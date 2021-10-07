Poisonous Bootleg Alcohol Kills 10 In Russia

Authorities in Russia's Urals region of Orenburg say a mass surrogate-alcohol poisoning has left 10 people dead in several villages and towns.

The regional governor’s press service said on October 7 that one person is in the hospital in grave condition.

Governor Denis Pasler ordered local law enforcement to prevent the sale of bootleg alcohol in local shops and appealed to people to avoid consuming such liquor.

"I call all residents of the Orenburg region... to stay away from buying and consuming unlicensed alcoholic beverages. It may cost you your lives," Pasler's statement said.

Poisonings with surrogate alcohol are common in Russia as people look to save money on cheaper drinks.

In December 2016, 78 people died in and around the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking a scented herbal bath lotion called Boyaryshnik, which contained methanol -- a highly poisonous type of industrial alcohol.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax