Russian Newspaper Takes Down Chechnya Coronavirus Article At Media Regulator's Request

MOSCOW – Russia’s independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said it has taken down an article about measures introduced to tackle the coronavirus in the North Caucasus region of Chechnya following a request by the country’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor.



The move comes as international media watchdogs accuse the Russian government of stepping up its control of news reporting in connection with the coronavirus pandemic on the pretext of combating disinformation.



Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief, Dmitry Muratov, said Roskomnadzor demanded the removal of the article on April 15, adding that the newspaper may appeal the decision.



Roskomnadzor claimed that the article contained "false" information about the spread of the coronavirus in Chechnya.



The article focused on the lack of protection gear for medical personnel in Chechnya and local authorities’ mass detention of residents who allegedly violated strict quarantine measures.



The Kremlin-backed leader of the Russian North Caucasus region, Ramzan Kadyrov, slammed the article as “absurd” and accused Novaya Gazeta journalists of being "traitors who receive prizes abroad."



Kadyrov also threatened to hurt the author of the article, Yelena Milashina, who won an International Woman of Courage award in 2013, and accused the Federal Security Service (FSB) of "showing indulgence toward traitors."



Rights groups say Kadyrov, who has ruled the volatile region since 2007, uses repressive measures and has created a climate of impunity for security forces in the region. They allege Kadyrov is ultimately responsible for the violence and intimidation of political opponents by Chechen authorities, including kidnappings, forced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.



Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Paris-based media watchdog, accused Roskomnadzor on March 26 of targeting Russian journalists covering the coronavirus crisis.



On March 24, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Russia’s authorities “to stop censoring news outlets” that report on the coronavirus outbreak.