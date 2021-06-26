Russian COVID Deaths Set New High For 2021, Again

Russia on June 26 reported its deadliest day so far this year from COVID-19, with 619 patients succumbing over the previous 24 hours to top the previous day's high.



The pace of new cases also leapt to twice the rate at the start of this month, with 21,665 freshly confirmed infections in a day.



The June 25 death toll was the most since December 24.

A reluctance among Russians to get vaccinated has compounded fears accompanying the recent surge in the epidemic.



President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian lawmakers on June 21 that "Unfortunately, the coronavirus threat is not over yet. In some regions the situation has been aggravated, as you know."

Officials in the capital have been clamping down hard as around one-third of the new cases are in Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said last week that vaccinations against COVID-19 will be compulsory for 60 percent of employees in the services sector.



Seventeen other regions are imposing similar requirements.



Moscow and other areas have also tightened restrictions on the movement of people.

Beginning last week, Muscovites can only get service in restaurants and bars if they present a QR-code showing proof of vaccination, a recent negative test, or certification that they contracted the virus in the previous six months.



In the popular resort area of Krasnodar, vacationers will only be allowed to stay in hotels from July 1 with proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.



From August 1, only those with vaccination certificates will be allowed accommodation.

Based on reporting by AP