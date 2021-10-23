Accessibility links

Russia's Daily COVID Deaths Hit Record For Fifth Straight Day As Lockdown Looms

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear bury people who died of COVID-19 in Omsk.

Russia on October 23 reported 1,075 COVID-19 deaths during the previous 24 hours, its fifth straight daily record, as authorities prepare to shut workplaces across the country and impose a lockdown in the capital.

A record 37,678 new cases of COVID-19 across Russia were also reported on October 23 during the previous 24 hours.

Despite developing one of the world's first vaccines against COVID-19, Russia has inoculated only about a third of its population. That is one of the lowest rates in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin this week urged all Russians to get vaccinated and approved a nationwide workplace shutdown that is due to come into force during the first week of November.

Municipal authorities in Moscow are reimposing a partial lockdown from October 28, with only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open in the Russian capital.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP

