Investigation Shows Russia, Belarus Selling Timber To EU As Kazakh, Kyrgyz
Despite Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus continue to ship timber to the EU by labeling the products as coming from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, a report by the Belarusian Investigative Center, Lithuanian Siena group, and the OCCRP says. None of the Central Asian nations are leading timber producers, while documents say their timber imports to the EU increased 66.6 times in recent months. The report says the timber marked as Kazakh or Kyrgyz is, in fact, from Russia and Belarus. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia Realities, click here.
Two Americans Of Belarusian Origin Convicted In U.S. On Immigration Fraud Charges
A court in New York has convicted Uladzimir Danskoi, the head of the Russian America immigration company, and immigration lawyer Julia Greenberg, both originally from Belarus, of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit immigration fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said on December 20 that the two were found guilty a day earlier of preparing fraudulent asylum affidavits and coaching clients to lie under oath during immigration proceedings. Danskoi, 55, and Greenberg, 42, may face up to five years in prison.
IAEA's Grossi To Visit Russia For Talks On Zaporizhzhya Safety Zone
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on December 22 for discussions on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's envoy to the international institutions in Vienna. The plant, in Russian-occupied territory, has come under repeated shelling attacks that each side has blamed on the other, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Five More Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Russia's Far East
A court in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk sentenced five Jehovah's Witnesses to prison terms of between six years and three months and 6 1/2 years on extremism charges, a local court said on December 21. Two days earlier, a court in another Far Eastern city, Birobidzhan, sent four other Jehovah’s Witnesses to prison for terms of 3 1/2 and seven years for Bible studies. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Army Says 25 Militants Killed In Raid To Retake Compound
Pakistani Army officials say 25 Islamist militants and three security officers were killed when special forces raided a counterterrorism police center in the northwestern city of Bannu on December 20 in an operation to retake the compound. Army spokesman Major General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhary said in an interview with Pakistan's Urdu-language private television Geo News that seven militants surrendered in the battle. Bannu is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive northwestern Pakistani province that shares a border with Afghanistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Mashaal Radio, click here.
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi In Beijing To Discuss Strategic Partnership, Ukraine War
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on December 21 posted a video on social media of him meeting China's President Xi Jinping during a visit to Beijing. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said he and Xi discussed Russia and China's "strategic partnership," cooperation between the two countries, and the conflict in Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Forces Under Relentless Pressure As Fighting Rages In East
Heavy fighting continued unabated in the east as Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said on December 21, as a regional official said one person was killed by shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson in the south.
The General Staff said Russian forces continued their bombardment of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the fiercest battles have been fought for the past months, while also attacking Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements in Luhansk and Kharkiv regions.
The Ukrainian military responded with strikes on the Russian positions that included aviation and artillery, the General staff said.
"Units of missile troops and artillery of the defense forces of Ukraine hit an ammunition warehouse, three control points, and 10 areas of concentration of the occupiers' manpower," it said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
Russian troops shelled the region and city of Kherson dozens of times in the past day, killing one person and wounding six, regional Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on December 21 on Telegram.
"Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Kherson 71 times. They fired from artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks," Yanushevych said, adding that the Russian Army targeted the river port and residential buildings.
A day earlier, Russian shelling killed two people and wounded three others.
Kherson came back under Ukrainian control on November 11, but Russian forces that had fled the city have kept pounding it from across the Dnieper River.
Almost 10 months into the war, Russia’s invasion has been bogged down, with troops having been forced to make three major retreats.
Russia has been targeting power infrastructure and other civilian objectives in Kyiv and other parts of the country with swarms of kamikaze drones as part of an apparent strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians and demoralize the population.
Oleskiy Kuleba, the governor of the wider Kyiv region surrounding the capital, said on December 20 that 80 percent of the region remains without electricity.
In Washington, a U.S. government funding bill includes $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies. The money is to be used for military training, equipment, logistics, and intelligence support, as well as for replenishing U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine. Lawmakers are racing to pass the measure before midnight on December 23.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress in person in Washington on December 21. A senior U.S. administration official said in a call with reporters on December 20 that, during Zelenskiy’s visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in already approved military aid to Ukraine that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets.
In addition, the World Bank said on December 20 it had approved a financing package totaling $610 million to address urgent relief and recovery needs in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AP
Zelenskiy Making Bold Visit To Washington As Biden Expected To Announce Patriot Missiles For Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is due to meet President Joe Biden in Washington where he is expected to arrive on December 21 on his first trip abroad since the start of Russia's invasion as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate more than $40 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.
"During the visit, President Biden will announce a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," the White House said in a statement, adding that Zelenskiy "will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine."
Zelenskiy's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Reuters that the visit is "extremely significant" and that it invalidates Moscow's attempts to drive a wedge between Washington and Kyiv by alleging bilateral relations are becoming cooler.
"Firstly, both the visit itself and the level of planned meetings unequivocally testify to the high degree of trust between the countries. Secondly, this finally puts an end to the attempts by the Russian side...to prove an allegedly growing cooling in our bilateral relations," Podolyak said in written comments.
"This, of course, is not even close," Podolyak added. "The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine."
A senior U.S. administration official said in a call with reporters on December 20 that, during Zelenskiy’s visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in already approved military aid to Ukraine that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets.
Before addressing Congress, Zelenskiy is expected to meet one-on-one with Biden at the White House and hold talks with leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.
"In the meeting tomorrow, President Biden will have the opportunity with President Zelenskiy to have an in-depth strategic discussion, on the way ahead on the battlefield, on the capabilities and training the U.S. and our allies continue to provide to Ukraine," the official said.
The trip "is something we've wanted to do for some time," he added.
Zelenskiy's visit comes more than 300 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, triggering the biggest war on European soil since the end of World War II. It also coincides with Congress's consideration of a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes massive aid to Ukraine.
The omnibus bill, as it is known, would fund the U.S. government through September and is expected to pass the House and Senate, though there is discontent among some Republicans, who control half of the 100 Senate seats.
However, the senior official said the Biden administration is confident that support will remain bipartisan.
"So, this isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes," the official said.
Zelenskiy’s visit “doesn’t hurt to get the omnibus bill over the goal line 100 percent,” Andrij Dobriansky, director of communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), an influential diaspora group, told RFE/RL.
Ukraine is highly dependent on U.S. military aid to defend itself. The failure to pass the bill could lead to a U.S. government shutdown early next year when Republicans take control of the House and trigger a hold-up of additional aid to Ukraine at a time when many expect Russia to launch a new offensive.
“For Ukraine funding right now, its all about the omnibus,” Dobriansky said.
Putin earlier this week made his first trip to Minsk in more than three years to see Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid speculation the Russian leader may try to pressure Belarus to join the fight against Ukraine.
Zelenskiy may also be coming to the United States now to “make a big show” following Putin’s visit to Belarus, Dobriansky said.
“Zelenskiy can say, ‘I can show up at the White House anytime I want.’ It reflects on what access Zelenskiy has and what access Putin has,” he said.
The visit would be Zelenskiy’s second to the White House since taking office more than 3 1/2 years ago.
Two sources who confirmed plans for Zelenskiy's trip to the AP cautioned that it could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.
'A Very Good Thing'
U.S. officials described details of the miltary aid to Ukraine on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced, the AP reported. The package will have about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and another $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training, and other assistance, officials told the AP.
Ukraine has also been asking for Abrams tanks, ATACMS long-range guided missiles, and F-16s, but the Biden administration has so far refused to give the green light on those powerful weapons systems, and there was no indication it would approve them during Zelenskiy’s visit.
John Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2003-06, told RFE/RL that the administration’s approval of any one of those weapon systems would justify Zelenskiy taking the risk of traveling back and forth to the United States amid Russian strikes.
Nonetheless, he said that if Zelenskiy’s address to Congress "does, in fact, stymie or reduce the populist Republican opposition to assistance to Ukraine, that would obviously be a very good thing."
The aid for Ukraine included in the omnibus spending package, which lawmakers are under pressure to pass by midnight on December 23, would be more than $40 billion and would amount to the biggest American infusion of assistance yet.
It is several billion dollars more than Biden requested. A wing of the Republican Party in Congress has come out against large-scale aid to Ukraine.
Republican House Takeover
Hosting Zelenskiy will be one of the final acts for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California), who will be replaced by a Republican when the new House session opens early in January. Democrats lost control of the House in the November election but retained the Senate.
Pelosi hinted in a letter to colleagues on December 20 that a prominent visitor was expected at the Capitol.
"We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy," Pelosi wrote in the letter, which was quoted by the AP. "Please be present for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night."
Zelenskiy's visit puts Pelosi's expected successor, Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), on the spot after he said in an interview prior to the November elections that Americans are "not going to write a blank check to Ukraine."
The comment raised concern among members of Congress who have vowed to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.
As House speaker, McCarthy would have wide latitude to appoint Ukraine-skeptic lawmakers as the chairs of the budgetary and the foreign affairs committees, as well as the power to decide which bills come up for a vote.
Zelenskiy's visit to Washington would follow on the heels of his trip to the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region on December 20 to show support for the "courage, resilience, and strength" of Ukrainian troops.
Though Russia's invasion has lost momentum, if it were successful in capturing Bakhmut, Russian forces would sever Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for them to press toward key Ukrainian cities in the Donetsk region.
'Not In An Easy Situation'
In a video released by his office, Zelenskiy is seen receiving a Ukrainian flag from the troops in Bakhmut, and he alludes to delivering it to U.S. leaders.
"The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on," Zelenskiy said in the video. "We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint -- it is not enough."
Zelenskiy has addressed the U.S. Congress once before -- on March 16 in a live video address in which he called on lawmakers to pass further sanctions and support a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked if Moscow hoped that something positive could come from Zelenskiy's trip, said, "No."
"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.
With reporting by AP, CNN, Reuters, and AFP
U.S. Lawmakers Unveil $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill That Includes $45 Billion For Ukraine
U.S. lawmakers have unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes another large amount of aid for Ukraine and a boost of nearly 10 percent in defense spending. Lawmakers introduced the bill early on December 20 after stuffing as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package. It includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance for Ukraine. If approved, that would be the biggest American infusion yet for Kyiv and above President Joe Biden’s $37 billion emergency request. Congress is racing to pass the measure before midnight on December 23. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Masked Men Throw Sledgehammers On Grounds Of Finnish Embassy In Moscow
Masked men threw sledgehammers on the grounds of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow on December 20. Last month, Russia's Vagner mercenary group published a video of the apparent execution of one of its members, whose head was shown smashed in by a sledgehammer after he returned from Ukrainian captivity, where he had said he intended to change sides. Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin has said he will send a sledgehammer stained with blood to the European Parliament in response to the EU's call to designate his Vagner company a terrorist organization. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.K. Orders Sale Of Russian-Backed Broadband Firm, Citing Security Threat
Britain has ordered a Russian oligarch-backed investment company LetterOne to sell regional broadband provider Upp Corporation, saying its current ownership is a national-security risk. British Business Secretary Grant Shapps said on December 20 that the risk to national security relates to "the ownership of Upp...and Upp's expanding full fiber broadband network." LetterOne, or L1, whose owners include oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven, said it was disappointed by the decision ordering the sale of 100 percent of Upp. "We believe that L1 ownership of Upp is not a threat to national security in any way," the investment company said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Plan To Punish 'Fake News' As Protests Roil Nation
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have proposed a plan to impose tougher penalties against those who publish news that is deemed to have "negative social consequences."
According to the plan, those who publish "fake news" in the media will be responsible for the negative social consequences resulting from it. The rules would "apply to any type of news."
Mohammad Taghi Naqdali, a member of the Legal and Judicial Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said prosecution and punishment are not only limited to those who publish news with negative consequences, but "punishment has also been determined for individuals or media outlets that exaggerate the news."
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), called the plan a countermeasure against nationwide protests in Iran with the intention of gaining more control over social media users.
"This plan is more necessary, especially after the recent events in the country," the agency wrote.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In recent months and especially amid the latest weeks of protests, Iranian legislators have repeatedly moved to suppress the protests by passing harsher and harsher laws while accusing Western countries of being directly involved in fomenting the unrest, despite giving no evidence to back up their claims.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat, parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Currency Weakens Further Amid Protests, Rumor That Nuclear Deal Is 'Dead'
Iran's national currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar as unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation continues to rock the country.
The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website, down from the quoted price of 353,400 a month ago.
Before the beginning of the recent protests, which came after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, the rial was at 298,200 to the dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also intensified due to reports about the end of hopes for a revival of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. No further details of the meeting were released.
A video has gone viral on Iranian social networks in which U.S. President Joe Biden tells an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement “is dead, but we are not going to announce it."
When the nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar. The agreement gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to construct nuclear weapons.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S., Britain Condemn Taliban's Ban On Women Attending University In Afghanistan
The United States and Britain have condemned an order issued on December 20 by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan banning university education for women nationwide.
U.S. and British envoys to the United Nations in New York condemned the move -- the latest edict limiting the rights and freedoms of women -- during a Security Council meeting to discuss Afghanistan.
"The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," U.S. Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood said.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the suspension was "another egregious curtailment of women's rights and a deep and profound disappointment for every single female student."
"It is also another step by the Taliban away from a self-reliant and prosperous Afghanistan," she told the council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
The U.S. State Department also condemned the move and said there would be significant consequences.
"The Taliban should expect that this decision, which is in contravention to the commitments they have made repeatedly and publicly to their own people, will carry concrete costs for them," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.
"They have seriously -- possibly even fatally -- undermined one of their deepest ambitions...and that is an improvement and betterment of relations with the United States and the rest of the world," Price said.
Price also commented on the release on December 20 of two Americans who have been held in detention in Afghanistan, saying it was an apparent "goodwill gesture on the part of the Taliban" and not part of a prisoners swap or linked to a payment.
Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have widely implemented a strict interpretation of Shari'a law. They have banned girls from attending school past the sixth grade, restricted women from holding most jobs, and ordered them to cover head-to-toe when in public. Women are also banned from entering parks and gyms.
The notification on women attending university was signed by the minister for higher education, Neda Mohammad Nadim.
"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said the letter, which was issued to all government and private universities.
The notification was directed at all agencies, including public and private educational institutes and universities, and it instructed them to inform the ministry about developments related to the ban.
The Taliban’s adherence to an austere version of Islam is at odds with many officials in Kabul and many Afghans who hoped girls would be able to continue learning following the takeover.
The international community has made the right to education for all women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and international recognition of the Taliban regime.
With reporting by AIP, AFP, AP, and Reuters
More Visas For Afghans Who Helped U.S. Included In Spending Bill
A provision to provide 4,000 more visas for Afghans who worked with the United States was included in a massive government spending bill unveiled along with an extension of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program until 2024. SIVs are available to Afghans who aided U.S. forces and who fear reprisals by the Taliban. Advocates estimate there could be 60,000 left who worked with Americans during the 20-year occupation. The program's inclusion in the omnibus means it will not expire next year. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Reporter Accused Of Involvement In Real Estate Deals Of Ex-President's Brother Is Placed In Pretrial Detention
A court in Kazakhstan on December 20 sent an Almaty-based investigative journalist to pretrial detention for at least two months in connection with a probe into suspicious real estate deals linked to the brother of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Bolat Nazarbaev. Kazakhstan's Bureau of Human Rights said later that journalist Mikhail Kozachkov’s rights were abused as his lawyer has not been allowed to see him. Kozachkov, an investigative journalist for the newspaper Vremya, said in May that his car had been vandalized and he was under surveillance by unknown individuals. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Justice Ministry Seeks Closure Of Country's Oldest Human Rights Group
The Russian Justice Ministry is seeking the closure of the country’s oldest human rights watchdog, the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), amid a Kremlin campaign to muzzle criticism of the war in Ukraine. The ministry's motion appeared on the Moscow City Court's website on December 20. MHG was established in 1976 by prominent Soviet dissidents in the apartment of legendary rights defender and physicist Andrei Sakharov. Its members were arrested or forced into exile soon after MHG was founded. The group revived its operations in Russia in the late 1980s. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iranian Director, Actor Openly Criticize Government For Brutal Crackdown On Protests
A well-known Iranian director and a prominent Iranian actor have openly criticized the government for cracking down on protests triggered by the September death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi expressed his criticism in a video message on December 19 addressed to Iran’s minister of Islamic guidance.
"You cannot keep someone's head under water and call his struggle to save his life 'disruption,'” Haghighi said in the video. "We are currently burying our loved ones; we don't have time to dance for you," the 53-year-old Iranian director added, referring to a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Meanwhile, Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini addressed the authorities of the Islamic republic in a newly released documentary, saying that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his right?” Hosseini added.
Shahab Hosseini is one of Iran’s most prominent actors and the star of the Oscar-winning 2011 film A Separation, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
The criticisms come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The recent protests erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Mohammadi was sentenced after a "show trial."
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
“Artists in Iran have long been forced to navigate an environment rife with state censorship and arbitrary rules imposed on their freedom of expression, and now they’re being sentenced to death and thrown in jail for speaking out against injustice and repression,” Ghaemi said in a news release.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to the CHRI. Another 25 are facing charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Convicted Murderer In 2012 Slaying Of 14 Kazakh Border Guards, Ranger Asks For Retrial
A Kazakh border guard sentenced to life in prison a decade ago for killing 14 fellow border guards and a forest ranger has asked President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to allow his case to be retried. Vladislav Chelakh's relatives told RFE/RL on December 20 that the presidential office is expected to look into Chelakh’s request next month. In May 2012, Chelakh admitted to killing the 15 people at an outpost near the Kazakh-Chinese frontier. He later recanted, saying his confession was obtained under pressure, and claimed that the post was attacked. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Blast, Fire At Major Gas Pipeline In Russia Kills Three People
An explosion and fire at a major pipeline transporting Russia's natural gas from Siberia to Europe via Ukraine killed three workers on December 20. Authorities in Russia's Chuvashia region say a gas leak might have caused the blast. A day earlier, a fire hit a natural gas field in the Siberian region of Irkutsk, injuring seven people, two of whom remain in serious condition. Last week, another fire caused by an explosion at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk killed two people and injured five others. To read the original story from Current Time, click here. See also: In Photos: Outbreak Of Mystery Fires Hits Russia.
Russia To Give Iran Advanced Military Components In Exchange For Drones, Says U.K.
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20. "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Leaders Of Defunct Belarusian Congress Of Democratic Trade Unions Go On Trial
MINSK -- Leaders of the defunct Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions (BKDP) have gone on trial as a crackdown against dissent continues in the country led by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk City Court began the trial of BDKP's chairman Alyaksandr Yarashuk, his deputy Syarhey Antusevich, and associate Iryna But-Husaim, on December 20.
The trio was arrested in April and charged with the "organization, preparation of, or active participation in actions that blatantly disrupt social order."
The charge was related to the group's activities related to protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that announced Lukashenka as the winner. Many in Belarus have said the election was rigged.
Yarashuk was additionally charged with calling for international sanctions against Belarus. His supporters insist he, on the contrary, had made the case against imposing international sanctions on the country.
Some reports say the additional charge was based on data found by investigators in Yarashuk's computer.
The state BelTA news agency says all three pleaded guilty. The defendants' lawyers refused to provide journalists with any information related to the case, saying they signed a nondisclosure agreement with investigators.
In July, the Supreme Court of Belarus shut down BKDP, saying its activities violated the country's constitution and other laws.
Lukashenka, 68, has tightened his grip on the country since the disputed election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have fled the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
With reporting by BelTA and Narodnaya Volya
Pakistani Raid Kills All Taliban Hostage-Takers, Hostages Released, Government Says
Pakistani special forces raided a counterterrorism police center in the northwestern city of Bannu on December 20, killing all Pakistani Taliban militants who had taken hostages inside the compound, officials said.
Bannu is located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the restive northwestern Pakistani province that shares a border with Afghanistan.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told the Pakistani parliament on December 20 that 33 Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who had been detained at the center in Bannu took over the compound, taking several hostages, after one militant managed to snatch a guard's gun.
Asif said a unit of the army’s Special Service Group (SSG) stormed the compound following more than 40 hours of eventually failed negotiations with the hostage takers.
All militants were killed in the operation, while two commandos also lost their lives and 15 others were wounded, he said.
It was not immediately clear how many hostages had been released. RFE/RL sources said all hostages were police officers and three of them had been wounded during the operation.
The militants had reportedly demanded safe passage to Afghanistan in exchange for releasing the hostages.
All local schools, public and private, were ordered closed in Bannu for the duration of the siege, authorities reported.
The TTP last month announced an end to a shaky cease-fire with the government declared over the summer and ordered nationwide attacks to resume.
The truce between the Pakistani government and the TTP was agreed in June after Afghanistan's Taliban-led government took a prominent role in brokering peace talks.
The TTP follows the same hard-line interpretation of Sunni Islam as its Afghan counterpart, but it has a different organizational setup.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Rights Watchdog Says Failure To Investigate January Protest Abuses Leaves 'Damaging Legacy' For Kazakhstan
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called out Kazakh authorities' for their "failure" to effectively investigate "the serious loss of life and other grave human rights violations” that occurred during and after protests in January that resulted in the deaths of more than 200 people.
HRW said in a statement on December 20 that Astana has been reluctant to identify the law enforcement officers responsible and hold them to account, leaving "a damaging legacy" for 2022.
It added that the investigation into the developments had been "one-sided," leading to over 1,000 convictions of protesters and others, while only one military officer had been prosecuted for shooting to death an unarmed man.
"Nearly a year after the January events, families of those who were killed and the hundreds of people wounded or tortured are still waiting for justice," HRW's senior Central Asia researcher Mihra Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan’s partners should urgently renew their calls for an independent and effective investigation into the January events," Rittmann added.
The anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel price hike, but quickly grew into a show of anger over corruption and nepotism that has plagued the country for years.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has publicly blamed what he said were "extremists" trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, during the unrest. He has not produced any evidence to back up the claim.
Kazakh officials said earlier this year that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the protests, while 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, died during or after law enforcement and the armed forces violently broke up the protests.
The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office has said 25 people were officially considered victims of torture as investigators used hot irons during their interrogations.
Human rights groups insist that the number of people killed during the unrest is higher, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following Toqaev's issuance of a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order.
"Kazakh authorities are responsible for bringing to justice those responsible for the deaths and serious injuries of protesters, and crimes of torture in connection with the January events, but a year on, it’s clear that has not been their focus," Rittmann said.
"Kazakhstan should not try to whitewash the actions of law enforcement but ensure that justice is served."
Russia's Lower House Approves Bill Criminalizing Desecration Of St. George Ribbon
Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved the final reading of a bill criminalizing the desecration of the St. George ribbon, which was banned in Ukraine as a symbol of Russian aggression in 2017.
According to the bill that was approved on December 20, the desecration of the St. George ribbon may be punished by a 5 million ruble ($74,500) fine or up to five years in prison.
The move comes as the Kremlin looks to quell dissent and control the narrative during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Parliament’s upper chamber, the Federation Council, must still approve the bill before President Vladimir Putin signs it into law.
The ribbon dates back to 1769, when Russian empress Catherine the Great established the Order of St. George. The medal was attached to a ribbon of black and yellow -- later orange.
In 1945, the Soviet Union resurrected the orange-and-black for a medal to celebrate victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
The colors then became part of annual May 9 Victory Day celebrations in the Soviet Union and then in Russia, and they were handed out en masse in Russia starting in 2005.
Nearly a decade later, activists supporting Russia's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea and involvement in a war in eastern Ukraine began using the ribbon as a symbol, and it is now widely associated with the Russian aggression.
Since 2015, Ukrainians have used a red poppy to remember the victory over Nazi Germany.
