May that Romania had failed to enforce the rights of same-sex couples by refusing to recognize their relationships, in a ruling which could eventually force policymakers to expand protections for the LGBT community. Asked whether Romania will enforce the ruling, Ciolacu told radio station Europa FM, "I don't think Romania is ready." Romania holds local, European, general and presidential elections in 2024.
Lithuanian, Latvian Leaders Visit Kyiv As Russian Shelling, Drones Wreak Havoc Across Ukraine
KYIV -- The leaders of Baltic allies Lithuanian and Latvia visited Kyiv on November 24, expressing continued support for the battle against the Russian invasion, while Ukraine struggled with disruptions to its electricity supply caused by Russian strikes and bad weather.
"At my first stop in Kyiv today, I paid respects to men and women who sacrificed their lives defending the most fundamental rights of a nation: to exist and to live in freedom," Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte wrote on X, formerly Twitter, together with a photo of herself laying a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the Ukrainians fallen defending their country against Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion.
"They gave their lives to also defend all of us," Simonyte wrote. "The only way to achieve lasting and just peace is by helping Ukraine win as soon as possible, regain its full territorial integrity, serve international justice, and rebuild stronger."
Lithuanian media on November 23 reported that Simonyte will spend four days in Ukraine, without elaborating on her schedule.
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he met with Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics, with talks focusing on Kyiv's defensive needs and the potential for Ukraine joining Latvia as a member of the EU.
In a joint news conference with Rinkevics, the Ukrainian president said Kyiv needed "three major victories" that "will stimulate it to fight the Russian Federation."
Zelenskiy said the "first victory" will be the decision of the U.S. Congress to provide assistance to Ukraine. The second will be the support of the European Union. In particular, he said, Ukraine should receive an aid package worth 50 billion euros ($55 billion).
The "third victory" is the opening of a dialogue on Ukraine's future membership in the EU, Zelenskiy said.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling and drone strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure continued on November 24, regional authorities and the military said.
Russia used three Iranian-made drones and two Kh-59 guided missiles in the attack, Ukraine's air defense said, adding that all drones had been shot down.
It did not give details about the areas that the attacks targeted.
In the western region of Khmelnitskiy, the deputy regional governor, Serhiy Tyuryn, said air defenses opened fire against incoming drones.
Tyuryn said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, Russian shelling on the morning of November 24 destroyed a children's library in Kherson city, but there were no casualties, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
"Children's library. Six in the morning. A direct hit by a projectile. The barbarians destroyed the Kherson library, which for years delighted the youngest visitors and their parents," Prokudin wrote.
In Beryslav, in the same region, a civilian was wounded when a Russian drone dropped explosives on him, local authorities said.
Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Kherson from across the Dnieper River since they withdrew from the city one year ago in the face of the Ukrainian advances.
WATCH: RFE/RL traveled with a Ukrainian demining team as they tried to clear roads in territory retaken from Russian forces near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry, meanwhile, said that Russian attacks and increasingly bad weather had left 635 settlements without electricity across Ukraine.
Strong winds left 158 settlements without electricity in the Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. In the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, almost 46,000 people were temporarily left without power due to technical reasons, the Ministry said.
The state-owned Ukrenerho power grid operator said in a statement that it had "activated emergency assistance from neighboring Romania with a total volume of 1,200 megawatts per hour" to make up for the shortages.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry said on November 24 that its air defenses overnight shot down 16 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and the Volgograd region.
"Air-defense systems on duty destroyed 16 UAVs, 13 of which over the Crimean Peninsula and three over the territory of the Volgograd region," the ministry said on its Telegram channel, without providing details.
The claim could not be independently verified. Ukraine has not commented.
