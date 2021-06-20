Russia Reels From Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Russian health officials reported 17,906 new infections on June 19, more than double the daily tally from early June.

More than half of the new infections are in Moscow, where cases have tripled this month.

The soaring infections are believed to be cause by the highly infectious delta variant and widespread vaccine hesitancy. Only about 12 percent of the population has received a shot.

The Russian capital, its outlying area, and two other Russian regions this week ordered mandatory vaccinations for workers in various service sectors.

To stem the surge in cases, Moscow and other parts of the country have also implemented new restrictions

Nearly 5.3 million cases have been reported in the country of 146 million, with 128,911 deaths, but experts consider both numbers undercounts.

