Russia Attacks Ukraine Amid Rising US Pressure On Kyiv Over Peace Plan

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones and a ballistic missile overnight, striking a critical border crossing with Romania as pressure mounts on Kyiv to accept a US-proposed peace deal to end the war.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 89 of the 104 strike drones launched from multiple directions across Russia and occupied territories, the Ukrainian armed forces said on November 22.

However, 13 drones hit 15 locations, and one Iskander-M ballistic missile struck its target.​

A Russian drone damaged infrastructure at the Orlivka checkpoint on the Ukraine-Romania border, forcing the ferry complex to suspend operations temporarily. Two people were injured, and 11 trucks were damaged along with administrative buildings, officials reported.​

The attacks come as US President Donald Trump pressures Ukraine to accept a 28-point peace plan by November 27, threatening to withdraw US support if Kyiv rejects the proposal.

The plan requires Ukraine to cede more than 20 percent of its territory, reduce its military from 880,000 to 600,000 troops, and abandon NATO membership aspirations.​

Addressing the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on November 21 that his country faces "one of the most difficult moments" in its history as it considers the US-drafted peace plan.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to welcome the US proposal, saying it could form the basis for a final peace settlement," his first public confirmation that Moscow received the plan. Putin warned that Russian forces would continue advancing if Ukraine rejects the deal.​

US Vice President JD Vance defended the framework in a post on X on November 22, outlining three requirements: stopping the killing while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty, acceptability to both sides, and maximizing chances the war doesn't restart. Vance dismissed critics as "living in a fantasy land," arguing it's unrealistic to believe "more money, more weapons, or more sanctions" would bring victory.​

“Every criticism of the peace framework the administration is working on either misunderstands the framework or misstates some critical reality on the ground,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, European leaders are scrambling to respond after being blindsided by the plan, which was developed without their input.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held an emergency call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 21, affirming that "any agreement affecting European states requires approval of European partners".​

EU leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22 to coordinate their response.