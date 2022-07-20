News
Russia Remains China's Largest Oil Supplier For Second Month Running
Russia was China's main oil supplier for the second month running in June as buyers shunned Saudi Arabian crude to take advantage of lower-priced supplies offered by Moscow.
Market data, according to Reuters on July 20, showed Chinese imports of Russian oil totaled 7.29 million tonnes in June, up nearly 10 percent from a year ago. That was over 2 million tonnes more than China received from Saudi Arabia, its traditional main supplier.
With Western customers shunning oil from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has turned to markets in Asia and elsewhere to pick up the slack.
Bloomberg reported on July 19 that India has gone from importing almost no Russian oil to almost 1 million barrels a day in June.
The news agency also noted that flows of Russian crude to China have stalled in recent weeks, a possible sign that Asia may not be equipped to fully absorb as much Russian oil as expected.
Separately, data also showed China's imports of Russian liquefied natural gas totaled 520,530 tonnes, the second-highest monthly volume since at least the start of 2021.
Russia has cut supplies to several European countries because they have refused to use a mechanism created by Moscow that allows for the purchases to be made in rubles.
Sanctions by the West on Russia over its war against Ukraine. launched on February 24 have cut off the country and its financial institutions from global transaction systems used for international payments.
Based on reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Russia Placed On U.S. Human Trafficking Report, Child Soldier List
The United States has placed Russia on a list of countries engaged in human trafficking or forced labor, the U.S. State Department said on July 19.
Russia was also placed on a list of countries whose security forces or government-backed armed groups recruit or use child soldiers.
Russia appears throughout the department’s annual report on human trafficking, which assesses how 188 countries and territories, including the United States, are performing in terms of preventing trafficking, protecting victims, and prosecuting traffickers.
The U.S. State Department said Russia is especially prominent in a new section of the report titled State-Sponsored Trafficking in Persons because of its activities in Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said currently there are nearly 25 million trafficking victims worldwide and expressly commented on those from Ukraine.
"Millions of Ukrainians have had to flee their homes...some leaving the country altogether, most with just what they were able to carry," Blinken told a ceremony as he presented the report. "That makes them highly vulnerable to exploitation."
In addition to Russia, the state-sponsored trafficking section lists Afghanistan, Burma, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and five other countries with a "documented 'policy or pattern' of human trafficking," forced labor in government-affiliated sectors, and sexual slavery in government camps.
The report also contains a separate list of 12 countries that employ or recruit child soldiers. It included Russia and a number of the other countries that are on the new state-sponsors list.
The report's individual country chapters detailed the scale of trafficking in each. The Russia chapter said Moscow was "actively complicit in the forced labor" of North Korean migrant workers, including by issuing visas to them in an apparent bid to circumvent UN resolutions demanding their repatriation.
It also cited reports that after seizing parts of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014, Russia-backed separatists used children to work at checkpoints and serve in other jobs, including as combatants.
In addition, it cited reports that Russian-led forces have forced thousands of Ukrainians, including children, through "filtration camps," where they are compelled to accept Russian passports before being transported to remote areas of Russia.
The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the allegations in the report, according to Reuters.
Blinken said the United States is committed to fighting human trafficking because it destabilizes societies, undermines economies, harms workers, enriches those who exploit the people who are trafficked, undercuts legitimate business, and "most fundamentally, because it is so profoundly wrong."
With reporting by Reuters
Bidens Welcome Ukraine's First Lady To White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, welcomed Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, to the White House on July 19.
Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and Jill Biden embraced outside the White House after she arrived in a black SUV. The president gave her a bouquet that included sunflowers, Ukraine's national flower.
The women posed for press photos before going inside, where the administration briefed Zelenska on how the United States is trying to help Ukrainians who are suffering mentally and emotionally from the war.
Zelenska, who first met Jill Biden in May when the U.S. first lady traveled to western Ukraine during a European tour, is on a high-profile visit to Washington this week.
Jill Biden said since her visit to Ukraine she had spoken to her team about helping address mental-health issues for mothers and children who have suffered atrocities.
Zelenskiy said he expects "significant results" from his wife's meetings in Washington.
In addition to her meeting with Jill Biden, Zelenska is scheduled to speak to lawmakers in an auditorium in the Capitol on July 20. She visited the State Department on July 18.
Her tasks include increasing U.S. support for Ukraine, obtaining additional support to "protect people from Russian terror," and boosting humanitarian assistance, Zelenskiy said in a late-night video address.
He said the address to Congress would be important, adding, "I strongly believe it will be heard by those people responsible for making decisions in the United States."
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Putin Says Gazprom Will Fulfill Its Gas Export Obligations
Russian President Vladimir Putin says state-owned energy giant Gazprom is ready to fulfil its obligations on gas exports.
"Gazprom has fulfilled, is fulfilling, and will fulfill its obligations in full," Putin told reporters on July 19 in Tehran after holding talks with the leaders of Iran and Turkey.
Gazprom last month cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 40 percent of normal levels, pointing to the delayed return of a pipeline turbine that was being serviced by German conglomerate Siemens in Canada.
Moscow said earlier this month it would increase gas supplies to Europe upon return of the turbine.
The Canadian government on July 10 said it would return it to Germany. It was to then be transferred to Gazprom -- the operator of the pipeline -- so that Canada would not violate Western sanctions on Russia.
Russia subsequently suspended shipments of natural gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for 10 days as it conducts annual maintenance.
The cutoff, which began on July 11, raised concern in Germany that the Kremlin could find a reason to extend the stoppage as a way of punishing Berlin for its support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion.
On another energy-related matter, Putin also called for the revival of the Iran nuclear agreement.
"We consider it important to continue efforts to preserve the nuclear deal and to create conditions for its renewed sustainable realization on the basis of UN Security Council Resolution 2231," Putin said, referring to the resolution in 2015 that lifted sanctions on Iran.
The United States in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal, which provided Tehran with sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
Following then-President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States and reimpose crippling sanctions, Iran began violating the pact's enriching restrictions.
Negotiations have been held by Iran and Russia, China, Britain, France, and Germany, with the United States taking part indirectly. The talks, which aim to revive the pact, are currently stalled.
Putin said his meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi focused on economic cooperation, especially in the energy sector.
"We identified the realization of joint large-scale projects and the more active use of our national currencies in payments between our countries," Putin said.
Russia is an important partner in Iran’s civilian nuclear program. It completed the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran and has expressed interest in expanding it.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
White House Says Russia Preparing To Annex More Ukrainian Territory
Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of more Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy leaders in areas of the country under its control, the White House said on July 19.
John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), told a White House news briefing that the Russians plan to organize "sham referenda" in the areas it has seized, possibly as early as September, and are preparing to establish the ruble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
Russia is also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said, adding that the assessments were based on U.S. intelligence.
"Russia is beginning to roll out a version of what you could call an annexation playbook very similar to the one we saw in 2014," when it invaded and eventually annexed Crimea, Kirby said.
"Already, Russia is installing illegitimate proxy officials in the areas of Ukraine that are under its control," Kirby said.
The areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Annexation by force will be a gross violation of the UN Charter and we will not allow it to go unchallenged or unpunished," Kirby said.
A report from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights released last week said that Russia was forcing Ukrainian citizens to accept Russian passports.
The NSC spokesman said he was again highlighting the Russian plans "so the world knows that any purported annexation is premeditated, illegal, and illegitimate."
Kirby said the United States would respond to Russia's actions "swiftly and severely and in lockstep with our allies and partners." The response will include sanctions on Russian-installed "puppets and proxies," he said.
Kirby also said that in the next few days the United States will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine. The aid is expected to include more high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS). Ukraine has said the HIMARS delivered thus far have been a critical weapon in its fight to repel Russian troops.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Prosecutors Ask Congress For Broader Powers To Seize Assets Of Russian Oligarchs
The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking broader authority from Congress to seize Russian oligarchs' assets, a department official told a congressional panel on July 19.
Andrew Adams, who leads the department's KleptoCapture task force, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the additional authority would be used to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Prosecutors want the statutes of limitations for some financial crimes, such as money laundering, to be extended to 10 years to give prosecutors "time to follow the money," Adams said.
Another change they are seeking is the forfeiture of assets used to evade U.S. sanctions. Adams said prosecutors should be able to seek such forfeitures, not just the proceeds of sanctions evasions.
The testimony comes as Congress considers legislation to allow the proceeds from seized assets to be used to help the people of Ukraine.
The task force that Adams leads was launched in March to enhance the United States' ability to seize the assets of wealthy Russian oligarchs, such as yachts and private jets.
The United States and several European governments have said the seizures are aimed at pressuring business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince him to halt the war in Ukraine.
The United States has seized several yachts and planes belonging to oligarchs, but before those assets can be liquidated, prosecutors must win permanent forfeiture orders through a legal process that can be lengthy.
Based on reporting by Reuters
University Head In Russia's Tatarstan Remanded On Murder Charges
The rector of Kazan Federal University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gafurov, who was also a regional lawmaker until his arrest in December, has been remanded in a detention center in Moscow on a murder charge.
The Basmanny district court in the Russian capital on July 19 extended Gafurov's pretrial arrest until at least October 25.
Gafurov was detained in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, in December 2021, and transferred to Moscow.
Investigators say Gafurov is suspected of ordering the murder of lawmaker Ainar Israfilov in 1999 in the city of Yelabuga. Gafurov was mayor of the Tatar city at the time.
Gafurov, 60, has run Kazan Federal University, one of Russia's oldest universities, since 2010.
With reporting by Business-Online and TASS
Hungarian Lawmakers Approve Proposal Calling For End To Elected EU Parliament
Hungary's parliament has given its approval to a proposal to abolish the European Parliament as an elected body and replace it with a system where the national legislatures of the bloc's 27 members appoint representatives.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing nationalist Fidesz Party proposed the move, with 130 of its lawmakers in the 234-seat house backing it on July 19. Fifty deputies in the legislature opposed the proposal, which also calls for deleting the objective of an "ever closer union," which is written into EU treaties.
Orban is expected to present the proposal to EU leaders sometime in the coming months.
Orban, who has dominated Hungarian politics for more than a decade, has been battling Brussels on a range of issues from perceived democratic and rights backsliding, to sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, to enlargement and other internal EU issues.
Last week, the European Commission said it was referring Hungary to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over alleged discrimination against LGBT people, restrictions on media freedom, and gasoline pricing that discriminates against foreign-registered vehicles.
The bloc has already made the approval of Hungary's EU recovery funds conditional on legal changes that reinforce anti-corruption measures.
Biden Signs Order Authorizing Measures To Deter Detention Of U.S. Citizens Abroad
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on July 19 that aims to deter countries from wrongfully detaining and punishing U.S. citizens abroad.
A U.S. official said on a conference call with reporters that the measure will allow U.S. government agencies to impose sanctions and other measures against those who "wrongfully detain" Americans.
The move comes against the backdrop of the arrest of several U.S. citizens in Russia, including basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been detained there since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
Another U.S. citizen, former Marine Paul Whelan, was detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage. He has vehemently denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
Biden is "committed to getting all these cases resolved and," the U.S. official said.
At the same time Washington wants to create a deterrence strategy that raises consequences of hostage-taking to include financial and travel sanctions.
The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, says 64 Americans are currently wrongfully detained or being held hostage.
The foundation was set up in the name of James Foley, the American journalist who was abducted and killed in Syria in 2014.
The order comes after former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was involved in a prisoner swap with Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who had been jailed on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
Iranian LGBT Rights Defender Detained Again, Accused Of Trafficking Woman To Iraq
The Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has arrested Zahra Hamadani, a defender of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights, on a charge of "trafficking" Iranian women to Iraq.
An IRGC statement accused Hamadani of "promoting homosexuality, gambling, fraud, and promoting illicit sexual relations and publishing them on the Internet." It did not give any evidence backing up the claim.
Neither Hamadani nor her supporters have commented on the allegations, but she has previously been targeted by authorities for her activities related to LGBT rights.
She was arbitrarily detained in October 2021 for her social media posts defending LGBT rights. A month later, she was arrested while trying to leave the country and authorities threatened to convict her of "spreading corruption on earth," a charge which carries the death penalty.
Gays and lesbians are forced to hide their sexual orientation in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death.
According to a 2020 poll published by the Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network 6rang, 62 percent of LGBT respondents said they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Some 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence of some sort due to their sexual orientation.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Tajik Authorities Say Detained Journalist Charged With Extremism
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities say journalist Abdusattor Pirmuhammadzoda, who has been kept incommunicado since his arrest 10 days ago, has been charged with "public calls for extremist activities."
Shodi Hafizzoda, a senior official at the Interior Ministry, told reporters on July 19 that, if convicted, Pirmuhammadzoda faces up to five years in prison.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that Pirmuhammadzoda was detained on July 9 for disobeying police.
Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Tajikistan to fully disclose information on the whereabouts of Pirmuhammadzoda and another journalist, Zavqibek Saidamini, who was also arrested earlier in July. Tajik authorities have not revealed any information on the charges he faces or where he is being held.
Both Saidamini and Pirmuhammadzoda worked with journalists Daler Imomali and Abdullo Ghurbati, who were detained in mid-June, and have published calls for their release.
Relatives of Saidamini and Pirmuhammadzoda have told RFE/RL that neither journalist appears to have been given access to a lawyer.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Kazakh Supreme Court Exonerates Journalist, Son Years After They Serve Prison Terms
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Supreme Court has fully exonerated the chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan's Journalists and his son, the director-general of KazTAG news agency, who served prison terms for tax evasion and embezzlement several years ago.
The Supreme Court ruled on July 19 that the conviction and imprisonment of Seitqazy Mataev and his son, Aset Mataev, by a court in Nur-Sultan, the capital, in 2016 was incorrect, as there were "no elements of a crime" having been committed.
It also ruled that the two men deserve compensation for the judicial mistake. There was no immediate word from the two on whether they would seek compensation from the state.
Seitqazy and Aset Mataev were arrested in February 2016 and subsequently sentenced to six and five years in prison, respectively, on convictions of tax evasion and embezzlement.
They rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
In December 2017, Seitqazy Mataev was released from prison after his sentence was reduced under a 2016 mass amnesty marking the 25th anniversary of Kazakh independence.
https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-journalist-released-from-prison/28896465.html
Aset Mataev served his full prison term.
With reporting by KazTAG and Tengrinews
Russia's Sberbank, Kremlin-Backed Biker Club Added To EU Sanctions List
The European Union is due to add Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, and the pro-Kremlin bikers club Night Wolves to its list of individuals and companies under sanctions for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, says a draft document seen by RFE/RL.
The 48 new additions also include Andrei Kozitsyn, the head of the giant zinc and copper firm UMMC; Sergei Korolyov, the deputy head of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB); as well as commanders and members of Russia's National Guard, actors, politicians, and family members of sanctioned oligarchs.
Kozitsyn is being added to the blacklist because as a leading Russian businessman he is deemed to be "involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government," the document says.
The inclusion of Sberbank on the sanctions list would freeze its assets in the West and block all its transactions with the exception of financial operations for trade in food and fertilizer, according to an unnamed EU official.
Sberbank has already been excluded from the SWIFT bank-messaging system, seriously impeding its ability to conduct business.
Pavel Yezubov, a cousin of Kremlin-connected billionaire Oleg Deripaska, has also been included on the list. The document says Deripaska, who is already subject to Western sanctions, "has transferred large assets" to Yezubov, including several properties in France and a hotel in Austria.
The list also includes Adam Delimkhanov, a member of Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, who according to the document is responsible for "establishing Chechen forces" in eastern Ukraine since March and for leading the siege on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Delimkhanov "has personally been involved in preparing the attacks since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the document says.
The new additions, expected to be adopted on July 20, would bring the total number of individuals listed by the EU over the war in Ukraine to 1,229 and would increase to 110 the number of listed companies.
With reporting by Reuters
Hijab Confrontation Lands Iranian Woman In Police Custody
A woman has been arrested after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The woman, identified as Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was confronted by a woman who warned her she would send video to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) showing Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab.
As the argument escalates, the veiled woman is forced by other passengers to get off the bus.
Arash Sadeghi, a civil activist and former political prisoner, confirmed the news on Twitter on July 18, saying Rashno was arrested two days earlier.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, also confirmed a woman protesting the mandatory hijab had been arrested.
News of the arrest comes amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
The notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Another Crimean Tatar Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Russia On Extremism Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Azamat Eyupov to a lengthy prison term after convicting him of organizing the activities of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group that has been critical of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea.
The human rights group Crimean Solidarity said on July 19 that Russia's Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don sentenced the activist to 17 years in prison.
According to the group, the court ruled that Eyupov, who pleaded not guilty, must serve the first three years of his term in prison, while the rest of his term is to be served in a maximum-security penal colony.
Eyupov was arrested in February along with several other Crimean Tatar activists after their homes in Crimea were searched by the Russian-imposed authorities. They were later charged with being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries, including the United States and most European states.
Eyupov's sentence was pronounced as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
Gazprom, Iran Sign Tentative Energy Deal Worth $40 Billion
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom have signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion, according to the Iranian Oil Ministry's news service, SHANA.
The deal, agreed on July 19, coincides with Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Tehran for a summit with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts.
SHANA reported that Gazprom will offer its support to NIOC in the development of the Kish and North Pars offshore gas fields and also six oil fields.
It said that Gazprom will also be involved in the completion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects and construction of gas-export pipelines.
Iran has the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia, but U.S. sanctions have prevented access to extraction technology and slowed development of gas exports.
Based on reporting by Reuters and SHANA
Russian Opera Singer Jailed For 10 Years Over 2020 Rally Against COVID Restrictions
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced opera singer Vadim Cheldiyev to 10 years in prison for his role in organizing a massive rally against anti-coronavirus restrictions in the entertainer's native North Ossetia region in 2020.
The Rostov regional court on July 19 also sentenced co-defendants Ramis Chirkinov and Arsen Besolov to eight and 8 1/2 years in prison, respectively.
Cheldiyev was found guilty of the distribution of false information about the pandemic, extremism, hooliganism, organization of mass disorder, and attacking a law enforcement officer.
His co-defendants were convicted of organizing an unsanctioned rally and mass disorder.
The trio went on trial in October 2021. All three pleaded not guilty.
On April 20, 2020, police in Russia's North Caucasus region of North Ossetia detained dozens of protesters when about 2,000 people gathered in the central square of the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, demanding the resignation of then-regional leader Vyacheslav Bitarov, accusing him of "unnecessary anti-COVID restrictions."
The rally was violently dispersed by police.
The protest was initiated online by Cheldiyev, who was living in St. Petersburg at the time.
Cheldiyev was detained in St. Petersburg after the rally in Vladikavkaz and brought to North Ossetia, where he was arrested and charged.
Dozens of participants in the 2020 protest have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms at separate trials since last year.
Ukraine's Parliament Approves Firing Of Top Prosecutor, Head Of Security Service
Ukraine's parliament has approved a proposal by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to fire Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, two days after he announced he was removing her and another top security official from their posts over dozens of alleged cases of collaboration with Russia by officials at agencies they supervise.
Lawmaker David Arakhamia confirmed on Telegram the July 19 vote in the Verkhovna Rada to support Zelenskiy's move, which has put a spotlight on Kyiv's battle to purge its powerful security agencies of collaborators and Russian agents after Moscow launched a war against Ukraine on February 24.
Two other lawmakers said Ivan Bakanov, the head of the Security Service (SBU) and a lifelong friend of the president's, had also been removed from his post.
Venediktova has said she will not comment on the substance of her suspension now but will give a comprehensive statement later after the current situation regarding her status is settled.
Arakhamia said Venediktova was still part of Zelenskiy's team and that with her experience she "will serve the state in a new place that needs to be strengthened by professional managers and lawyers."
This might be a diplomatic post, Arakhamia said.
"We talked, and in principle we can say that she voluntarily resigned from her post by agreement of the parties," Arakhamia said on Ukrainian television. "We are waiting for her new appointment on the diplomatic front in a few days or maybe a week."
In announcing the suspensions of Venediktova and Bakanov on July 17, Zelenskiy said 651 cases had been opened into suspected treason and collaboration by prosecutors and law enforcement officials, and that more than 60 people from Bakanov's and Venediktova's agencies were now working against Kyiv in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Zelenskiy continued the purge on July 19 by sacking the deputy head of the SBU and four regional SBU heads.
In a related move, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) said in a statement on July 19 that the former chief of the SBU's directorate for Crimea, Oleh Kulinich, had been placed in pretrial detention on a charge of high treason. He will remain in custody until at least September 13.
Kulinich, who led the SBU's directorate for Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea from October 2020 until March this year, was arrested on July 16 on suspicion of collaboration with Russian secret services. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Iranian Judiciary Says Filmmaker Panahi Must Serve Six-Year Sentence For Supporting Protests
A court in Tehran says acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi must serve a six-year sentence he was handed more than a decade ago for supporting anti-government demonstrations.
"Panahi was sentenced in 2010 to a total of six years in prison...and therefore he was entered into the Evin detention center to serve his sentence," judiciary spokesman Masud Setayeshi told reporters on July 19.
Panahi, 62, was arrested earlier this month as part of a renewed crackdown by the Iranian authorities on dissent as antiestablishment sentiment and near-daily protests across the Islamic republic rattle the government.
Days prior to his arrest, Panahi was among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Panahi originally served two months in prison after his 2010 conviction before being granted a conditional release that was revocable. As part of his release, he was banned from directing or writing screenplays, and from traveling abroad.
The filmmaker has won a number of international awards for films critiquing modern Iran, including the top prize in Berlin for Taxi in 2015, and best screenplay at Cannes for his film Three Faces in 2018.
Rasulof won the Golden Bear in Berlin in 2020 with his film There Is No Evil.
In 'Historic' Step, EU Opens Membership Talks With Albania, North Macedonia
The European Union has launched membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, a move described as a "historic moment" by the bloc's executive chief, Ursula von der Leyen.
"This is what your citizens have been waiting for so long and have been working for so hard, and this is what they deserve," von der Leyen said in Brussels on July 19, congratulating Edi Rama and Dimitar Kovachevski, the prime ministers of Albania and North Macedonia.
"This historic moment is your success. The result of your hard work," von der Leyen tweeted separately.
"The @EU_Commission has supported you all the way. We will continue to do so," she said.
On July 18, the bloc's 27 member states agreed to open accession talks with the two Western Balkan countries after North Macedonia resolved a long dispute with its EU neighbor, Bulgaria.
Bulgaria had until recently blocked any progress for accession talks because of a dispute between the countries over a long list of linguistic and historical issues.
But on July 17 the two countries signed an agreement in Sofia a day after North Macedonia's parliament approved a French-proposed compromise to lift Bulgaria's veto of Skopje's EU accession bid.
Bulgaria, which has been an EU member since 2007, had insisted that North Macedonia formally recognize that its language had Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority, and renounce what it said was "hate speech" against Bulgaria.
The compromise envisages an effort to amend North Macedonia's constitution to recognize a Bulgarian minority but leaves other previous sticking points to be worked out between Skopje and Sofia. It reportedly leaves open Bulgarian recognition of the Macedonian language.
Nationalists in both countries had opposed the compromise, claiming that their government had conceded too much to the other side.
The dispute between the two countries had underscored regional resentments and risked a further erosion of Balkan faith in the European Union.
The White House said in a statement that the opening of talks was "an important step" toward integrating the two nations with the bloc at a time when Russia's unprovoked war with Ukraine threatens European security.
"In a moment when Russia has shattered peace in Europe, it is more important than ever to support the aspiration for a Europe whole, free, and at peace," it said.
"A democratic, secure, and prosperous Western Balkans remains essential to this vision," it added.
North Macedonia was designated as a candidate for EU membership nearly 20 years ago. It already worked through big differences with Greece in order to join NATO in March 2020.
Albania was awarded candidate status by the EU in 2014.
The strategic importance of the Western Balkans to the EU has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with fears over Moscow's influence in the region.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Despite Heavy Use Of Artillery, Russia Making Minimal Gains In Donbas, Western Intel Says
Outnumbered Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line in the east against Russian forces who only make "minimal gains," British military intelligence said on July 20, amid reports that Kyiv took out a key bridge over the Dnipro river using modern Western artillery.
The strike against the strategic Antonivskyi Bridge over in the Russia-controlled Kherson region of southern Ukraine, reported by Russia-installed regional authorities, was the second in as many days.
Kirill Stremousov, the Moscow-appointed deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the region, told TASS on July 20 that about nine missiles fired from U.S.-made HIMARS systems hit the bridge.
"The bridge is very badly damaged. It is repairable but will require time. We will probably have to halt traffic," Stremousov said, adding that there were no casualties.
The information could not be independently confirmed.
The 1.4-kilometer bridge is the main one across the Dnieper and if it's rendered unusable it would be hard for the Russian military to keep supplying its forces in the region.
British intelligence said in its daily bulletin that the bridge remains "a key vulnerability" for Moscow's forces.
The bulletin said that control of Dnipro crossings is likely to become a key factor in the outcome of fighting in the Russian-controlled areas west of the Dnipro, which include the key city of Kherson, which is "politically and symbolically important for Russia."
The latest Western assessment came as the Ukrainian military reported widespread shelling and attacks in various areas of the country that caused casualties among civilians far from the front line.
At least one person was killed in a Russian missile strike targeting the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, which is becoming one of the main focuses of Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine.
Russian missiles earlier struck the port city of Odesa and the eastern city of Toretsk, regional officials said.
Kyiv has accused Russian forces of having intensified long-distance strikes on targets far from the front, killing large numbers of civilians. Moscow says it is hitting military targets.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said Ukraine is now capable of inflicting "significant losses" on the Russian invaders thanks to an influx of modern Western weapons, told Ukrainians in his regular video address late on July 19 that Kyiv is establishing a parliamentary commission to regulate the use of the weapons received from the West.
Zelenskiy appeared to be responding to news reports that some Western officials were concerned Western weaponry might end up being sold on the black market or smuggled out of the country.
Some U.S. lawmakers in Washington have criticized the Pentagon for not adequately monitoring U.S-supplied weaponry to Ukraine.
'I want to emphasize: There is no ground for any claims to our state in this regard," he said.
"But to eliminate all fabrications being made by Russian propagandists and those who help them in Ukraine or elsewhere, this additional parliamentary apparatus will be established," he said.
Military analysts agree that Western weapons systems such as the U.S.-made HIMARS, which are more accurate and have a longer range than other artillery, could be a game changer for Kyiv in its attempt to launch a counteroffensive in the south of the country.
A meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is due to take place on July 20. At the group's last meeting in May, a total of 47 countries took part and 20 of them announced security assistance packages for Ukraine.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said that he had a telephone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the framework of the upcoming meeting.
The Contact Group meeting comes as the White House says Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of more Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy leaders in areas of the country under its control.
John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC), told a White House news briefing on July 19 that the Russians plan to organize "sham referenda" in the areas it has seized, possibly as early as September, and are preparing to establish the ruble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.
The areas targeted for annexation include Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and all of Donetsk and Luhansk.
The NSC spokesman said he was "exposing" the Russian plans "so the world knows that any purported annexation is premeditated, illegal, and illegitimate."
"Annexation by force will be a gross violation of the UN Charter and we will not allow it to go unchallenged or unpunished," Kirby said.
Kirby said the United States would respond to Russia's actions "swiftly and severely and in lockstep with our allies and partners." The response will include be sanctions on Russian-installed "puppets and proxies," he said.
Kirby also said that in the next few days the United States will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine. The aid is expected to include more HIMARS systems.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, BBC, CNN, and AP
Russian Spy Chief Visits Armenia Three Days After CIA Director
The head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Yerevan on July 18, three days after CIA Director William Burns made an unexpected visit to Armenia.
The Armenian government's press office said Sergei Naryshkin discussed "international and regional security" and the "processes taking place in the South Caucasus" with Pashinian. It did not elaborate.
The office used the same words in a statement on Pashinian's meeting with Burns on July 15. It said they also touched upon "the fight against terrorism."
Neither the CIA nor the U.S. State Department has commented on what was the first-ever publicized visit to Armenia by a CIA director.
"My visit to Yerevan is definitely not connected with the arrival of my American colleague," the state-run Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Naryshkin as saying. "But I don't exclude that his visit is on the contrary connected with mine."
Sputnik reported that Burns' stay in Armenia was to last for several hours.
Tigran Grigorian, an Armenian political analyst, told RFE/RL on July 15 that U.S. and Russian security "experts" arrived in Yerevan in recent days for confidential discussions focusing on the war in Ukraine.
Burns, 66, is a former career diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008. He visited Moscow in his current capacity in November 2021 and reportedly warned the Kremlin against invading Ukraine.
Pashinian's press office implied that Russian-Armenian relations were also on the agenda of his talks with Naryshkin. The press office quoted the Russian intelligence chief as praising the "high-level political dialogue between Russia and Armenia."
Naryshkin told Russian media outlets after the talks that Russia and Armenia have a "great deal of common tasks which need to be accomplished." He also touted Russian-led alliances of former Soviet republics of which Armenia is a member.
"Besides, the Russian Federation has enough strength and resources to protect allies and friends in difficult times," Naryshkin added.
Pashinian spoke with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin by phone earlier in the day. According to the Russian government's readout of the call, they discussed Russian-Armenian trade and the "implementation of large joint projects."
EU Pledges More Military Aid To Ukraine While Urging Continued Unity Among Members
EU foreign ministers have pledged another 500 million euros ($504 million) in military aid to Ukraine as the bloc's foreign policy chief called on member states not to waver in their commitment to sanctions against Russia.
The European Union has now pledged a total of 2.5 billion euros to Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter he was grateful for the new funds but still urged the EU's 27 members to provide more.
He said his key message in an address to the foreign ministers on July 18 was "weapons to Ukraine, sanctions on Russia, and accountability for Russia are the three ways to restore peace, enhance security, and protect stability in Europe."
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis agreed that weapons deliveries must continue, saying it was also essential to secure the port of Odesa to ensure grain shipments can resume.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell agreed that Ukraine needs more arms as he sought to show that the EU was not giving up and would remain united.
Speaking at a news conference, Borrell also lashed out at critics claiming that sanctions were counterproductive and hurt the EU more than Russia.
"Some European leaders have been saying that the sanctions were an error, were a mistake," Borrell said in an apparent reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who last week claimed the EU had not only shot itself in the foot but also in the lungs by implementing six packages of sanctions.
"There is a big debate about 'are the sanctions effective? Are the sanctions affecting us more than Russia.'" Pointing to economic figures showing that the impact on Russia was bigger than on the EU, Borrell asked rhetorically: "They don't have eyes? They don’t look to the graphs? They don't consider figures?"
The unprecedented sanctions include a partial ban on imports of Russian oil, a ban on transactions with Russia's central bank, and a halt to new investments in Russia.
The sanctions, which are meant to cripple Russia's ability to fund the war, come at a time of surging inflation and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting a challenge to the bloc's ability to hold firm.
But Borrell said European countries cannot afford fatigue.
"They took the decisions on restrictive measures on the Russian economy, and they have to stick to it," he said.
Borrell added that he expected EU ambassadors to approve a new EU import ban on Russian gold later this week in a seventh sanctions package.
Gold is Moscow's second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial economies last month committed to a gold ban, arguing that Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of sanctions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, paid a visit to Washington, where blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags and U.S. flags flew on a main street in central Washington as Zelenska headed for a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Though Zelenska is not traveling as an official representative of the Ukrainian government, she is scheduled to meet first lady Jill Biden on July 19 and speak to lawmakers in an auditorium in the Capitol on July 20.
Zelenska in an interview with Time magazine this month said the war had forced her to shelter away from Zelenskiy along with their two children, who since the start of the war have largely only seen their father in nightly video addresses.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Relatives Say Two Tajiks Held In Kyrgyzstan On Charges Related To Border Dispute Freed
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- Two Tajik men have been released from Kyrgyz custody after being held on charges of robbery and crossing the border illegally amid an ongoing border dispute, according to the men's relatives.
Kyrgyz and Tajik officials have yet to officially confirm the release of Amonjon Bobojonov and Ayubjon Urunov.
Their families told RFE/RL on July 18 that the two men were released last week.
The two men, along with another Tajik man, Akmaljon Isoev, were sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison each last year over their participation in exchanges of gunfire along a disputed segment of the border in the spring of 2021 that left 36 Kyrgyz and 19 Tajik citizens dead. Isoev, who was also found guilty of vandalism, remains in prison.
The reported release of the two Tajiks comes nearly three months after the chief prosecutors of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on the exchange of citizens detained for illegal border crossing.
Earlier in July, two Kyrgyz citizens told RFE/RL that they, along with nine other Kyrgyz men, were released from Tajik custody after spending months in prisons and detention centers there.
Officials in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have not yet commented on the reported release of the 11 Kyrgyz men.
On June 3, a court in the Batken region released 11 Tajik citizens who had been held in Kyrgyzstan on the same charges.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, which leads to frequent clashes and shootings that sometimes turn deadly.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Tap Water Switched Off In Turkmen Capital Amid Extremely Hot Weather
Residents of the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, say that tap water has been switched off amid a heat wave that has pushed temperatures to more than 40 degrees Celsius in the shade.
Residents of Ashgabat's Parakhat district told RFE/RL on July 18 that the tap water in their homes had been switched off since 8 a.m.
In recent years, the drinking water situation in the extremely isolated Central Asian country has worsened, forcing water rations to be introduced in remote regions during summer.
Since last summer, tap water started being rationed in the capital as well, and last month authorities in Ashgabat reintroduced the measure.
The drinking water situation in remote regions where the average temperature in summer might reach up to 50 degrees Celsius is even worse.
In June, drinking water has been available in some regions only for about one hour in the morning and less than two hours in the evening.
On June 8, President Serdar Berdymukhammedov suggested the creation of a system that would allow the desalination of water from the Caspian Sea and its direct delivery to Ashgabat.
The extremely hot weather has also affected electricity supply to some regions, local residents told RFE/RL.
