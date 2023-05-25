News
Moscow, Minsk Sign Documents On Placing Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons In Belarus
Russia and Belarus have signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, a move that has increased already strained tensions between the Kremlin and the West.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said after the signing in Minsk on May 25 that Moscow will maintain control of the weapons while on Belarusian soil.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in March raised the prospect of Moscow deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus -- which borders Ukraine and three NATO nations -- by July, a move the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has agreed to.
The announcement sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
Shoigu said on May 25 that the decision was made "in the context of an extremely sharp escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus.
Since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago, Russia has used Belarus -- with Lukashenka's approval -- as a staging area for the unprovoked attack. Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a sometimes deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election handed Lukashenka a sixth term.
Tactical nuclear weapons are lower-yield weapons that are designed to be used on the battlefield instead of wiping out entire cities. Russia has not disclosed how many tactical nuclear weapons it has.
No details of the agreement with Belarus on the number of weapons to be deployed were revealed. Shoigu said the agreements cover procedures for the establishment of a "special" storage facility for the weapons.
Last month, the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov, said the plan to place Russian tactical nuclear weapons close to the NATO member states was made "to increase the possibilities of guaranteeing security" of the Russia-Belarus Union State, a project of deeper integration between the two nations. Moscow and Minsk signed a Union State treaty in 1999 and have been negotiating it sporadically since then.
Russian authorities have repeatedly raised the specter of the potential use of nuclear weapons since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, with the frequency of the warnings increasing as Moscow's aggression against Ukraine continues.
With reporting by BelTA
- By dpa
EU Extends Suspension Of Duties On Imports From Ukraine To June 2024
Customs duties on imports from Ukraine into the EU are to remain suspended for another year, member states agreed in Strasbourg on May 25. "By renewing these measures, the EU is continuing to demonstrate its unwavering political and economic support for Ukraine," the Council of Ministers said in a statement. The suspension was introduced in the middle of last year in reaction to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and has now been extended to June 2024. Eastern EU member states, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, and Romania, have objected to increases in imports of food and animal feed from Ukraine.
Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says There Is A Real Chance Of A Peace Deal With Armenia
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Moscow on May 25 that there are serious grounds for normalizing relations with Armenia based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads for three decades, fighting two wars over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In recent months, both sides have expressed increasing willingness to sign a permanent peace agreement, even as regular skirmishes have continued. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pro-Kremlin Journalist Fired After Publishing Frank Interview With Prigozhin
Pro-Kremlin journalist Konstantin Dolgov was fired on May 25, a day after he published the full version of an interview with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner private mercenary group. Dolgov said he had been informed that his firing from the Telega ONLINE pro-Kremlin media project was linked to the interview, in which Prigozhin said Moscow’s plan to "demilitarize" Ukraine has failed and that Russia's invasion of its neighbor "turned Ukraine's army into one of the most powerful in the world." In the interview, Prigozhin also harshly criticized Russia's top military officials, accusing them of unprofessionalism and corruption. To read the original story of Current Time, click here.
Kazakh Court Rejects Russian Citizen's Appeal Against Refusal Of Asylum
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- The West Kazakhstan regional court has rejected an appeal filed by Russian citizen Igor Sandzhiyev against a lower court's refusal to grant him asylum.
Sandzhiyev's lawyer, Yury Kobzarev, said the ruling will be appealed with Kazakhstan’s Supreme Court. Kobzarev added that his client has the official status of asylum seeker and therefore cannot be deported to Russia.
Sandzhiyev, who left a military unit in Russia's Volgograd to avoid taking part in the war in Ukraine and illegally crossed the Russia-Kazakh border, earlier told RFE/RL that he fears deportation to Russia once he exhausts all appeals, saying he may face arbitrary arrest and persecution back home.
In early May, the Bokei district court in Oral, the capital of the West Kazakhstan region, rejected Sandzhiyev's request for asylum and handed him a suspended six-month prison term after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the border.
Sandzhiyev has said he is against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He said earlier that a quarter of the 200 mobilized men in the military unit where he was recruited for military training fled amid disorder and heavy alcohol consumption.
He also said that the training was just marching and learning the Military Code by heart.
Sandzhiyev said he fled the unit in November and managed to go to Belarus first but was arrested there and deported to Russia's Volgograd, where he was placed under supervision of the local military enlistment center. But he managed to flee again.
In December, Kazakh authorities extradited an officer with Russia's Federal Security Service, Mikhail Zhilin, who fled to Kazakhstan, where he unsuccessfully tried to get political asylum to evade recruitment to the war.
Three months later, a court in the Siberian city of Barnaul sentenced Zhilin to 6 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of desertion and illegally crossing the border.
After President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in September to support Russia’s armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Russian citizens fled the country for Kazakhstan, Armenia, Georgia, Mongolia, and other nations bordering the Russian Federation.
Prosecutors Seek Eight Years In Prison For Rights Defender In Russia's Komi Republic
Prosecutors in Syktyvkar, the capital of Russia's northwestern Komi Republic, asked a court on May 24 to convict and sentence human rights activist Andrei Ivashev for allegedly making online calls for terrorism. Ivashev, who rejects the charges as politically motivated, was arrested in December 2021. The charges stem from three online posts he made in 2020 criticizing local officials, federal lawmakers, President Vladimir Putin, and a local judge. The posts called to hold them responsible for human rights violations in Komi and elsewhere in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Tajikistan Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Reports Of Mass Beatings Of Tajik Students By Russian Police
The Tajik Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Dushanbe, Semyon Grigoryev, over reports about mass detentions and beatings of Tajik students in Russia by law enforcement and security officers. The Tajik Foreign Ministry said in a statement on May 25 that it had expressed concern over the situation faced by Tajiks studying at Russian universities. Tajik students told RFE/RL this week that police and security officers in Russia's Far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur raided their dormitory on May 19, severely beating some 100 of them, leaving 15 students injured, some of whom needed surgery for their injuries.
Thousands Of Striking Romanian Teachers March To Protest Low Salaries, Underfunded Education System
Some 15,000 Romanian teachers took to the streets of Bucharest on May 25 on the fourth day of a strike over low salaries and insufficient funding for education with no sign of a deal with the coalition government in sight.
More than 150,000 primary and secondary school teachers plus auxiliary staff on May 22 declared a general strike, the first such protest staged by Romanian education unions since 2005, while university personnel staged a two-hour work interruption in a sign of solidarity.
Protesters on May 25 gathered outside the government headquarters on Victoria Square in central Bucharest chanting "Dignity," "Wake up, Romania!" and "Any nation dies without education" after union representatives refused a compromise offer from the government of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.
Hundreds of secondary school students joined the protest in solidarity with their teachers, while passersby stopped and applauded the column of demonstrators.
The government's offer of two one-off bonuses -- the equivalent of $215 in June and $325 in July -- instead of salary increases, inflation indexing, and overtime pay -- was refused by unions that called it "offensive" as negotiations broke down, threatening to extend the strike to the end of the school year, putting final exams at risk.
A Romanian teacher's starting monthly salary is the equivalent of just over $520 compared to the national average of $988.
The center-left/center-right coalition government has argued that it cannot offer more to the teachers because a further increase would threaten obtaining recovery funds earmarked by the European Commission for Romania -- an argument rejected by the unions as a lie.
Many teachers have left Romania's education system because of the small salaries, while thousands of fresh graduates prefer to leave the country and take menial but much better paid jobs abroad rather than becoming educators.
The aging staff and lack of young competent teachers as well as decades of failure to reform and invest in Romania's education system have prompted an acute crisis.
According to a European Union study from 2019, about 40 percent of Romanian 15-year-olds lack basic competence in reading, math, or sciences, and although literate have a very limited general knowledge about society, people, and the world -- generally fulfilling the definition of functional illiteracy.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, g4media.ro, and hotnews.ro
Russian Prosecutors Seek To Recognize Nazi Crimes In Moscow Region As Genocide
The Moscow region Prosecutor's Office said on May 25 it has filed a lawsuit to recognize crimes committed by Nazi troops in 1941-1942 in the area as war crimes and genocide. The move comes amid international calls to recognize Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainians. In October, a court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg (formerly Leningrad), recognized the 1941-1944 siege of the city as a genocide. In January, President Vladimir Putin said it is "extremely important" to recognize Nazi crimes in the Soviet Union during World War II as genocide.
Russia's Supreme Court Shuts Down PARNAS Opposition Party
The Supreme Court of Russia has ordered the liquidation of the PARNAS opposition party. The May 25 ruling was made at request of the Justice Ministry. PARNAS (abbreviated form of the name of the Party of People's Liberty) was officially registered in 2012. It was led by former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, and lawmaker Vladimir Ryzhkov. Nemtsov was gunned down near the Kremlin in February 2015, and Ryzhkov left the party's leadership before that. Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, PARNAS has not been politically active. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Probe Reveals Dozens Targeted By Pegasus Spyware In Armenia, Including Two RFE/RL Journalists
A joint investigation involving researchers from several Internet watchdogs and rights groups has revealed that at least a dozen public figures in Armenia, including two Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalists based in Yerevan, as well as hundreds of phone numbers in Azerbaijan, were targeted with Pegasus spyware.
Israel's NSO Group became the center of controversy after an international media consortium in July 2022 reported that its Pegasus spyware was used in attempts to hack smartphones belonging to more than a dozen current or former world leaders, journalists, human rights activists, and executives in some 50 countries.
The joint investigation was conducted with Amnesty International's Security Lab, Access Now, Canadian Internet watchdog Citizen Lab, CyberHUB-AM, and independent mobile security researcher Ruben Muradyan. The report on the probe, released on May 25, said evidence points to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the reason for the attempted espionage between October 2020 and December 2022.
It did not specifically accuse Azerbaijan of wrongdoing, but the investigators noted that Pegasus software has been used "extensively" by the country to target "a wide range of journalists."
"This investigation highlights the grave nature of spyware threats rippling across civil societies in Armenia and Azerbaijan," said Donncha O Cearbhaill, head of Amnesty International's Security Lab.
"The authorities must stop all efforts to stifle freedom of expression and undertake an independent and transparent investigation into the attack with Pegasus uncovered in both countries," he added.
WATCH: A year after Derenik Tepoyan, 64, was killed on a Russian firing range in the northwestern Armenian village of Vahramaberd, his family is looking for answers and wants measures taken to prevent further casualties.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the predominantly Armenian-populated region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Decades of internationally mediated talks failed to result in a diplomatic solution, and the simmering conflict led to another war in 2020 in which nearly 7,000 soldiers were killed on both sides.
The joint investigation began in Armenia when tech giant Apple sent notifications to users in November 2021 warning they may have been the targets of state-sponsored spyware.
It showed that Karlen Aslanyan and Astghik Bedevyan of RFE/RL's Armenian service were among those targeted in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Others targeted included human rights defenders, journalists, and officials.
"It is no accident that our Armenian Service journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware are well-known for their hard-hitting reporting," said RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly.
"I am outraged by this gross violation of their privacy and harbor strong suspicions that the government of Azerbaijan is responsible. I am grateful to our partners for their assistance."
Fighting in the six-week war in 2020 -- in which Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region -- ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are meeting in Moscow on May 25 as they try to work out a final peace agreement.
Russia To Shut Swedish Consulate, Expel Five Diplomats
Moscow said on May 25 that it was expelling five Swedish diplomats and closing Russia's general consulate in Gothenburg and Sweden's diplomatic mission in St. Petersburg. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Swedish Ambassador Malena Mard had been summoned and informed of Moscow's retaliatory measures over her country's "confrontational course." "A decision was made to declare five Swedish diplomats persona non grata," the ministry said. The move came after Sweden said in late April it was expelling five Russian diplomats for "activities not compatible" with their diplomatic status.
Three Police Wounded In Attack On Polio Vaccination Team In Pakistan
Three police officers were wounded in an attack by gunmen on May 25 on a polio vaccination team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan, officials told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal. The police officers were guarding the vaccination team when the attack took place in Mir Dara district of the province, local police spokesman Zaheer Afridi told Radio Mashaal. The attackers managed to escape, Afridi added. Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where the polio virus still exists. Militant groups often attack polio vaccination teams and police officers assigned to protect them. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Siberian Court Hands Additional Terms To Inmates Who Raped Other Prisoners At Warden's Order
A court in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on May 25 sentenced five inmates to prison terms between 10 years and 11 years for torturing and raping other inmates at the warden's order, one of a spate of similar cases. Earlier in May, another court in Irkutsk handed five-year prison terms to three other inmates for torturing an inmate in a detention center at the guards' request. In February, the warden and two guards of a penal colony in Irkutsk were sentenced to five years each for their involvement in torturing an inmate. The goal was to force inmates to confess to organizing a prison riot in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Prigozhin Announces Start Of Wagner Troop Withdrawal From Bakhmut
The chief of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced on May 25 the start of the withdrawal of his troops from Bakhmut after claiming last week he had full control of the eastern Ukrainian city. In a video published on Telegram, Prigozhin said his troops will hand Bakhmut over to regular Russian armed forces by June 1. Prigozhin added, though, that "if the military faces hardships," some Wagner fighters may stay in Bakhmut. The Defense Ministry has yet to comment on Prigozhin’s statement. Ukraine says fighting in Bakhmut continues. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
Russia Cancels Air Show For The First Time In Decades
Russia has postponed an international air show indefinitely for the first time in three decades, Russian media reported on May 25, citing sources in the aviation industry. The International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) was supposed to be held in Zhukovsky near Moscow from July 25 to 30. The event was postponed for security reasons, sources said. MAKS is an international aerospace exhibition that has been held every two years since 1993. The show was staged even during the coronavirus pandemic, when other international air shows had been canceled. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Zelenskiy Blasts Russia's 'Terrorizing' Drone Attack As Allies Set To Discuss Military Aid
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to hold a virtual meeting on May 25 of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which consists of dozens of countries that have supported Kyiv in its fight against Russia's illegal invasion, amid calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for allies to speed delivery of promised F-16 fighter jets to beef up his country's air defense.
The UDCG virtual meeting is slated to discuss ways to sustain Ukraine's armored maneuver capabilities and bolster the country's air defenses against Russia's continued attacks, the Pentagon said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The meeting, which starts at 2 p.m. CET, comes as Russia continues to launch air strikes against Ukrainian cities and regions.
Moscow unleashed a fresh wave of Iranian-made attack drones on Kyiv and several Ukrainian regions overnight, but all drones were shot down, the Ukrainian air defense reported on May 25.
"A total of 36 drones were launched toward Ukraine from the north and south. Presumably, the enemy aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the country," the air defense said.
Following the attacks, Zelenskiy accused Moscow of terrorizing Ukrainians and thanked the military for downing all the drones launched by Russia overnight.
"The enemy continued to terrorize Ukraine by launching 36 Shaheds. None reached its target," Zelenskiy said on social media, adding, "I'm grateful to our air defense forces for the 100 percent result."
Earlier, officials said air raid alerts had been declared in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Volyn, Ternopil, Vinnytsya, and Lviv regions.
Fighting continued for the city of Bakhmut, which has become the epicenter of the war in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said, despite claims by Russia that it controlled the whole city.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian assaults in Bakhmut, Ukraine's military said in its daily report on the front situation on May 25.
Russian shelling also killed a civilian in Chasiv Yar, a locality close to Bakhmut, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on May 25.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russia's Wagner mercenary group that has spearheaded the attack on Bakhmut, on May 25 claimed his fighters were starting to leave the city he claims to have fully captured.
In a video published on Telegram, Prigozhin said his troops will hand Bakhmut over to the regular Russian armed forces by June 1.
Prigozhin said that "if the military faces hardships," some Wagner fighters might stay in Bakhmut.
The Defense Ministry has yet to comment on Prigozhin's latest statement.
WATCH: RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir watched Ukrainian artillery on the outskirts of Bakhmut firing BM-21 Grad missiles at Russian positions, while Current Time's Oleksiy Prodayvoda observed another Ukrainian unit to the south of the city.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said the providing of U.S.-made F-16s to Kyiv is a clear sign that Russia is destined to lose the war in Ukraine.
"The very first Ukrainian F-16 will be one of the strongest signals from the world that Russia will only lose because of its aggression. It will be weaker and further isolated," Zelenskiy said.
"The main thing is speed in training and in supply, meaning the time between decisions in real protection for our skies," he added.
The head of Zelenskiy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on May 25 that a total of 106 prisoners of war were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Those released in a prisoner swap are military personnel that fought in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Yermak said.
"We are bringing home 106 of our people. Soldiers from the Bakhmut front -- eight officers and 98 soldiers and sergeants.... Each of them is a hero for our country," Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Meanwhile, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on May 25 was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying it had arrested two Ukrainians who it claimed were planning to attack Russian nuclear power plants.
"A sabotage group from the Ukrainian foreign intelligence service...tried to blow up some 30 power lines of nuclear power plants in Leningrad and Kalinin" in early May, the FSB was quoted as saying.
On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry said three Ukrainian remote-controlled surface vessels had attempted to attack a Russian warship in the Black Sea.
The ministry said in a Telegram post that the Russian craft had been protecting the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines that transport gas from Russia to Turkey but that no damage was done to it and that all attacking vessels were destroyed.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the claim, which could not independently be verified.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Activist Andrei Klimashev Sentenced To More Than Five Years In Prison
The Tverskoy District Court in Moscow has sentenced 25-year-old activist Andrei Klimashev to 5 1/2 years in prison, his lawyer, Maksim Ovchinnikov, said on May 24. Klimashev was accused of using violence against a police officer in January 2021 during rallies in support of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny. According to official information, investigators found that the activist kicked a policeman and sprayed two others with a gas spray. Klimashev was detained in March last year and placed in pretrial detention He will serve his sentence in a general regime colony, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Unveils Ballistic Missile With Range Of 2,000 Kilometers, Says State Media
Iran unveiled the fourth generation of its Khorramshahr ballistic missile under the name Khaibar, with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a 1,500-kilogram warhead, the official IRNA news agency reported on May 25. Iran has expanded its missile program, particularly its ballistic missiles, despite opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the program is purely defensive and is for deterrence purposes. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Armenia Asks ICJ To Order Azerbaijan To Open Key Road
Armenia on May 24 called on the UN's top judicial body, the International Court of Justice, to order its archrival Azerbaijan to withdraw a blockade from a key road connecting Yerevan to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On April 23, Azerbaijan set up a roadblock at the entrance to the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the region. Yerevan had previously accused Baku of blocking the vital artery for nearly six months. The region is populated mainly by Armenians who broke away from Baku with Yerevan's help.
Massive U.S. Aircraft Carrier Sails Into Oslo For NATO Exercises, Angering Russia
The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, sailed into Oslo on May 24, a first for such a U.S. ship, in a show of NATO force at a time of heightened tension between NATO and Russia. The ship and crew will be conducting training exercises with the Norwegian armed forces along the country's coast in the coming days, the Norwegian military said. The Russian Embassy in Oslo condemned the aircraft carrier's Oslo visit, saying, "There are no questions in the [Arctic] north that require a military solution, nor topics where outside intervention is needed." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Reportedly To Buy Leopard Tanks, Howitzers To Make Up For Ukraine Supplies
Germany will buy 18 Leopard 2 tanks and 12 self-propelled howitzers to replenish stocks depleted by deliveries to Ukraine, a member of the parliamentary budget committee that approved the purchase on May 24 told Reuters. The tanks order will come to 525.6 million euros ($578.58 million) while the howitzers have a price tag of 190.7 million euros, all of which are to be delivered by 2026 at the latest, said the Finance Ministry documents meant for the parliament. The purchase includes an option for another 105 tanks for about 2.9 billion euros. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Norway Says It Will Help Train Ukrainian Pilots On F-16 Jets
Norway will support training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said on May 24. U.S. President Joe Biden last week endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory. "The government backs this initiative and is considering how Norway can contribute together with allies and partners," Gram said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AP
Nobel Peace Laureate Ales Byalyatski Transferred To Brutal Prison In Belarus, Wife Says
Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski, 60, has been transferred to a notoriously brutal prison in Belarus and hasn't been heard from in a month, his wife said on May 24. Natalia Pinchuk told AP that Byalyatski, who is serving a 10-year sentence, has been kept in an information blackout since his transfer to the N9 colony for repeat offenders in the city of Gorki. In March, a court convicted Bialiatski -- Belarus's top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize -- and three of his colleagues on charges of financing actions violating public order and smuggling, charges they deny. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Approves Calendar Switch In Widening Diversion From Russia
In another sign of the widening fissure between the main Orthodox churches in Ukraine and Russia over the Kremlin's war against its neighbor, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) has approved a switch to the revised Julian calendar, a move that will move Christmas forward to December 25.
The OCU said on Facebook on May 24 that other Christian holidays will also be moved in accordance with the new Julian calendar -- which is aligned with the Gregorian calendar used in the secular world -- as of September 1.
Traditionally, Ukrainian Christians, most of whom are Orthodox, celebrate Christmas on January 7, the day most other Orthodox-dominated countries -- including Russia and several other Slavic countries -- mark the holiday. The switch brings Ukraine's Orthodox worshippers in line with the country's Catholics, who earlier this year approved a similar change in calendars.
The OCU's head, Metropolitan Epifaniy, said the move was "vitally necessary."
"This question arose with new impetus as a result of Russian aggression," the OCU wrote in the post, adding that the UCO's local council is expected to give final approval for the switch on July 27.
"Nowadays, the Julian calendar is perceived as connected with Russian church culture," it said.
Russia launched its full-scale, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russia's Orthodox Church has staunchly backed President Vladimir Putin's move.
In 2019, the OCU was officially recognized by Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople -- the spiritual head of Orthodox Christianity's 300 million-strong worldwide community. It heralded a historic break with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), ending more than three centuries of Russian spiritual and temporal control of the dominant faith in Ukraine.
Ukraine has about 30 million Orthodox believers, roughly divided between the UOC-MP and two other Orthodox churches, including the independent OCU. More than 500 parishes have switched from the UOC-MP to the OCU in the past 18 months.
The OCU said in its Facebook post that "parishes and monasteries that wish to adhere to the old calendar will have this opportunity -- the calendar reform will take place without coercion, gradually and consciously."
"We remind people that the issue of calendar reform has long been discussed both in society and in the church. And we see that every year the number of supporters of the transition to the updated, modern calendar, which has been used by the majority of local Orthodox churches for a long time, has been growing," it said.
In December, a poll conducted by the Ukrainian government revealed that almost 60 percent of more than 1.5 million respondents supported switching to the new Julian calendar.
Ukraine's culture minister has previously expressed support for the switch in calendars, describing it as "appropriate to the demands of our time and public opinion."
With reporting by BBC, The Kyiv Independent, and Reuters
