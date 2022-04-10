News
EU Blocks Entrance Of Vehicles Registered In Russia, Belarus
The European Union has blocked cars registered in Russia and Belarus from entering the bloc, Russia’s Federal Customs Service said.
The move is part of the package of sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Now international transport vehicles with Russian and Belarusian registration plates will not be able to move goods across the territory of EU countries," Russia’s Federal Customs Service said in a statement on April 9.
The EU has made an exception for vehicles transporting pharmaceuticals, food, agricultural products, energy, fertilizers, and nonferrous metals.
The EU is heavily dependent on energy and fertilizers from Russia.
Belarus, which is part of a Russia-led customs union, has been hit with sanctions for allowing Moscow to use its territory to launch the attack against Ukraine.
All Of The Latest News
Iranian Lawmakers Set Conditions For Revival Of Nuclear Deal
Iranian lawmakers have set their conditions for any revival of the 2015 landmark nuclear agreement, including legal guarantees approved by the U.S. Congress that Washington would not quit it again, Iranian media reported on April 10.
In an open letter to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the lawmakers also said that under a revived pact Washington should not be able to "use pretexts to trigger the snapback mechanism," under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated.
The lawmakers also said the "sanctions lifted under the reinstated pact should not be reimposed and Iran should not be hit by new sanctions.”
The statement was signed by 250 out of 290 Iranian parliamentarians. A similar letter was issued by Iranian lawmakers in February.
Iran has been engaged for a year in negotiations with Britain, Germany, France, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly, to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
But the talks in Vienna have now stalled as Tehran and Washington blame each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program to guarantee that Tehran could not develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran has always denied having any plan to make nuclear weapons.
But the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed crippling economic sanctions that prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Based on reporting by Reuters, irna.ir, and tasnimnews.com
New Mass Grave Found Near Kyiv After Russian Forces Withdrew, Ukrainian Says
A Ukrainian official said a mass grave containing dozens of bodies of civilians has been found in the village of Buzova near Kyiv, the latest mass grave to be discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of the capital.
Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, said the bodies were found in a pit near a gas station.
Bodies had also been discovered in a dozen shelled cars on a major road that goes through Buzova, he said.
The report could not be immediately confirmed.
"Now we are returning to life, but during the occupation we had our hot spots. Many civilians died," Didych told Ukrainian television late on April 9.
Russian forces recently withdrew from the area around Kyiv after spending the first several weeks of the war trying unsuccessfully to besiege the city.
The United Nations has been able to confirm more than 1,700 civilian deaths. But the actual death toll is believed to be much higher.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Two Killed By Shelling As Russian Troops Focus On Eastern Ukraine
Two people were killed and several wounded on April 10 by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Derhachy in the northeastern Kharkiv region, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a Facebook post. He said that Russian forces had carried out 66 artillery attacks across several regions, causing civilian casualties.
“The Russian Army continues to 'fight' with the civilian population, because it has no victories at the front," Synyehubov added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Earlier, Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had fired shells into the Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk regions, hitting several buildings, causing a fire, and wounding at least one person.
A school and a high-rise apartment building were shelled in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the besieged region of Luhansk, provincial Governor Serhiy Hayday wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine says Russia is regrouping after withdrawing from outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, to try to gain full control of the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, partly held by Russian-backed separatists since 2014.
The Russian armed forces, which suffered major troop losses in Ukraine, have also been seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012, British military intelligence said on April 10.
It said the Russian forces' efforts to boost their fighting power also includes trying to recruit from Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
Last week, the Kremlin admitted for the first time that Russia has suffered a “significant losses of troops” during what it calls a “special operation” in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. Zelenskiy said on Twitter on April 10 that he had spoken on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss fresh defense and financial support for his country, as well as the possibility of additional sanctions on Russia.
But the president has also said that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians that sparked outrage in the world.
“We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war,” Zelenskiy said in an interview with the Associated Press on April 9, a day after at least 52 people were killed in a Russian rocket strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, packed with civilians trying to flee.
“No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskiy said. But “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution.”
Zelenskiy said he is confident that Ukrainians would accept peace despite the horrors they have witnessed in Russia’s unprovoked war in their country.
Those included gruesome images of bodies of civilians found in yards and streets and buried in mass graves in the town of Bucha near Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew.
Ukrainian and Western leaders have accused Moscow of war crimes. Russia has denied responsibility.
A Ukrainian official said on April 10 that a mass grave containing dozens of bodies of civilians has been found in the village of Buzova near Kyiv.
WATCH: A Current Time correspondent asked people on the streets of Moscow and Arkhangelsk what Russia had achieved after six weeks of war in Ukraine. Most repeated the Kremlin line, as they hear it on Russian media, but a few offered radically different answers.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 10 that Kyiv had agreed the use of nine humanitarian corridors to help people to escape heavy fighting in the east of the country.
"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a cease-fire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel.
Residents of the besieged region of Luhansk would have nine trains on April 10 to use for evacuations, the region's governor, Serhiy Hayday, announced on Telegram.
On April 9, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit to meet with Zelenskiy in what Downing Street called a “show of solidarity” as fears grow of a possible new Russian offensive in the east.
Standing next to Zelenskiy at a joint news conference, Johnson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had “permanently polluted” his reputation and that of Russia with Moscow's actions in Ukraine, including deadly attacks on civilians in what many people are calling war crimes.
"What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government," Johnson said.
During his meetings, Johnson pledged to provide an additional 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he praised the performance of Kyiv’s military and its civilian defenders.
Johnson’s trip, which was not pre-announced, is the most high-profile visit to Ukraine in a recent series of arrivals by European officials following the retreat of Russian forces from the region around the capital.
Also on April 9, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Zelenskiy in Kyiv, while a day earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in the Ukrainian capital.
Russian forces faced stronger-than-expected resistance by Ukrainian forces and civilians, forcing them to pull back from the Kyiv region.
Experts say Moscow is planning to focus its attack on the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, where Russia or Kremlin-backed forces have held Ukrainian territory since 2014.
The United States said that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.
Washington said it also expects air attacks would increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Donbas region, but that Ukrainian forces were thwarting the advance.
With reporting from AP, Reuters, and AFP
S&P Downgrades Russian Foreign Debt, Signaling Likely Historic Default
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia's ability to repay external debt, an indication Moscow will soon default on its foreign loans for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution.
S&P Global Ratings said on April 9 that it had downgraded Russian foreign debt to "selective default."
The move came after Moscow arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles when they were required to pay in U.S. dollars.
S&P said it didn't expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within an allowed 30-day grace period, as further Western sanctions are likely following Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine and amid reports of deadly attacks on civilians.
"Sanctions on Russia are likely to be further increased in the coming weeks, hampering Russia's willingness and technical abilities to honor the terms and conditions of its obligations to foreign debt holders," the company said.
A selective default rating is when a borrower defaults on a specific payment but makes others on time.
Moscow has indicated it remains willing to pay its debts, but the Kremlin said it would do so in rubles if its foreign currencies held in overseas accounts remain frozen under sanctions.
The Russian Finance Ministry said it attempted to make a $649 million payment on April 4 toward two bonds to a U.S. bank but that the transfer of funds was blocked under U.S. sanctions, so it paid in rubles.
Western sanctions have hit Russia's economy in a big way, leading S&P and other agencies to downgrade its debt to "junk" status, meaning a default is highly likely.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the S&P action is unlikely to have an immediate impact on Russia or on investors in its bonds. Russian government debt denominated in dollars and euros already trades at a fraction of face value because of the view that Moscow will be unable to pay.
But, the newspaper said, a default would serve as another blow to Russia's financial system, which worked for years to improve its creditworthiness with foreign investors and was rated investment grade before it launched the war with Ukraine on February 24.
Even in the late 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia continued to pay foreign debts with the help of international aid. However, it did default on domestic debt.
S&P, Moody's Investors Service, Fitch Ratings, and other ratings firms are abandoning coverage of Russian debt following the slew of financial sanctions placed on Moscow.
With reporting by AP, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg
NATO Membership Prospects Grow In Finland, Sweden As Former Political Opponents Signal Approval
Political leaders in Sweden and Finland have given signals that the two traditionally neutral Nordic countries might move closer to seeking NATO membership in the face of Russian aggression in the region.
The leader of Sweden's second-biggest opposition party, the Sweden Democrats, told the daily Svenska Dagbladet in an interview published on April 9 that his party would favor membership should neighbor Finland apply to join NATO.
If the Sweden Democrats do change their stance from opposition to support of NATO membership, it would mean a swing to a parliamentary majority in favor of Sweden joining the alliance.
Svenska Dagbladet quoted Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson as saying in an interview that if Finland applied, "my ambition is to go to the party council with a request that we change our mind."
"What's changed now is that Finland is very clearly moving toward a NATO membership, and there are many indications this may happen in the near future. That, and the fact Ukraine, which is not a NATO member, is completely alone, has made me turn," Akesson said.
After a recent poll showed a majority of Swedes for the first time in favor of joining NATO, the nationalist Sweden Democrats party said last month that it was reviewing its stance.
In Finland, the leadership council of the Center Party -- a government coalition partner -- said it would support moves by the government to pursue NATO membership based on the new security situation in the region.
The Center Party has traditionally sought nonalignment status in military matters. However, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, opinion polls have indicated that a majority of Center Party members support Finland joining the Western alliance.
Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine has prompted the two countries to consider potentially joining NATO, although Finland -- with a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia -- has shown more urgency on the matter.
Helsinki has said it would clarify its next steps by this spring -- meaning mid-June -- regarding a possible decision to seek membership.
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who has not expressed an opinion, told Yle on April 9 that, since the security situation could worsen, a decision had to be made soon. Marin said her goal was that Finland and Sweden reach similar decisions at about the same time.
With reporting by Reuters, YLE, and dpa
Ukraine Says Third Prisoner Exchange Carried Out With Russia
The Ukrainian government has said it conducted a prisoner exchange with Moscow, with 12 Ukrainian soldiers and 14 civilians returning home following their release by Russian forces.
"On the order of President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy, the third prisoner exchange took place today. Twelve of our servicemen are returning home, including one female officer," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram on April 9.
She said nine women were among the 14 civilians released.
She did not say how many Russians had been released.
On March 1, the Ukrainian military said a prisoner exchange had been carried out with Russia for the first time since Moscow launched a full-scale military attack against Ukraine on February 24.
"The first exchange of prisoners took place in the Sumy region. We exchanged our five people from the territorial defense for one Russian military police officer," the chief of the military administration of Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, said on Telegram at the time.
On April 1, senior Ukrainian officials confirmed the second prisoner swap, conducted in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.
Zelenskiy's office said 86 captive Ukrainian service members had been repatriated, but it did not say how many Russian prisoners were exchanged.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AFP, and The Wall Street Journal
Russian Court Nullifies Acquittal Of Jehovah's Witness
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia has nullified the acquittal of a Jehovah's Witness and sent his case for retrial amid an ongoing crackdown on the followers of the religious group.
The Primorye regional court in Russia's Far East ruled on April 8 that Dmitry Barmakin's acquittal in November was wrong, claiming that materials collected by investigators suggest he was involved in the "organization of an extremist group's activities."
The court's decision was made public on April 9.
Barmakin was the first Jehovah's Witness in Russia who had been acquitted in court of "extremism" charges since the religious denomination was labeled as "extremist" and banned in Russia in 2017.
The court's ruled at the time that Barmakin "is subject to acquittal due to the absence of corpus delicti [proof of a crime] by the defendant's actions" just because he had "exercised the right to freedom of religion enshrined in the Constitution of Russia."
Barmakin was arrested in July 2018 and spent 15 months in pretrial detention before he was released and ordered not to leave Vladivostok.
The charge against Barmakin was based on the testimony of Yekaterina Petrova, a college teacher in Vladivostok, who recorded sessions of Bible studies led by Barmakin. She said she did so on orders from Federal Security Service officers.
The court's move to acquit Barmakin came a week after the U.S. State Department officially added Russia to its register of the world's "worst violators" of religious freedoms, a list that includes Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and five other countries.
The blacklisting paves the way for sanctions if the countries included do not improve their records.
The Jehovah's Witnesses say more than 70 members are currently incarcerated across Russia, while 265 probes have been launched against 574 Jehovah's Witnesses since 2017.
Russia's Media Regulator Blocks Two More Independent Websites
MOSCOW -- Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has blocked two more independent media websites amid a crackdown over coverage of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Diskurs and Kholod online newspapers said on April 9 that their websites had been blocked at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office.
The editors of Diskurs said they were not warned about the move and did not know why exactly their site was blocked.
Kholod said it received two warnings from Roskomnadzor in the last two weeks demanding that the newspaper delete its reports about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
"We are not going to obey censorship, especially military censorship in the country that even does not accept that it started a war," Kholod said in a statement.
After Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets to use only information provided by official Russian sources when covering events in Ukraine. It also directed media to describe events there as a "special military operation" and not a "war" or an "invasion."
The Prosecutor-General's Office then demanded websites of many media outlets be blocked, saying they distributed "false information about the Russian Army" in their reports about the developments in Ukraine.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who "deliberately distribute false news" about the Russian military.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets.
Donors In Warsaw Pledge Nearly $10 Billion To Aid Ukrainian Refugees, Displaced
Attendees at a fund-raising event in Warsaw have pledged nearly $10 billion in donations, loans, and grants to support refugees fleeing war in Ukraine and those internally displaced following Russia's unprovoked February 24 invasion.
The pledges announced at the April 9 event include funds from governments, companies, and individuals.
Poland -- which has taken in more than 2.5 million refugees from war-torn Ukraine -- hosted the event, which was led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Kyiv the day before, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Von der Leyen attended in person, while Trudeau appeared by video link.
"We stand by your side, be it now in the times of war, be it with the refugees, but most importantly after this war has been won by Ukraine, for the time for reconstruction and rebuilding the country," von der Leyen said.
The event raised more than $2 billion to support internally displaced people in Ukraine, and $7.5 billion for refugees who have fled the country to neighboring states.
Some $4.5 billion pledged by governments, companies, and individuals will be distributed by Ukrainian authorities or the United Nations.
The remaining $5.4 billion in funds were loans and grants from EU financial institutions.
Earlier on April 9, the UN refugee agency said that 4,441,663 Ukrainians had fled their country since Russia's invasion began, creating the largest refugee flood in Europe since World War II.
That was an increase of 59,347 from the previous day.
The UN said 90 percent of those who have fled are women and children, as the authorities in Kyiv have not allowed men of military age to leave the country.
The UN's International Organization for Migration said about 210,000 non-Ukrainians had also fled the country.
The UN also said about 7.1 million people have been displaced within Ukraine because of the war.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine 'Still Ready' To Talk, But Also 'Ready To Fight' If Necessary
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says his country is "still ready" to continue negotiations with Russia but that Ukraine is "ready to fight" if necessary amid reported deadly attacks on civilians by Moscow's forces.
Zelenskiy made the comments in Kyiv on April 9 during a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the latest in the line of European officials and leaders who have visited the war-torn country since Russian forces retreated from around the capital.
"Ukraine has always said it is ready for negotiations and looking for any way to stop this war," Zelenskiy said.
"Sadly, in parallel, we see the preparations for important battles -- some people say decisive ones -- in the east," he said, referring to expectations of new Russian military offensives in eastern and southern areas of Ukraine.
"We are ready to fight and to look in parallel to end this war through diplomacy," he added.
"In the east and in the south, we have seen a concentration of arms, equipment, and troops who are getting ready to occupy another part of our territory," Zelenskiy said.
Nehammer on April 9 visited the town of Bucha, outside of Kyiv, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the withdrawal of Russian forces. Many were found lying in the street, their hands tied behind their back.
"Austria supports us in resisting Russian aggression. The visit to Kyiv of Federal Chancellor Karl Negammer is an important manifestation of solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Zelenskiy wrote on his Telegram channel.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators last met for talks on March 29.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Iran's President Vows To Continue Nuclear Activities
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled.
Speaking on April 9 at a ceremony marking Iran's National Day of Nuclear Technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.
"Our knowledge and technology in the nuclear field is not reversible. Iran's (continuation of) research in peaceful nuclear fields will not depend on others' demands or viewpoints," said Raisi, who came to power in August 2021.
Raisi's comments came as talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.
The nuclear deal collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and imposed crushing sanctions on Iran. In the meantime, Iran has vastly expanded its nuclear work.
Iran has long denied it has tried to secretly develop nuclear weapons, saying its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.
The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said on April 9 that Iran will soon begin construction of a new nuclear power plant near the town of Darkhovin in oil-rich Khuzestan Province in the country's southwest.
The plant was supposed to be built before the 1979 Islamic Revolution with help from France but the project was halted in its initial phase. The site became a major battlefield in the eight-year war between Iran and Iraq that began in 1980.
Iran's sole nuclear power plant went online in 2011 with help from Russia in the southern port city of Bushehr.
In related news, Iran announced that it had imposed symbolic sanctions on more U.S. officials over their roles in harming Iran, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 9.
The 16-person list included George William Casey, former commander of U.S. forces in Iraq; former CENTCOM commander Joseph Votel; former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller; U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea, and other U.S. officials from the former Trump administration.
From time to time, Iran adds to a long list of sanctioned Americans.
In January, Iran placed sanctions on more than 50 Americans for their alleged roles in killing a top Iranian general in Iraq in 2020. In 2021 Iran imposed sanctions on Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and eight others.
The sanctions ban the targeted persons from travel to Iran and possible confiscation of their assets in Iran. They are seen as symbolic as the Americans don't have any assets in Iran.
With reporting by AFP and AP
- By Current Time
YouTube Blocks Russian State Duma's TV Broadcasts
YouTube has blocked Duma TV, which broadcasts from Russia's lower house of parliament, drawing an angry response from officials who said the world's most popular streaming service could face restrictions in response.
On April 9, a message on YouTube said the Duma channel had been "terminated for a violation of YouTube's Terms of Service".
YouTube, owned by Alphabet, has been under pressure from Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, and officials were quick to respond.
"From the look of it, YouTube has signed its own warrant. Save content, transfer (it) to Russian platforms. And hurry up," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram messaging service.
Roskomnadzor said it had requested Google restore access to the Duma channel immediately.
"The American IT company adheres to a pronounced anti-Russian position in the information war unleashed by the West against our country," Roskomnadzor said in a message posted to Telegram.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the State Duma's speaker, said YouTube's move was further proof of violations of rights and freedoms by Washington.
"The USA wants to obtain a monopoly on promoting information. We cannot let it happen," Volodin said on Telegram.
Russia has already restricted access to Twitter and Meta Platforms flagships Facebook and Instagram since launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 1, Google Europe announced it was blocking YouTube channels associated with pro-Kremlin Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
In a separate move at the same time, Google's parent company, Alphabet, confirmed to Reuters that it had removed RT and other state-funded outlets from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool.
The moves by Google came hours before European Union members approved sanctions proposed by the European Commission, the bloc's executive, by restricting Sputnik and RT channels targeting Britain, Germany, and France and its channels in English and Spanish in the European media market, regardless of their distribution channel.
On February 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said RT and Sputnik were part of "the Kremlin's media machine," and the EU would move "to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe."
With reporting by Reuters
Four Kazakh Opposition Activists Detained For Protesting Russian Killings In Bucha
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, have detained four opposition activists who staged a protest performance in front of the Russian consulate against the mass killings of civilians by Russian troops in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Four members of Oyan, Qazaqstan (Wake Up, Kazakhstan) -- Asem Zhapisheva, Tamilya Anchutkina, Darkhan Sharipov, and Aqbota Sharipzhanova -- holding Ukrainian flags, laid down with their hands behind their backs in front of the Russian Consulate on April 9,
They were evoking images that have emerged from Bucha, outside Kyiv, where hundreds of civilians were found dead after the withdrawal of Russian forces.
Many were found lying in the street, their hands tied behind their back.
The four were bundled away by police and taken to a nearby police station, where they were released several hours later after being interrogated.
Georgia Marks National Unity Day
TBILISI -- Georgia is marking National Unity Day, the anniversary of the deadly dispersal by Soviet troops of pro-independence rallies in Tbilisi on April 9, 1989.
In the spring of 1989, Georgians took to the streets to demand independence from the Soviet Union. At the peak of the demonstrations, many thousands of people -- some of them on hunger strike -- gathered in central Tbilisi.
On April 9, Soviet Interior Ministry troops moved in to crush the peaceful protests, killing at least 20 people and leaving hundreds injured or poisoned by gas. The crackdown became one of the turning points in the final years of the Soviet Union.
Early on April 9, people in Tbilisi came to the memorial on Rustaveli Avenue to honor the victims of the violent dispersal.
Among those paying tribute was U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan, who laid flowers at the memorial located near the Georgian parliament.
In a statement coinciding with the commemoration, the U.S. Embassy in Georgia called Georgia's past with Russia "a history of broken promises, violence, and occupation."
"The brutality of the Russian army unfortunately spans centuries, and Georgia has its share of vivid nightmares at the hands of its aggressive neighbor. On April 9, 1989, this brutality was personified by Soviet troops, assaulting, and killing pro-independence demonstrators, creating painful memories," the statement said.
"However, Russian brutality does not define this day -- rather, April 9 belongs to Georgians who showed unprecedented courage and who wanted their country to be free and led Georgia forward toward independence."
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili used the 33rd anniversary to pardon 15 inmates, including six Ukrainian citizens.
The presidential administration said the pardoned inmates, seven of whom are women, would be released on April 9.
Two years after the deadly dispersal of the demonstrators in Tbilisi, on April 9, 1991, Georgia declared independence from the Soviet Union, which collapsed later that year in December.
British PM Praises Zelenskiy, Ukraine's Defenders During Surprise Visit To Kyiv
KYIV -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv in a surprise visit to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in what Downing Street called a "show of solidarity" as fears grow of a possible new Russian offensive in the east of Ukraine.
Standing next to Zelenskiy at a joint news conference on April 9, Johnson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "permanently polluted" his reputation and that of Russia's with his actions in Ukraine, including deadly attacks on civilians in what many people are calling war crimes.
"What Putin has done in places like Bucha and Irpin is war crimes that have permanently polluted his reputation and the reputation of his government," Johnson said.
Earlier, Johnson's office had said that the prime minister was traveling to Kyiv "in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people" and that he would "discuss the U.K.'s long-term support to Ukraine."
During his meetings, Downing Street said Johnson pledged to provide an additional 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he praised the performance of Kyiv's military and its civilian defenders.
"It is because of President Zelenskiy's resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin's monstrous aims are being thwarted," he said following his meeting with Zelenskiy, according to his office.
"Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century," Johnson said.
Johnson’s trip, which was not announced beforehand, is the most high-profile visit to Ukraine in a recent series of arrivals by European officials following the retreat of Russian forces from the region around the capital.Also on April 9, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met with Zelenskiy in Kyiv, while the day before, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in the Ukrainian capital.
Andriy Sybiha, an aide to the Ukrainian president, posted a photograph on Facebook of the two leaders sitting with each other, with Johnson wearing a dark suit and Zelenskiy in his traditional khaki overalls.
"Boris Johnson's visit to Kyiv began with a tete-a-tete meeting with President Zelenskiy," Sybiha wrote.
"Great Britain is a leader in defense support for Ukraine. Leader in the anti-war coalition. The leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Johnson has taken a hard line against Russia since its February 24 unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and after reports of potential war crimes in deadly attacks on civilians by Moscow's forces.
Russian forces have faced stronger-than-expected resistance from Ukrainian forces and civilians, forcing them to pull back from the Kyiv region.
Experts say that Moscow is planning to focus its attack on the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, where Russia or Kremlin-backed forces have held Ukrainian territory since 2014.
On April 9, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, said more people needed to be evacuated from the eastern region, as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving.
He said that some 30 percent of residents still remained in cities and villages across the region and had been asked to evacuate.
"They [Russia] are amassing forces for an offensive and we see the number of shelling has increased," Hayday told Ukrainian TV.
The United States said this week that Moscow probably plans to deploy tens of thousands of soldiers in eastern Ukraine.
Russia was focusing its offensive, which included cruise missiles launched by its naval forces, on the eastern Donbas region, the British Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing on April 9.
It said it expected air attacks would increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Donbas but Ukrainian forces were thwarting the advance.
Ukrainian officials said shelling had increased in the region in recent days as more Russian forces arrived.
"The occupiers continue to prepare for the offensive in the east of our country in order to establish full control over the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said on April 9.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 9 that 10 humanitarian corridors had been agreed for the evacuation of people across the country, including for people to leave the southern besieged port of Mariupol by private transport.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has demanded a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people.
In his nightly address late on April 8, Zelenskiy said the strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime.
Russia denied it was responsible for the strike. Among those killed were five children, and dozens of people were severely injured.
Photos taken after the attack showed corpses covered with tarpaulins, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words "for the children" in Russian.
World leaders condemned the attack.
U.S. President Joe Biden reacted on Twitter, calling it "yet another horrific atrocity committed by Russia, striking civilians who were trying to evacuate and reach safety."
The French government called it a "crime against humanity," and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described it as "unconscionable."
Train evacuations from Kramatorsk have been suspended due to the attack, Ukraine's state railway said on April 9, adding that evacuations from the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk continue from railway stations at Slovyansk, Pokrovsk, and Novozolotarivka.
With reporting from AP, Reuters, and AFP
Belarusian Supreme Court Declares Nexta Telegram Channels 'Terrorist Organization'
The Supreme Court of Belarus has declared the three Telegram channels run by the Nexta news outlet a "terrorist organization," the Prosecutor-General's Office announced on April 8.
The Nexta news outlet, run from Poland, has three channels on Telegram, including Nexta Live, which has 1.4 million subscribers in a country of 9.5 million.
"The Supreme Court of Belarus, at the request of Prosecutor General Andrei Shved, recognized NEXTA as a terrorist organization," Nexta wrote on Twitter. "Terrorists win."
The ruling means any cooperation with the three Telegram channels -- Nexta, Nexta Live, and Luxta -- will entail criminal liability.
In October, the Belarusian Interior Ministry classified all three as "extremist," prohibiting their activity in the country.
Dozens of news websites have been blocked in Belarus and independent media shut down as part of a sweeping crackdown on information in the wake of unprecedented protests triggered by the August 2020 presidential election that gave authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term.
The opposition and the West say the vote was rigged to keep him in power.
Lukashenka's government has cracked down hard on the pro-democracy movement, arresting thousands of people and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country. The Vyasna human rights center says it considers 1,102 people to be political prisoners.
Russia Revokes Registrations Of Pro-Democracy, Human Rights Groups
Russia has revoked the registration of 15 foreign organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW).
The announcement came on the 44th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and uprooted more than 11 million from their homes, causing the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
HRW has been operating in Russia for 30 years, while Amnesty has had a presence in the country since 1993.
They were taken off Russia's registry of international organizations along with 13 other foreign NGOs due to "violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation," the Justice Ministry said in a statement without providing further details.
Russia's move also effectively shut down the local offices of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the Wspolnota Polska Association, among others.
"Human Rights Watch has been working on and in Russia since the Soviet era, and we will continue to do so," said Kenneth Roth, HRW's executive director. "This new iron curtain will not stop our ongoing efforts to defend the rights of all Russians and to protect civilians in Ukraine."
Rachel Denber, deputy director of HRW's Europe and Central Asia division, said there was little doubt the move was in response to the organization's reporting on Russia's offensive in Ukraine.
"The Russian government had already made it abundantly clear that it has no use for any facts, regarding the protection of civilians in Ukraine. This is just one small further proof of that," Denber said in a statement to AFP.
Denber, who previously directed the watchdog's Moscow office, said HRW would continue to work on Russia.
"HRW has been working on Russia since the Soviet era, when it was a closed totalitarian state," she added. "We found ways of documenting human rights abuses then, and we will do so in the future."
Agnes Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, said her organization would also continue to support Russians.
"We will redouble our efforts to expose Russia's egregious human rights violations both at home and abroad," she said in a statement. "You must be doing something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up," Callamard added.
Germany’s Heinrich-Boll Foundation, which has close ties to Germany's Green Party and promotes democracy in Russia, was also affected.
"Unfortunately, the Russian government under President [Vladimir] Putin has pulled this country in the opposite direction for many years," the foundation said in a statement.
Over the past year Russian authorities have been presiding over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent and independent journalism that has included dubbing nongovernmental organizations and media outlets as "foreign agents."
The Justice Ministry also designated six more people "foreign agents," including popular rapper Face, or Ivan Dremin, who has spoken out against Russia's military campaign in Ukraine and left the country in protest.
The other five are lawyer Mark Feygin, Novaya gazeta journalist Irina Tumakova, Idel.Realii journalist Yekaterina Mayakovskaya, writer Andrei Filimonov, and associate professor Dmitry Dubrovsky.
"We strongly protest this Kremlin attempt to silence [RFE/RL journalists Mayakovskaya and Filimonov] by unjustly designating them as 'foreign agents.'" RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement on April 9.
"This ongoing campaign to criminalize journalism and stigmatize and silence those who tell the truth will not deter RFE/RL from our mission of providing truthful information to the Russian people."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Germany 'Doing A Lot' To Reduce Russian Energy Imports, Scholz Says During Visit To U.K.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended Germany against criticism that it is dragging its feet on ending Russian energy imports, saying Berlin is “actively working” to free itself from importing Russian gas.
"We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot," Scholz said in London on April 8, pointing to Germany's long-term diversification to alternative energy and its move to other suppliers for natural gas.
Germany has been under pressure to do more to reduce Russian energy imports, particularly since evidence of what Ukraine and many Western government have said shows that war crimes were committed by Russian forces as they withdrew from towns around Kyiv.
"We are actively working to get independent from the import of [Russian] oil and we think that we will be able to make it during this year," Scholz said during a news conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Russian oil now accounts for 25 percent of German imports, down from 35 percent before the invasion, and gas imports have been cut to 40 percent from 55 percent before the invasion. Russian hard coal imports are down to 25 percent from 50 percent before the invasion.
However, the goal to cut the share of Russian natural gas imports to 24 percent by this summer could take until the summer of 2024, Scholz said.
"This is, as you may imagine, not that easy because it needs infrastructure that has to be built first. So pipelines to the northern shore of Germany, regasification ports that make it possible for example that LNG ships could give their supply to the gas grid in Germany," he said, using the acronym for liquefied natural gas.
Johnson told reporters that Britain is sending Ukraine more anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles worth 100 million pounds ($130 million).
The two leaders also commented on an attack on a train station in Kramatorsk that killed at least 50 people, including five children, according to Ukrainian officials.
The attack "shows the depths to which [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's once-vaunted army has sunk," he said alongside Scholz, who called the Russian strike "atrocious."
Johnson also said Britain and Germany would work together on renewable technologies.
"We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin's war will not end overnight," the prime minister said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Chatham House Think Tank Declared 'Undesirable' In Russia
MOSCOW -- Russia has declared the British think tank Chatham House an "undesirable" organization amid its ongoing crackdown on international and domestic NGOs, media, and democratic institutions.
In its April 8 statement, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office gave a standard explanation for the move, saying that the organization’s activities pose “a threat to the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security."
The move was initiated by a commission of the Russian parliament‘s lower chamber, the State Duma, which asked the Prosecutor-General’s Office to add 14 international NGOs of Poland, Germany, and Britain, including Chatham House, to the list of undesirable organizations.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources.
Chatham House, officially known as the Royal Institute of International Affairs, is a more than century-old research institute based in London focused on international affairs.
Back To Kyiv: Huge Traffic Jams Form As Ukrainians Return
Russia Says It Is Expelling Diplomats From Bulgaria, Poland In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia's Foreign Ministry says it is expelling Bulgarian and Polish diplomats in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia and Warsaw sent home Russian diplomats last month.
Russia has declared two Bulgarian diplomats and 45 Polish embassy and consulate staff "persona non grata" in retaliation for the equivalent number of expulsions from the two countries.
"This measure is a response to the Bulgarian side's unmotivated decision in March this year to declare 'personae non grata' two diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Sofia," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 8.
A separate Foreign Ministry statement announced the expulsion of the 45 Polish diplomats. Poland said in March that they were suspected of working for Russian intelligence.
The Russia Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Polish ambassador in Moscow to "strongly protest against the unjustified" expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland on March 23.
"The ambassador was told that we regard this step as confirmation of Warsaw's conscious desire to completely destroy bilateral relations," the ministry added. "The blame for that lies wholly with the Polish side."
On March 2, Bulgaria said it was expelling two Russians for "unauthorized spying activities incompatible with their diplomatic status."
Two weeks later, Sofia announced the further expulsion of another 10 Russian diplomats, saying they were carrying out activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status.
The Bulgarian government didn't give a more detailed reason for the expulsions, but since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Russian ambassador in Sofia had repeatedly made contradictory statements about Bulgaria's position on the conflict.
Countries across Europe this week ordered another wave of expulsions, with more than 200 Russian diplomats being given orders to return home since April 4 in a continued response to Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
More than 100 had already been thrown out since the beginning of Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Finland announced on April 8 that it will expel two Russia diplomats and deny a visa extension to a third.
"The measure is in line with those taken by other EU member states," the Finnish prime minister's office said in a statement on April 8.
Former Kyrgyz President Atambaev Removed From Courtroom For 'Disrupting Order'
BISHKEK -- Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambaev has been removed from the courtroom after he started kicking at the glass cage he was placed in during his trial on a charge of attempting to seize power during anti-government protests in October 2020.
The judge of the Birinchi Mai district court ordered bailiffs to remove Atambaev from the courtroom for "deliberately disrupting order in the courtroom." He later adjourned the trial until April 11.
Atambaev started shouting during the court hearing on April 8, saying that he has a medical condition and should not be present at the process, striking out with his leg several times.
Four days earlier, Atambaev said he felt sick, and the trial was adjourned after an ambulance arrived at the court to take the former president to receive medical care.
On April 5, Atambaev said he felt better but refused to testify at the trial.
The charge against Atambaev stems from his participation in anti-government rallies in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
In the wake of the protests, Atambaev, who was then serving an 11-year prison term he was handed earlier that year for his role in the illegal release of a notorious crime boss, Aziz Batukaev, in 2013, was shortly released and along with several other politicians joined the protests. He was later rearrested.
The 65-year-old Atambaev, who denies any wrongdoing, was arrested in August 2019 after he surrendered to police following a deadly two-day standoff between security forces and his supporters.
The move to detain Atambaev was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev’s release.
The standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a top security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
Atambaev's other trial linked to the 2019 violence is also currently taking place as well. He and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting representatives of the authorities, hostage-taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
Russian Brewers Ask For Help To Replace Imported Hops
Russia brewers are asking the country's Agriculture Ministry to help them find a way to replace imported hops over the next few years as they fear shortages.
According to a report in the Russian daily Kommersant on April 8, Russian-owned breweries import 98 percent of the 7,000–7,500 metric tons of hops every year, mainly from Germany, the Czech Republic, and the United States.
Russia's domestic brewers could also face higher demand as European rivals Carlsberg and Heineken have announced plans to exit the Russian market.
Most Russian-owned firms had enough hops to last them a few months, but would run into serious problems in summer if supplies were disrupted, the Russian Union of Brewers said in a letter seen by Kommersant.
The union asked the government to support the establishment of local production, although the process is likely to take some time.
The Association of Russian Hops Producers estimates that it would need more than 500 million rubles ($6.4 million) in annual state subsidies for three to five years to increase production to 1,000 metric tons by 2030, the newspaper said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Third Member Of Ukrainian Hacking Group Sentenced In U.S.
A Ukrainian hacker who was part of a notorious cybercrime group that stole millions of credit-card records has been sentenced in Seattle to five years in prison.
Denys Iarmak, 32, is the third member of the hacking group FIN7 to be sentenced. He was arrested in Bangkok in November 2019 at the request of U.S. investigators and extradited to the United States.
He pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit computer hacking.
U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez sentenced him on April 7, saying there was "some irony" that the group plundered the United States, which is now supporting Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
FIN7 engaged in phishing scams to breach the computer networks and point-of-sale terminals of about 3,600 business locations in all 50 states since at least 2015, according to prosecutors.
FIN7 used e-mails that appeared to be legitimate and follow-up phone calls in targeting people working at hotels, casinos, and restaurants.
Once the victims opened attachments in the e-mails, FIN7 would use malware to access financial information that the gang would then sell or use in other illicit ways.
"Iarmak and his conspirators compromised millions of financial accounts, causing over a billion dollars in losses to Americans and costs to America's economy," Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said in a news release.
FIN7 member Fedir Hladyr was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison, and another co-conspirator, Andriy Kolpakov, received seven years.
Hladyr confessed to serving as a manager and systems administrator for FIN7 and agreed to pay $2.5 million in restitution. Kolpakov pleaded guilty to wire-fraud and computer-hacking charges and was ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Mom, This Is Hell': Russians Confront Rising Casualties, Costs Of Ukraine War2
Former NATO Commander Says Western Fears Of Nuclear War Are Preventing A Proper Response To Putin3
Polls Show Russians Support Putin And The War On Ukraine. Really?4
The Politician Who Could Be NATO's First Female Chief Says Putin Lost The Ukraine War Before It Even Started5
Soviet-Style Denunciations On The Rise As Russian Society Confronts Ukraine War6
U.S. To Send Patriot Air-Defense System To Slovakia After Its Donation Of S-300 To Ukraine7
The Secretive Life Of The Dutch Man Who Was Believed To Be Vladimir Putin's Son-In-Law: An Investigation8
At Least 52 Dead In Russian Rocket Attack On Ukrainian Rail Station9
Nasty, Repressive, Aggressive -- Yes. But Is Russia Fascist? Experts Say 'No.'10
For Money Or A Passport: Many Kyrgyz Fighting Alongside Russians In Ukraine
Subscribe