Russian Court Orders Telegram To Be Blocked In Russia

A Russian court has ordered that access to the Telegram messaging app should be blocked in Russia, state-run media reported.

Russia's state media regulator Roskomnadzor last week said it had filed a lawsuit to limit access to Telegram after the company refused to give Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) access to its users' messaging data.

Telegram refused to comply, calling the order "unconstitutional" and "not based on law."

Ahead of the hearing, Amnesty International called the attempt to block Telegram the "latest in a series of attacks on online freedom of expression" by Russian authorities.

"In recent years the Russian authorities have steadily targeted the country's few remaining spaces for freedom of expression," the London-based rights watchdog's deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Denis Krivosheyev, said in a statement.

