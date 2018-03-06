Pretrial Detention For Activist In Chechnya Extended

A court in Chechnya has prolonged pretrial detention for Oyub Titiyev, the jailed director of the prominent Russian human rights group Memorial's office in Russia's North Caucasus region.

A district court in the Chechen capital, Grozny, ruled on March 6, that Titiyev must remain in custody until May 9, despite assurances from presidential candidate Grigory Yavlinsky that the activist will not flee Chechnya.

Yavlinsky was present at the hearing during which a request from another candidate in Russia's election in March, Ksenia Sobchak, to release Titiyev from pretrial detention was also read out.

Denis Krivosheyev, deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at Amnesty International, said the court decision "was as predictable as it was dismaying and outrageous."

"Oyub must be released immediately and unconditionally, and set free to continue with his human rights work," Krivosheyev added. "The authorities should be instead investigating those who are fabricating criminal charges to target and harass human rights defenders."

Titiyev, 60, was detained on January 9 by police who claimed to have found about 180 grams of marijuana in his car.

Titiyev said the drugs were planted and Memorial has rejected the allegations against him, contending they were fabricated in an effort to run the respected rights organization out of Chechnya.

After Titiyev's arrest, Memorial's office in Ingushetia and one of its cars in Daghestan were torched in what the group believes were attacks linked to its efforts to challenge Titiyev's arrest.

Western governments and international organizations have voiced concern about Titiyev's case and called for his release.

Last month, the European Parliament called for the "immediate release" of Titiyev, saying the case against him was "part of a worrying trend of arrests, attacks, intimidation, and discrediting of independent journalists and human rights defenders working in Chechnya."

However, the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called Titiyev a "drug addict" and branded all human rights defenders "people without kinship, ethnicity, and religion."

