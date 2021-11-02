Russian Doctors Strained By Rising Number Of COVID-19 Cases

In Russia, which has been hit by a wave of infections in recent weeks, the authorities say doctors are under "extraordinary" strain due to the surging number of cases.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that doctors working in red zones were facing "extreme physical and emotional stress" with the recent rise in cases.

"This is an excessive and extraordinary burden on our doctors, who are demonstrating heroism with what is happening," he added.

Russia is holding a nonworking period from October 30 to November 7 during which most state agencies and private businesses have suspended operations. The Kremlin said last week it hoped the paid holiday period would help stabilize Russia's outbreak.

Anna Popova, the head of Russia's health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, urged citizens to "make use of the holiday period" to get themselves their injection.

A government tally recorded 40,402 new infections and 1,155 deaths on November 1, figures that in both cases were just shy of records set over recent days.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP