Ukraine Says It Is Finding More Chinese Components In Russian Weapons
Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions. In "the weapons recovered from the battlefield, we continue to find different electronics," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on sanctions policy. Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fresh Russian Strikes Cause Civilian Deaths, Destroy Churches, Hospitals, Ukraine Says
Ukrainian forces repelled several waves of Russian assaults in the eastern Donetsk region over the last day, the military said on April 17, as Moscow's forces launched scores of missile and air strikes on urban settlements in two southern regions, causing deaths among civilians and damaging infrastructure.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military launched 25 missile strikes from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and 42 air strikes on the cities of Zaporizhzhya and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhya region, and the town of Snihurivka in the Mykolayiv region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily report.
"There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, high-rise and private residential buildings have been damaged, and education institutions, hospitals, churches, and other civilian infrastructure objectives have been destroyed and damaged," the military said, without specifying the number of casualties.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 attacks by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine during the day on April 16, where Russian forces, despite significant losses, continue to concentrate their offensive actions on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in Donetsk region.
Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been going on for months, and Avdiyivka remain the epicenter of the battle for Ukraine's industrial east, the military said.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said fighters from the Wagner mercenary group have captured two more city blocks in Bakhmut. The claim could not be independently verified.
Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
On April 16, the day Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange that resulted in the return of 130 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.
Yermak did not say how many Russians were released in what he called a “great Easter exchange.”
Last week, 106 Russian prisoners were swapped for 100 Ukrainians, the two governments reported.
Zelenskiy congratulated Orthodox Christian Ukrainians on the occasion of Easter, saying that despite 417 days of war with Russia, the country retains an “unshakeable faith” in victory.
“We are not only waiting and asking, but we are winning and creating this victory ourselves,” Zelenskiy said in a video address on April 16. “With all our strength, we fight for our land and ask for the help of heavenly forces.”
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, both of whom have been outspoken supporters of Russia’s massive February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
During the service, Patriarch Kirill described the Russian invasion and the war, which has killed tens of thousands and left millions of people displaced, as “sad events that may be described as an internal feud that are now taking place on our historic Russian land.”
With reporting by Reuters
Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Set To Hear Verdict In Treason Trial Condemned By Rights Groups
A Russian court is expected to deliver a verdict in the trial of journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces 25 years in prison on charges of treason and spreading false information, which he denies. Rights groups say the trial is an attempt by the Kremlin to persecute one of its most prominent critics.
The Moscow City Court is scheduled to deliver a verdict in the trial on April 17, just over a year after Kara-Murza, who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks, was arrested on the charge of spreading "false information" about Russia's armed forces.
The court is expected to start delivering its verdict at 11 a.m. Moscow time (0800 GMT).
In August, Russian authorities added the charge of involvement in an "undesirable" foreign organization, and in October they added the treason charge for the 41-year-old's public criticism of the Russian authorities in the international arena.
The trial was delayed last month after his lawyer told the court his client's health had "significantly deteriorated." A certificate from the medical unit of Kara-Murza's detention facility stated he was being treated for polyneuropathy, which he says is a result of the poisonings.
"Vladimir Kara-Murza has been detained, prosecuted, and is facing a monstrous prison term for no more than raising his voice and elevating the voices of others in Russia who disagree with the Kremlin, its war in Ukraine, and its escalating repression within Russia," Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a report ahead of the verdict.
"The Kremlin's persecution of Kara-Murza, which is part of its efforts to demoralize and quash civic activism, should be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he added.
In his final statement to court on April 10, Kara-Murza, who Amnesty International has designated a "prisoner of conscience," said the level of opaqueness about the charges against him surpassed the trials of Soviet dissidents in the 1960s and '70s, and the language used against him was reminiscent of the 1930s, when Soviet citizens were arrested on fabricated charges and put on show trials.
Kara-Murza, a long-standing proponent of democratic values and a vocal opponent of the current Russian government, said he was jailed for his political views, "for speaking out against the war in Ukraine, for many years of struggle against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's dictatorship."
"Not only do I not repent of any of this, I am proud of it," he said, adding that he looks forward to a day "when those who kindled and unleashed this war, and not those who tried to stop it, are recognized as criminals."
Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading "false information" about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Kara-Murza is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under the legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
Kara-Murza was a key advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia. He has also called for sanctions to be imposed on culpable Russian officials.
On March 3, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza's detention.
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and Kara-Murza served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Putin Meets Chinese Defense Minister, Both Sides Hail Military Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on April 16 and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a "no limits" partnership. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 176
Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people, according to the Iranian judiciary's website.
Mizan Online on April 16 reported that a commander was sentenced to 10 years in prison while nine others received terms of one to three years.
"Examining this case has been one of the most important, sensitive, and complex judicial processes in the last few years of the country," the website said.
The website added that the commander's action in leading the downing of the craft "was due to his ignorance of the situation and his misplaced belief that the discovered target was hostile."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC general, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad.
The majority of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million and interest to the families of six of the victims.
The Group of Seven industrialized countries (G7) last year said in a joint statement that Iran should be held accountable for the shooting down of Flight PS752.
"We continue to support international efforts to hold Iran accountable for the illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752," the June 28, 2022, statement said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and AFP
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Baghdad
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on April 17, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. Kuleba will discuss the development of political dialogue, increase in trade volumes, and interaction in international organizations, the statement said. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf said Kuleba's visit is designed to enhance bilateral relations and to discuss ways to deal with various regional and international issues. To read the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement, click here.
EU Says Unilateral Action On Trade 'Unacceptable' After Import Bans On Ukraine Grain
Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesperson said on April 16, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector. After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Seizes Foreign Ship Allegedly Smuggling Fuel
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has captured a foreign vessel allegedly carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on April 16. The crew was reportedly detained. The Iranian report did not identify the vessel, which was reportedly carrying some 1.45 million liters of fuel, or the country where it is registered. Because fuel in Iran is heavily subsidized, smuggling it out of the country to neighboring countries is rampant.
Journalists Confirm More Than 20,000 Russian Dead In Ukraine War
An open-source project run jointly by the BBC and the Mediazona website has confirmed the deaths of more than 20,000 Russian service personnel in Ukraine, about one-third of them mercenaries recruited by the ostensibly private Wagner security firm. The project has documented 20,451 dead since Russia launched its massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including 1,820 killed in the past two weeks. The Russian government has released little official information about its casualties in Ukraine, reporting 5,937 servicemen killed in September 2022. Western estimates put the number of Russian casualties -- both dead and wounded -- at about 200,000. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine, Russia Mark Orthodox Easter With Large Prisoner Exchange
Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange that resulted in the return of 130 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on April 16.
He did not say how many Russians were released in what he called a "great Easter exchange."
Earlier in the week, 106 Russian prisoners were swapped for 100 Ukrainians, the two governments reported.
Despite the Easter holiday, fighting continued to rage in eastern Ukraine, with Ukraine's military reporting dozens of attacks over the past 24 hours.
Zelenskiy congratulated Orthodox Christian Ukrainians on the occasion of Easter, noting that after 417 days of war with Russia, the country retains an "unshakeable faith" in victory.
"We are not only waiting and asking, but we are winning and creating this victory ourselves," Zelenskiy said in a video address on April 16. "With all our strength, we fight for our land and ask for the help of heavenly forces."
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, both of whom have been outspoken supporters of Russia’s February 2022 massive invasion of Ukraine.
Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church for its "active commitment to mercy and charity in the face of serious challenges" in a statement posted by the Kremlin.
He added that Easter "gives hope to believers, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to reaffirm high moral ideals and values in society."
Putin, 70, is the subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, including the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.
During the service Patriarch Kirill described the Russian invasion and the war, which has killed tens of thousands and left millions of people displaced, as "sad events that may be described as an internal feud that are now taking place on our historic Russian land."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services
Wagner Group Head Urges Moscow To Wind Down War In Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the Wagner mercenary group that is playing a leading role in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has said that a long conflict in Ukraine could lead to the dissolution of Russia. In a statement published on Telegram on April 15, Prigozhin urged Moscow to declare its goals in Ukraine as "achieved" and bring an end to the fighting there. Prigozhin wrote that "many of those who yesterday supported the special operation today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Calls For 'Security Guarantees' For Ukraine As Putin Ally Urges Moscow To End Fighting
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for "effective security guarantees for Ukraine" immediately, even as rescue work continues following a Russian air strike in the Donetsk region city of Slovyansk that left at least 11 civilians dead.
In his nightly video address on April 15, Zelenskiy said he had held a 90-minute phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron during which the two leaders affirmed "those principles that unite our entire anti-war coalition," including that Russia must withdraw from all Ukrainian territory, that all points of the UN Charter must be enforced, and that "none of Russia's violations of international law can be ignored."
"It is upon such principles that security and peace will be restored in international relations," Zelenskiy said.
He urged NATO leaders to extend "effective security guarantees for Ukraine" ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, "even before we join the alliance." Ukraine in September asked NATO to consider it for an accelerated membership path.
Speaking at a Black Sea regional security conference in Bucharest on April 15, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov called on the international community to seize "the strategic initiative and be ready to act quickly and preemptively" in the face of security threats.
Such an approach, he said, "will be the best sobering factor for any aggressor." He also called for a "system of guarantees" that he said could curb "the desire of the Russian Federation to solve things by force."
In his video address, Zelenskiy said over 50 buildings had been damaged or destroyed in the Slovyansk air strike on April 14 and that "there are still bodies" under the rubble. One of the victims was an "boy born in 2021," he said. At least 23 people were reportedly injured in the attack.
"None of those who are guilty of this aggression can be forgiven or forgotten," he concluded.
WATCH: Both Slovyansk and neighboring Kramatorsk are facing intensified attacks by Russian invading forces, currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut, which they have tried to seize for months, taking heavy casualties but advancing slowly.
The Ukrainian military on April 16 reported more than 60 Russian attacks along the contested front around the Donetsk region city of Bakhmut, which has seen the most intense fighting of the war over the past several months.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Wagner units had seized two additional city blocks in northwest and southeastern Bakhmut. The report could not immediately be verified.
The claims come as Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected businessman who controls Wagner, said that a long conflict in Ukraine could lead to the dissolution of Russia.
In a statement on Telegram, Prigozhin urged Moscow to declare its goals in Ukraine "achieved" and bring an end to the fighting there. Prigozhin wrote that "many of those who yesterday supported the special operation today either have doubts or are categorically opposed to what is happening."
The Ukrainian General Staff, in its daily briefing, reported there also were attacks in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya areas.
The military administration in the Zaporizhzhya region reported a "massive attack" overnight that damaged a church in the settlement of Komyshuvakha. The extent of the damage and number of possible casualties was being determined, administration head Yuriy Malashko wrote on Telegram.
Poland Bans Import Of Ukrainian Grain, Other Produce To Protect Local Farmers
Poland has banned the import of grain and other food items from Ukraine after farmers said their incomes were cut by the duty-free movement of large quantities of Ukrainian produce. However, Polish leaders were quick to say the issue would not impact its political and military support for Ukraine. Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February 2022, handing over tanks and pledging jet fighters. But the redirection of cheap Ukrainian produce westward due to the war has slashed the earnings of Polish farmers. Their anger forced Henryk Kowalczyk to resign as Poland's agriculture minister earlier this month. To read the original story by Reuters, please click here.
Azerbaijani Weightlifters To Boycott Armenia-Hosted Championships After Flag Incident
YEREVAN -- Officials in Baku say Azerbaijani athletes will boycott the European Weightlifting Championships in the Armenian capital of Yerevan and return home after an Azerbaijani flag was set afire by an apparent intruder at an opening ceremony late on April 14.
Armenian police briefly detained a person who ran onto the stage during the event and snatched the Azerbaijani flag from a lady performing in the opening ceremony before setting it ablaze.
No Azerbaijani athletes or delegation members were reportedly present in the hall at the time of the incident.
Over 300 athletes from 40 countries are competing in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.
No charges were brought immediately against the intruder, whom the Armenian police identified as Aram Nikolian, a professional designer. He was set free by police several hours after his detention, officials said.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports and National Olympic Committee described the incident as a "barbaric act," saying it was a manifestation of :ethnic hatred, racism, xenophobia, and animosity toward Azerbaijanis" in Armenia and was "contrary to the noble principles and goals of sports."
Declaring that under such conditions the safety of Azerbaijani athletes was not ensured and their normal participation in the championships was impossible, the Azerbaijani authorities announced their decision that their athletes will return home.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also condemned the incident, demanding those responsible be punished.
"It is worrying that no security measures were taken by organizers against such hate action. Perpetrators should be accordingly punished,” Aykhan Hajizade, a spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, wrote on Twitter.
Armenia’s Sports Ministry countered by saying that all security measures had been put in place by the Armenian side as required and there were no security risks for the Azerbaijani athletes.
It stressed that the flag burning incident at the opening ceremony was settled quickly and had nothing to do with the general security of Azerbaijani athletes and ensuring of their normal participation in the competitions.
"The Republic of Armenia remains committed to fulfilling its obligations to the International Weightlifting Federation and reaffirms its readiness to hold the 2023 European Championships at a high level," Armenia's Sports Ministry said in a statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper. Another 7,000 died 7,000 when the simmering conflict reignited in 2020.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Blinken Calls On Russia To Allow Access To Detained WSJ Journalist Gershkovich
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. consular officers have not been granted access to Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently detained in Russia.
Speaking on April 15 during a visit to Vietnam, Blinken added that Moscow should provide access "now."
Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, and the WSJ have denied he was involved in espionage.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
On April 10, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as being "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release, following earlier appeals, including from U.S. President Joe Biden.
International journalist organizations have also demanded Russia release Gershkovich.
Gershkovich, who hasn't been granted access to the lawyer hired by the WSJ, is being held at the FSB's Lefortovo prison, where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
The FSB said on March 30 that it had opened an espionage case against Gershkovich for collecting what it said were state secrets about Russia's military industrial complex. It alleged that Gershkovich was operating on instructions from the United States.
A Moscow court agreed to a request from the FSB to hold Gershkovich under arrest for two months.
Russia might be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap with Gershkovich after his trial, a top Russian diplomat said on April 13.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the state-run TASS news agency that talks about a possible exchange could take place through a dedicated channel that Russian and U.S. security agencies established for such purposes.
“We have a working channel that was used in the past to achieve concrete agreements, and these agreements were fulfilled,” Ryabkov said, adding that there was no need for the involvement of any third country.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Vows Crackdown On People Who Promote Removing The Veil
People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's deputy attorney general, Ali Jamadi, was quoted as saying on April 15. His comments come as an increasing number of women have been defying Iran's compulsory dress code, appearing unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas. "The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself, because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption," he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Fighting Rages In Ukraine's Bakhmut As Death Toll In Slovyansk Climbs To 11
Intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces raged in the devastated town of Bakhmut on April 15 as the death toll from a Russian strike in nearby Slovyansk climbed to 11.
Russian forces have been besieging Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine for months, making only incremental progress at an enormous cost of human life.
In an interview with state TV, Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the eastern military command, described the fighting in the city center as "unprecedented," adding there had been 17 clashes with Russian troops over the past 24 hours.
He said Russia had also launched 158 strikes on Bakhmut using rockets and artillery over the same time period.
In Sloviansk, located about 45 kilometers northwest of Bakhmut, Ukrainian emergency workers were still looking for people under the rubble of buildings struck by Russian rockets on April 14.
The rockets struck five buildings, five homes, a school and an administrative building, killing at least 11 and wounding 23.
“None of the people responsible for this aggression can be forgiven or forgotten," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily address to the nation.
Russia on April 15 claimed advances on the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 people.
Russian forces have surrounded Bakhmut on three sides, with just one major road still available to Ukraine's beleaguered forces.
Nonetheless, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold parts of the city despite Russian and analyst predictions it was on the verge of falling to Russia.
WATCH: A Russian missile strike in the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine on an apartment building on April 14 killed at least 11 people.
Bakhmut, which had a pre-war population of 70,000 sits at the junction of several major roads, making it a valuable city for logistic purposes. However, its symbolic importance to both sides far outweighs its strategic importance, experts say.
For the Russians, a victory in Bakhmut would provide bragging rights in the wake of a series of Ukrainian victories last year that underscored systemic problems in the Russian military.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy has visited Bakhmut twice and made it a center point of his speech in the U.S. Capitol before both chambers of Congress.
Zelenskiy compared the battle for Bakhmut to the Battle of Saratoga that turned the tide of the U.S. war for independence.
“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender,” he said.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/21/us/politics/zelensky-speech-transcript.html
Russia and Ukraine have each lost thousands of soldiers in Bakhmut in what is likely the deadliest theater of the invasion to date.
Russia’s losses in Ukraine, including Bakhmut, could force the Kremlin to announce further mobilization this year.
In possible anticipation of that need, Russia’s parliament quickly passed legislation this week that makes it harder for Russians to avoid the draft.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the legislation into law on April 14.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Secures $5 Billion In More Funds After Meetings, Prime Minister Says
Ukraine secured promises of $5 billion in additional funding to support its ongoing fight against Russia amid "fruitful meetings" in Washington this week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters on April 13. Shmyhal met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank as well as top U.S. officials, on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. He said Ukraine received new pledges of additional support from Switzerland, Denmark, and a number of other countries during the meetings. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin Signs Law On Electronic Military Enlistment Aimed At Draft Dodgers
Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 14 signed a law on electronic military enlistment aimed at making it more difficult for potential draftees to evade duty. According to the law, enlistment papers will be sent by both regular mail and electronically. The electronic variant will be considered as delivered to a person seven days after being placed online in an account opened for each person eligible for conscription. Many have avoided conscription during Russia's invasion of Ukraine by not picking up mail at their official address. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
In A First, Iran's President Virtually Addresses Palestinians In Gaza
Iran’s president on April 14 delivered an unprecedented speech to an annual pro-Palestinian rally in the Gaza Strip -- a rare display of Iran’s importance to the Hamas militant group that rules the territory. Speaking virtually to hundreds of supporters of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group gathered at a soccer stadium in Gaza City, Iran's conservative President Ebrahim Raisi urged Palestinians to press on with their struggle against Israel. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Woman Detained In Sweden On Espionage Charge
A Russian woman was detained in Sweden on espionage charges, police in the city of Gothenburg said on April 14. Swedish petroleum and biofuel company Preem said its employee, a Russian national whose identity was not disclosed, was detained a day earlier at one of its oil refineries. In January, an Iranian-born former intelligence officer was sentenced to life in prison in Stockholm for spying for Russia's GRU military intelligence service from 2011-21. The man's younger brother was sentenced to more than nine years at the time on a charge of assisting his brother’s spying activities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bosnian Serb Leader Threatens Succession Move Over Property Law Dispute
BELGRADE -- Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik -- who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has threatened that he could push for the independence of the Serbian entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina over a dispute involving a controversial property law.
“We are considering in the most serious terms to make a decision on independence and secede Republika Srpska [from Bosnia] unless the property issue is solved," Dodik said on April 14 while on a visit to Belgrade to meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Republika Srpska has tried multiple times to implement a property law that aims to transfer Bosnian state property to Republika Srpska, despite it being deemed unconstitutional.
Republika Srpska authorities said they were implementing the law in late February. However, it represents a direct challenge to previous decisions by the high representative to Bosnia, Christian Schmidt, to repeal the decree creating the law and to suspend it pending a final decision by Bosnia’s Constitutional Court.
Republika Srpska says the law aims to ensure that properties used by the authorities of the entity, including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments founded by Republika Srpska belong to them.
The country’s Constitutional Court has stated that the national parliament must adopt a property law that would be valid across Bosnia and not one of the country’s two entities.
The 1995 Dayton Agreement ended the Bosnian civil war and established an administrative system under which Bosnia remains partitioned between the Serbian entity -- Republika Srpska -- and the Bosniak-Croat federation, connected by a weak central government.
Dodik has long threatened to seek Republika Srpska's independence from the rest of Bosnia. He rejects the administrative arrangement and the authority of the Office of the High Representative, the international community's overseer of civil and other aspects of the Dayton Agreement.
With reporting by Reuters
Italy Investigating How A Russian Man, Wanted By U.S., Fled House Arrest
Italy is investigating how a Russian businessman escaped from house arrest to avoid extradition to the United States on sanctions-breaking charges. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio ordered a probe into the decision by court officials to transfer Artyom Uss from jail to house arrest in a town near Milan while the extradition request was being considered. Uss was detained on a U.S. warrant in October. In November, he was moved to house arrest. He apparently removed an electronic monitoring bracelet and escaped on March 22, a day after a court recognized as legitimate the U.S. extradition request. He is now in Russia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Another Former Parliamentary Candidate Detained In Kazakhstan Amid Crackdown
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Opposition activist Madina Koketaeva, who unsuccessfully took part in March 19 parliamentary elections, has been detained in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, amid an ongoing crackdown over dissent following the balloting.
A friend of Koketaeva, Zhibek Amenova, told RFE/RL that police detained the activist on April 14.
"She received a subpoena ordering her to come to police for questioning at 5 p.m. today, but police detained her early in the morning," Amenova said, adding that Koketaeva's detention was linked to her participation in an unsanctioned rally on April 9 challenging the official results of parliamentary elections.
Since the vote, several activists and participants in the balloting have been detained as the government clamps down on shows of opposition to an election easily won by the main ruling party.
On April 13, noted opposition activist Rysbek Sarsenbaiuly was arrested and hours later ordered to pay a 120,000 tenge ($265) fine for taking part in the same rallies. A day before that, courts in Almaty sentenced opposition politician Mukhtar Taizhan and activist Alnur Iliyashev to 15 days in jail each on similar charges.
That came after a court in the northwestern city of Oral sentenced journalist Luqpan Akhmedyarov to 15 days in prison over his participation in April 9 rallies protesting the results of the parliamentary elections.
Koketaeva, Akhmedyarov, and Taizhan unsuccessfully participated in the March 19 balloting as independent candidates. The ruling Amanat party won a majority of seats in the elections, which many independent candidates and opposition activists called rigged, citing the improper counting of ballots and government pressure on public employees to vote for certain parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had an observer mission present at the elections, noted after the vote that "limits on the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms remain and some political groups continue to be prevented from participating as political parties in elections."
While the voting "was organized in a smooth manner overall," the OSCE said "significant procedural irregularities were observed."
Norway Says Expelled Russian Diplomats Sought To Recruit Sources, Buy Advanced Technology
Fifteen Russian diplomats expelled by Norway this week had sought to recruit sources, intercept communications, and buy advanced technology, the Norwegian PST security police said on April 14. The diplomats' real employers were the Russian GRU, FSB, and SVR intelligence services, PST counterintelligence chief Inger Haugland told a news conference. The move is Norway's largest expulsion of Russian diplomats and is the latest in a series of expulsions by Western nations since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
