Four Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Russia's Far East Amid Ongoing Crackdown
Another four Jehovah’s Witnesses have been handed prison terms on extremism charges in Russia amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group, which has been banned in Russia since 2017.
The Jehovah's Witnesses said on October 25 that a court in the Amur region in Russia's Far East sentenced Vladimir Bukin, Valery Slashchev, and Sergei Yuferov to 6 1/2 years in prison each, and Mikhail Burkov to six years and two months in prison.
Since being outlawed by Russia as "extremist" in 2017, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have been imprisoned in Russia and the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea.
The Tynda district court found the four men guilty of organizing activities of an extremist group. Bukin, Slashchev, and Yuferov were also convicted of recruiting members of an extremist organization.
All four defendants pleaded not guilty, adding that they were being prosecuted for their belief in God.
Since the faith was outlawed, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have had cases launched against them, with many sentenced to prison in Russia and the Russia-annexed Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, rejection of military service, and refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
Kyrgyz Blogger Accused Of Making Public Call For Disorder Transferred To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz blogger Yryskeldi Jekshenaliev, who was arrested in August on charges of making public calls for mass disorder and violence, has been transferred to house arrest.
Jekshenaliev's lawyer, Kantemir Turdaliev, told RFE/RL that the Bishkek City Court pronounced the decision on October 26.
The 19-year-old blogger was arrested and sent to pretrial detention in mid-August after he posted online materials questioning the legality of the government's plans to develop iron-ore mining in the Central Asian nation's Jetim-Too mountain region.
The charges against Jekshenaliev stem from his post on a Facebook account called Polit Uznik (Political Prisoner).
His arrest came just hours after President Sadyr Japarov condemned unspecified "defenders" of the environment in the region, calling them "false patriots and liars."
Japarov, who initiated the project to develop iron-ore mining in Jetim-Too, called on law enforcement "to work" with such people. He did not elaborate.
Human rights groups have urged Kyrgyz authorities to release Jekshenaliev and drop all charges against him.
Jekshenaliev has insisted the case against him is politically motivated.
Russian Journalist Ksenia Sobchak's House Searched By Police
Police in the Moscow region have searched the house of journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, Russian news agencies reported on October 26, citing unnamed law enforcement officials.
According to the reports, the search of Sobchak's house in the upscale town of Gorki-8 near the Russian capital was conducted as part of an extortion probe launched against Sobchak associate Kirill Sukhanov, who was detained a day earlier.
Sukhanov is the commercial director of Sobchak's "Ostorozhno.Media" holding.
Sobchak herself is not a person of interest in the investigation, the officials said.
Sobchak called Sukhanov's arrest "another instance of pressure against the media" in Russia.
The 40-year-old Sobchak, the daughter of late St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, President Vladimir Putin's political mentor, has positioned herself as an opposition figure for years.
She ran against Putin in 2018 but many in Russia considered her as a person close to the Russian president and his government.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
About 200,000 Foreigners Apply For Kazakh ID Numbers Amid Influx Of Russian Nationals
NUR-SULTAN -- Some 200,000 foreigners have applied for Kazakh individual identification numbers to be eligible to work and have bank accounts in the Central Asian nation since Russian citizens came in droves to neighboring Kazakhstan after Moscow announced a partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine in September.
Kazakh Deputy Minister of Digital Development Aset Turysov, who gave the information to journalists on October 26, did not elaborate on how many of the applicants were Russian citizens, but Kazakh officials said earlier that almost 300,000 Russian citizens had entered Kazakhstan since September 21, and half of them stayed on.
On October 26, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Social Protection said that, since September 21, in addition to Russian citizens who applied for permanent residence, almost 600 Russian citizens of Kazakh origin took advantage of Kazakhstan’s law on the relocation of ethnic Kazakhs from abroad and received resident status and work rights in the country.
Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens have left the country mostly for Kazakhstan, Georgia, Mongolia, and Turkey since the beginning of the partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine.
Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Minsk Court Sentences Noted Investigative Journalist To Eights Years In Prison
MINSK -- The Minsk City Court has sentenced noted investigative journalist Syarhey Satsuk to eight years in prison on charges that many consider unfounded and politically motivated as a crackdown on independent media and civil society continues under authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that Judge Svyatlana Bandarenka pronounced the sentence on October 26. Last week, prosecutors asked the judge to convict Satsuk, the editor in chief of the Yezhednevnik (Daily News) website, on charges of bribe-taking, inciting social hatred, and abuse of office and sentence him to eight years in prison.
Satsuk, who went on trial on September 23 and whom Belarusian human rights organizations have recognized as a political prisoner, was arrested in December 2021 after police searched his home.
Satsuk is one of 28 Belarusian journalists who are currently in custody, many of whom have been jailed since an August 2020 presidential election where Lukashenka was officially announced as the winner.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Kyrgyz Government Demands RFE/RL Take Down Video About Volatile Tajik Border Situation
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz government has demanded RFE/RL take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
In a letter dated October 24, the Ministry of Information said the government monitoring of articles from RFE/RL's Kyrgyz-language service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, "has revealed that [the video] has been biased in its coverage of the events on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, predominantly taking the position of the Tajik side."
While Kyrgyzstan is known for having a vibrant and pluralistic media environment compared to its Central Asian neighbors, human rights groups have warned that the climate for free expression has deteriorated since President Sadyr Japarov first came to power in October 2020.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
In response, RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said that the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
"We will not succumb to pressure to remove balanced reporting from our sites, be it from the Kremlin or the Kyrgyz government,” Fly said. “Threatening journalists and trying to silence independent media are authoritarian tactics that only serve to undermine Kyrgyz democracy."
Dozens died on both sides in the latest clashes at a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in mid-September. The two former Soviet republics have blamed each other of the escalations of tension.
Border issues in Central Asia stem to a large extent from the Soviet era, when Moscow tried to divide the region between ethnic groups whose settlements were often located amid those of other ethnicities.
For the last decade or more, violent clashes between ethnic Kyrgyz and Tajik communities in the area close to Tajikistan's Vorukh exclave have become common, with interventions by gun-wielding border troops a notable trend in the last few years.
Other areas of the border have also raised concerns, with a recent backlash erupting in the country over a demarcation deal with Uzbekistan. According to the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, covering 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Some 20 politicians and activists were detained on October 23 over their opposition to the draft agreement and subsequently sent by a court to pretrial detention for two months for allegedly planning riots over the deal.
On October 24, hundreds rallied in Bishkek demanding the detained activists and politicians be released and urging the government to revise the border demarcation deal. Similar protests were held in the country’s second-largest city, Osh.
Iranians Defy Crackdown To Mark 40 Days Since Mahsa Amini's Death
In defiance of warnings by the authorities, Iranians flocked to the grave of Mahsa Amini on October 26 to mark 40 days since her death as nationwide protests continued despite a bloody crackdown.
The 22-year-old Amini died in police custody in Tehran on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country, which were met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Young women and schoolgirls have been at the forefront of the protest wave, one of the largest Iran's ruling theocracy has been confronted with since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
On October 26, dozens of men and women gathered at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Amini's hometown in the western province of Kurdistan, despite threats from the security services directed at her family, which was told "they should worry for their son's life," according to activists.
Videos shared online purportedly showed the participants chanting, "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
October 26 marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
Images shared by the Hengaw rights group showed the heavy presence of security forces in Saqez, who reportedly attempted to shut off entrances to the city.
But dozens of people were seen streaming into the city in cars and on motorcycles, as well as on foot along roads and across open fields, in footage posted online by Hengaw.
"The cities of Sanandaj, Saqez, Divandarreh, Marivan and Kamyaran are on widespread strike" in Kurdistan Province, Hengaw said on Twitter. The claim could not be independently verified.
Hengaw said Iranian football stars Ali Daei and Hamed Lak had traveled to Saqez "to take part in the 40th day funeral," but they "had been taken to the government guesthouse...under guard."
Daei has previously run into trouble with authorities over his online support for the Amini protests.
The 1500tasvir social media activist channel, meanwhile, published a video showing that workers at a Tehran refinery staged a strike on October 26 to mark 40 days since Amini's death.
On October 25, Iranian students protested at multiple universities, defying the bloody crackdown.
Online videos showed students protesting at Beheshti University and the Khaje Nasir Toosi University of Technology, both in Tehran, as well as Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Hits More Ukrainian Targets As First U.S. Antiaircraft Systems Reportedly Installed
Russia continues to strike targets across Ukraine, causing damage and killing civilians, as its forces are preparing for battle in the strategic southern region of Kherson, Ukrainian officials and the military said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine on October 26 reiterated its call for the development of an air-defense system to repel the Russian missile and drone attacks.
The immediate delivery of a sufficient number of air-defense systems is urgently needed to repel "Russian missile terror," the head of the president's office, Andriy Yermak, said after talks with the national-security advisers of the United States, Britain, and France in Kyiv on October 26.
On October 25, the head of U.S. aerospace and defense corporation Raytheon Technologies told CNBC television that Washington has already delivered to Ukraine the first two NASAMS medium-range antiaircraft missile systems.
“We delivered two systems to the U.S. government a few weeks ago. They are currently being deployed in Ukraine," Greg Geis said.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said early on October 26 that more than 40 settlements were hit by Russian strikes during the previous day.
Russia used a combination of air strikes, rockets, and missiles to hit Ukrainian targets, the General Staff said in its morning report.
In the central city of Dnipro, at least two people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the Russian bombardment, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenlo said.
In the southern city of Kherson, Russian forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles," said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive has driven Russian forces back in the region, where the provincial capital of Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion eight months ago.
"With Kherson, everything is clear. The Russians are replenishing, strengthening their grouping there," Arestovych said in an online video late on October 25.
Russia-installed authorities are evacuating residents to the east bank of the Dnieper River as Russian forces prepare to defend the city, he said.
"It means that nobody is preparing to withdraw. On the contrary, the heaviest of battles is going to take place for Kherson," he said.
Zelenskiy on October 25 reiterated a pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Of the four Ukrainian provinces partially occupied by Russia that Putin proclaimed to have seized last month, Kherson is arguably the most strategically important.
It controls the only land route to the Crimea region that Russia illegally annexed in 2014 and the mouth of the Dnieper River that that bisects Ukraine.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia on October 25 that the use of a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be an "incredibly serious mistake."
Moscow over the weekend claimed Ukraine is preparing to use a so-called dirty bomb on its own territory, drawing immediate dismissal from the United States and other countries that have backed Ukraine.
Kyiv and its allies suspect Russia might have made the claim to set up a "false flag" attack in which it would use a dirty bomb itself but would blame the attack on Ukraine and use it to justify the use of conventional nuclear weapons by Moscow.
"Let me just say Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon." Biden told reporters. "I cannot guarantee you that it is a false flag operation yet. We don’t know. But it would be a serious mistake."
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented no evidence for the claim when he spoke on October 23 with his counterparts from several NATO countries, including Britain, France, and the United States, who dismissed the claim after the series of calls.
Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot change the course of war in Ukraine by dropping nuclear bombs.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on October 26 that Russia would "vigorously" continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a dirty bomb with radioactive contaminants.
Peskov told reporters Moscow wanted to prompt an active response from the international community.
A dirty bomb would use a conventional warhead to create an explosion that would spread radioactive, biological, or chemical materials over an area.
Moscow took its accusations against Ukraine to the UN Security Council on October 25, and the country's UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said afterward that Russia was "satisfied because we raised the awareness."
Speaking to reporters, he added: "I don't mind people saying that Russia is crying wolf if this doesn't happen because this is a terrible, terrible disaster that threatens potentially the whole of the Earth."
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier on October 25 that it is preparing to send inspectors to two Ukrainian sites in the coming days in reaction to Ukraine's request for an inspection following Russia's claims.
Enerhoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, issued a statement on October 24 voicing its concern that Russia’s statements “may indicate that Russia is preparing an act of nuclear terrorism.”
Russian troops have occupied Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, since March. It is still run by Ukrainian engineers though Russia claimed after its illegal annexation of the Zaporizhzhya region that it is on Russian territory.
Enerhoatom said that Russian forces have carried out unauthorized, secret construction work over the last week at the plant in the area of the spent nuclear fuel storage facility.
Russian officers controlling the area won’t give access to Ukrainian staff or monitors from the IAEA that would allow them to see what they are doing, the operator said.
Enerhoatom added that it “assumes” the Russians “are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored” at the plant.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, BBC, and Reuters
Russia's Imprisoned Navalny Awarded U.S. Prize For Civil Courage
The New York-based Train Foundation presented its 2022 Civil Courage Prize to Russian politician Aleksei Navalny in absentia in an evening ceremony on October 24 at New York University.
The Train Foundation cited Navalny’s “groundbreaking work for freedom and transparency in Russia” in presenting the award.
Navalny's chief of staff, Leonid Volkov, one of two colleagues who accepted the award on his behalf, said Navalny “proves his courage every day" as he serves his sentence in a cell that is roughly 2 meters by 3 meters in a Russian prison.
“Every day is an exercise in civil courage,” Volkov said at the award ceremony.
Ballet dancer, choreographer, and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, 74, also spoke during the ceremony, saying Navalny’s mission is to “champion a more democratic vision for Russia.”
Baryshnikov, who defected to Canada in 1974 while touring with the Soviet state ballet and later moved to the United States, said Navalny is “insanely brave” for fighting “another brutal authoritarian Russia.”
Navalny announced last week that he is being investigated in a new probe looking into alleged propagandizing terrorism and calling for and financing extremist actions.
Those charges could keep him in prison for 30 years, Navalny said on social media.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and other groups associated with the outspoken Kremlin critic, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, he was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated. A court in Moscow last week rejected Navalny's move to have that sentence struck down.
With reporting by AP
Ruling Coalition Demands End To Recount Of Ballots Cast For Republika Srpska President
Supporters of the ruling coalition in Republika Srpska, one of two entities in Bosnia-Herzegovina, protested on October 25 in Banja Luka to demand that electoral authorities end a recount of ballots for president cast earlier this month in the general election.
Milorad Dodik, the de facto leader of Bosnian Serbs and president of the largest party in Republika Srpska, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), led the rally, which police said drew an estimated 30,000 people.
The protesters carried photos of Dodik and waved flags of the SNSD party, accusing the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) of attempting to subvert the will of Serbs to choose him as their leader.
In an address to the rally, Dodik pledged to fight for Serbs’ right to “choose how we want to live” and accused Western and non-Serb Bosnian politicians of “hating” and “trying to erase” Republika Srpska.
"We will not give up our freedom to choose and be chosen,” said Dodik, whose party opposed the recount. “I strongly believe in the idea of an independent Republika Srpska.”
The protest was prompted by the decision of the CEC to recount the ballots cast during the general election on October 2 for the president and vice presidents of Republika Srpska.
Dodik, who is still the member of the Bosnian tripartite presidency, ran for president of the Serb entity against his counterpart from the Party of Democratic Progress, Jelena Trivic, a member of the Republika Srpska parliament and a university professor of economics.
The CEC launched the recount because of questions about the integrity of the electoral process amid suspicions of electoral fraud that in some cases are backed by video evidence.
State prosecutors and police officers have overseen the recount, which is taking place in Sarajevo, drawing objections from Dodik, who said the electoral process should be returned to Republika Srpska and that ballots should never again be counted in Sarajevo.
People from all over Republika Srpska took part in the protest, which organizers dubbed Homeland Calls. Participants gathered in a city park and made the 10-minute walk to the main town square, where Dodik and other party leaders addressed them.
Members of the opposition have already held two protest marches on the same route to raise their concerns over electoral fraud and express their backing for the recount.
They also pressed for criminal charges against multiple people, including Dodik, who has ruled practically unchallenged for years despite being sanctioned by the West for advocating the separation of Republika Srpska from the rest of Bosnia.
The main opposition parties -- the Party of Democratic Progress, the Serbian Democratic Party, and List For Justice and Order -- believe that Trivic won. She declared victory on election night, but so did Dodik.
Unofficial results published later showed that he held an advantage of around 30,000 ballots over his opponent.
The CEC published the preliminary election results for all contests except for president of Republika Srpska on October 22.
With reporting by AP
Iran Says New Arrests In Case Of Detained French Nationals
Iran's judiciary says that new arrests have been made in the case of an imprisoned French couple as authorities look to complete their investigation of the case.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on October 25 that those arrested had given "valuable and strategic information" in the case of the French pair, who have been accused of "espionage and association and collusion with the aim of undermining the security of the country."
Setayeshi gave no details on how many people were arrested or what information had been gained, adding only that the investigation continues.
French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris, were arrested in early May in Tehran reportedly while on vacation. They are accused by the authorities of seeking to stir up labor protests.
In a video released on October 6, Kohler wears a head scarf and purportedly describes herself as an “intelligence and operation agent of the French foreign security service.” Paris says in the video: “Our goal in the French foreign security service is to put pressure on Iran’s government.”
The French government immediately slammed the videos, saying the confessions were "staged" and that the two "have been arbitrarily detained in Iran since May 2022, and as such are state hostages."
Iran said they were accused of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, according to French officials.
Reports indicate that some Iranian employees of the French Embassy in Tehran are also under arrest.
France has urged its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detention.
The warning came amid widespread protests in Iran over the last month following the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police after being detained for "improperly" wearing the hijab, a mandatory head scarf.
Iran has repeatedly accused outside forces are stoking the protests, without showing any evidence to back up its claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on October 19 that Iranian security forces have arrested a total of 14 foreigners, including American, British, Austrian, and French citizens, for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is taking dual and foreign nationals into custody on false charges for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Progressive House Democrats Withdraw Letter Urging Negotiations To End War In Ukraine
The U.S. Congressional Progressive Caucus has withdrawn a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The letter, signed by 30 members of the caucus, urged President Joe Biden to “pursue direct diplomacy” with Russia to seek a negotiated settlement to end the war. The letter became public on October 24.
The letter held out the possibility of sanctions relief for Russia and a potential new European security framework with guarantees for all sides.
It said funding for weapons that Congress has approved for Ukraine created a "responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
The chairwoman of the caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal (Democrat-Washington), said in a statement on October 25 that the letter was drafted several months ago but was “released by staff without vetting."
Jayapal said she accepted responsibility.
She regretted that the letter created the appearance of an equivalence between Democrats’ view and that of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), who said earlier this month that there would be no "blank check" for Ukraine if Republicans take over the House of Representatives in the November 8 elections.
"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory,” Jayapal said in her October 25 statement. “The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter."
Some members of the caucus had pushed back on the letter even before it was withdrawn.
"The way to end a war? Win it quickly. How is it won quickly? By giving Ukraine the weapons to defeat Russia,” Representative Ruben Gallego (Democrat-Arizona) tweeted late on October 24.
Representative Mark Takano (Democrat-California) released a statement vowing to back continued funding "to aid Ukrainian self-determination and ensure the people of Ukraine have the tools they need to protect their hard-won democracy."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Footballer Says He's Received Threats Over Protest Support
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Karimi says security officials have threatened him and his family over his support for anti-government protesters who have taken to the streets across the country after the death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held in custody for failing to "properly wear" an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
The Dubai-based Karimi, a former player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, said in a tweet on October 24 that he has received indirect threats and has been pressured by security agents over his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 12 million followers.
Sports journalist Mehdi Rostampour recently claimed in a report that security authorities had tried to kidnap Karimi in the port of Fujairah in the U.A.E. through an intermediary. The claim has not been independently confirmed.
Iran is known to have assassinated and abducted multiple exiled opposition figures in the past, including Iranian-German dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd and journalist Ruhollah Zam.
Karimi has supported the protests -- which have spread across the country -- since they broke out following the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was held in police custody.
Videos posted on social media on October 24 showed security forces raiding a girls' high school in the center of Tehran amid reports that student protests continue at schools and universities in cities including Tehran, Qom, Sabzevar, Yazd, Karaj, Kerman and Ahvaz.
According to reports, school officials planned to physically search the students and confiscate their mobile phones, which sparked the beating of some students.
In a separate video of a gathering at Qom University, students chanted, "They killed our professors, replaced them with mullahs," in response to the presence of the government spokesman at the school.
At Yazd University in central Iran, students broke the gender segregation rule in the university canteen for the first time, eating together while chanting the slogan, "Women, Life, Freedom."
In the northeastern city of Mashhad, protesters changed the name of Hijab Boulevard to Mahsa Amini Boulevard.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
New Details Contradict Official Iranian Claims Over Teen's Death During School Protest
New details about the death of Iranian teenager Asra Panahi have emerged that contradict the Iranian government's statement that the official cause of death was heart disease. Panahi reportedly died of her injuries after being beaten for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents.
According to the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS), authorities for the city of Ardabil took students from Shahed high school to a pro-government demonstration and asked them to sing an anthem that praises Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
After the pupils resisted, the security forces attacked the students and beat many. Ten were taken to an unknown place by security forces, while seven others were injured.
Iranian officials have denied that security forces beat the students and have said Panahi died in a hospital on October 14. They have since given conflicting causes of death, at first saying it was from congenital heart disease and then later suicide.
But the CCTS says it has confirmed that Panahi died on the same day government forces attacked the school.
Furthermore, eyewitnesses and relatives have confirmed to RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Panahi was taken to a hospital after being beaten, died there, and then was buried in a cemetery in Ardabil.
Officials have also had Panahi's uncle, Ali Panahi, give several interviews backing up their claims on the cause of death, but several relatives said the statements were made under duress.
Another family member was also shown on state TV parroting the official line that her death had nothing to do with the attack on high schoolers.
The unrest, sparked by the death of another young woman, Mahsa Amini, has swept across the country over the past month.
Amini died while in police custody in September after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Eyewitness reports said the 22-year-old was beaten while being arrested by police, while the authorities said she died of "underlying diseases."
Former Iranian soccer star Ali Daei, who is also from Ardabil, has challenged Iranian lawmakers to tell the truth about what is happening in the country and to be accountable after Kazem Musavi, the representative of Ardabil in parliament, denied Panahi's death was due to being beaten.
"History has proven who the liars are," said Daei, a former forward with German soccer giants Bayern Munich and the former Iranian national team captain.
Security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.
As the scattered anti-government protests rage across Iran for a fifth week, universities and schools have turned into a major battleground between the protesters and the authorities
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says the authorities have killed at least 215 people, including 27 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Norway Arrests University Researcher On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia
Norway's counterespionage service has arrested a man who worked on a research project at a Norwegian university on suspicion that he is a Russian spy.
The man was arrested in the Arctic town of Tromsoe on October 24, public broadcaster NRK reported on October 25, citing the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST).
The man arrived in Norway in 2021 posing as a Brazilian citizen, but deputy PST chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that police believe his real identity to be Russian.
The man, who was not identified, represents a "threat to fundamental national interests" of Norway, a member of NATO, and should be expelled, Moe said.
The security service "is concerned that he may have acquired information about Norway’s policy in the northern region,” and Norway doesn’t want this information to fall into the hands of the Russians, Moe told AP.
The detained man's lawyer, Thomas Hansen, told the Norwegian newspaper VG that his client denies any wrongdoing. The man has been ordered held for four weeks, VG reported.
Tromsoe is located in the far north of Norway several hundred kilometers west of the Scandinavian country's border with Russia.
The man was believed by the PST to have sought to establish himself in the country under a false identity. The research group he participated in studies hybrid warfare.
Arctic University of Norway administrator Jorgen Fossland said in a statement that the person in question was “a guest lecturer” at the school.
Norway recently accused a Russian citizen of flying drones over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban imposed in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and detained Russians on charges of illegally photographing sensitive sites.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP
Man Arrested In Kazakhstan For Alleged Online Insults Of Kazakhs, Support For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
QARAGHANDY, Kazakhstan -- A man in Kazakhstan has been arrested after he issued a statement on TikTok allegedly insulting Kazakhs and expressing support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow’s ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Officials of the police department in Kazakhstan’s central Qaraghandy region told RFE/RL on October 24 that they had arrested a 42-year-old resident of Qaraghandy, the regional capital, on charges of inciting social, ethnic, and religious hatred on the Internet.
The Vechernyaya Karaganda newspaper said on Telegram that the man, who was not identified, was arrested after he issued a video in which he "insulted, using swear words, Kazakhstan's citizens and leadership."
"In his speech, the man also supported Russia's war in Ukraine and personal actions of Vladimir Putin," Vechernyaya Karaganda said, adding that all videos and photos from the man's TikTok account had been removed.
The post included a photo of the man apparently taken as a screenshot from the video in question.
After Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February, Kazakh officials launched several probes linked to online insults of Kazakhstan and expressions of support for Russia by the Central Asian nation's citizens.
Earlier in October, the Committee of National Security in the North Kazakhstan region said in a statement that its officers had questioned two women who were Kazakh citizens but said online that the region is "Russia's ancient territory," adding that "our president is Vladimir Putin."
Also in October, law enforcement officials in the western city of Oral launched a search for a local resident who wrote on social networks that the time had come “for Kazakhstan to return several cities to Russia."
In August, a 54-year-old resident of Saran in the Qaraghandy region was sentenced to seven days in jail for painting the Latin letter "Z" -- a sign of support for Russia's war against Ukraine -- on a tank that is a part of a memorial honoring World War II veterans.
Two Members Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Reportedly Killed By Gunmen In Zahedan
The official Iranian news agency Tasnim says two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed by unidentified gunmen in the southeastern city of Zahedan.
"Guards Colonel "Mehdi Molashahi" and Basij brother "Javad Kikha" from the personnel of the Salman Corps of Sistan and Baluchistan were shot by unknown people in...Zahedan and were martyred," the agency said in a tweet on October 25.
The agency said an investigation into the shooting had started.
It gave no further details of the incident, which comes amid weeks of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left dozens dead in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan.
Bishkek Court Sends Critics Of Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal To Pretrial Detention
BISHKEK – A court in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, has sent to pretrial detention for two months 20 politicians and activists accused of planning riots over the government’s border demarcation deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
The Birinchi Mai district court ruled on October 25 that the group must stay in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Erkebek Ashirkhojaev, said on October 25 that 21 persons were detained over the weekend after the homes of 22 persons were searched by police.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov; former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva; well-known politicians Kanat Isaev, Jenis Moldokmatov, and Ravshan Jeenbekov; human rights defender Rita Karasartova; and other noted public figures and activists.
"They were all charged with planning mass disorder; the Birinchi Mai district court sent 20 of them to pretrial detention and one was placed under house arrest due to health issues," Ashirkhojaev said.
The group was detained on October 23 over their opposition to the draft agreement Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are expected to sign to resolve all land disputes between the two countries.
According to the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
On October 24, hundreds rallied in Bishkek demanding the detained activists and politicians be released and urging the government to revise the border demarcation deal. Similar protests were held in the country’s second-largest city, Osh.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists and publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and is a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
The two Central Asian countries share a border of more than 1,300 kilometers.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal. They say Uzbekistan could continue using the dam's water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Sunak Appointed Britain's Prime Minister, Vows Support For Ukraine Will Be 'As Strong As Ever'
Newly appointed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to support Ukraine to the "conclusion" of its battle to repel invading Russian troops as the Kremlin said it sees "no grounds" for a positive shift in relations with the United Kingdom.
Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke by phone on October 25 after Sunak, a former finance minister, was invited to form a government by King Charles.
Sunak assured Zelenskiy that the United Kingdom's support for Ukraine "would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelenskiy could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity," a spokeswoman said.
Zelenskiy voiced confidence that ties between Ukraine and Britain would grow.
"I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain's...leadership in defending democracy and freedom will continue to strengthen further," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation.
The Ukrainian leader also invited Sunak to visit Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said later on Twitter: "In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-U.K. relations but the story is the same -- full support in the face of Russian aggression."
Sunak, a Hindu, expressed support for Ukraine in some of his first public comments after becoming the United Kingdom's first leader of color and its youngest prime minister in two centuries.
The 42-year-old told reporters that he fully supports Ukraine in a "terrible war that must be seen successfully to its conclusion."
Britain, along with the United States, the European Union, and many other Western allies, has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv since Russian forces invaded in late February.
Sunak also spoke by phone with U.S. President Joe Biden on October 25, a Downing Street spokesperson said. Biden told Sunak that "the U.K. remains America's closest ally."
The two leaders are set to meet in person at the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia.
The U.K.'s support for Ukraine has strained relations with the Kremlin, which said on October 25 that it sees no reason to expect an improvement in ties any time soon.
"At the moment, we see no grounds for hope that there will be any positive changes in the foreseeable future," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
"Russia remains open and ready to discuss the most difficult issues at the negotiating table, but not to the detriment of our own interests," Peskov added.
Sunak replaces Liz Truss, who was brought down after just 44 days in office by her economic program, which roiled financial markets, pushed up living costs for voters, and enraged much of her own party.
Sunak, a multimillionaire former hedge fund boss, told Conservative Party lawmakers in parliament on October 24 that they faced an "existential crisis" and must "unite or die." He also said Britain faces a "profound economic challenge" and needs stability and unity.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
KFC, Fashion Retailer Inditex Announce Final Exits From Russian Market
American fast-food restaurant chain KFC is transferring its Russian business to a local operator, and the Spanish fashion retailer that owns the chain Zara will sell its business in the country, the two multinationals said on October 25.
They become the latest in a string of western corporations to leave Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
KFC's owner, Yum!Brands holding, said on October 25 that it had signed an agreement to sell all 70 KFC restaurants it owns in Russia, the operating system, and its franchise to Smart Services Ltd, which is run by Russian KFC franchisees Konstantin Kotov and Andrei Oskolkov.
The buyer will be responsible for rebranding the restaurants and retaining existing employees.
The Russian business daily Kommersant reported that the fast-food outlets will start operating under the Russian fast-food brand Rostic's.
There are about 1,000 KFC restaurants in Russia. Almost all of them are managed by independent owners under licensing or franchise agreements.
Spanish fashion retailer Inditex said it would sell its business in Russia to Daher group, which has prominent interests in the retail and real estate industry, Inditex said in a statement.
"The terms of the transaction, subject to government approval, will enable the preservation of a substantial number of jobs generated by Inditex Group in Russia, as it includes the transfer of most of the lease contracts related to stores," it added.
Inditex, which owns Zara and other chains, halted its operations in Russia seven months ago, closing 502 stores that accounted for 10 percent of the company's sales.
Inditex said the sale of its business to Daher group "will mean the termination" of its operations in Russia.
Many Western companies have left Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Starbucks and McDonald's were among American food and beverage corporations to announce their exit, while French food conglomerate Danone said earlier this month that it was also selling most of its Russian operations.
Other major international corporations, including Swedish furniture giant IKEA, Danish toy company Lego, and U.S. jeans and clothing maker Levi's have announced closures and sales of their operations.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Police Detain Activists To Thwart Rallies On National Holiday
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, have detained opposition activists who planned to hold a rally to challenge next month's early presidential election.
Bibigul Imanghalieva, a member of the unregistered Algha, Qazaqstan (Kazakhstan, Forward) party, told RFE/RL by phone that she and several of her colleagues were detained for several hours early in the morning in different parts of the city before they could hold the demonstration, which was to fall on October 25, Republic Day, which commemorates Kazakhstan's declaration of state sovereignty in 1990.
According to Imanghalieva, leading activists, Aset Abishev, Aidar Syzdyqov, and Qanatkhan Amrenov, were among those detained. She added that she and other activists were released three hours later.
Imanghalieva says she and other members of the unregistered party had officially filed a request with the Almaty city administration last week asking for permission to hold a rally on October 25.
Other activists told RFE/RL that the chairwoman of an independent group of election observers, Arailym Nazarova, was also detained by police. Her mobile phone has been switched off since the morning of October 25.
In the capital, Astana, police cordoned off a square near Zhengis (Victory) Avenue where activists had planned to gather, not allowing anyone to enter the site. At least two activists were detained there.
Opposition activist Amangeldy Zhakhin said on Facebook on October 25 that police did not allow him to leave the village of Shortandy on October 25 as they tried to prevent his trip to Astana, the capital, where he planned to organize a rally to question the election, scheduled for November 20, at which incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev will face off against five relatively unknown candidates.
Activists in the cities of Aqsai, Pavlodar, and Oskemen also said they were blocked from travelling to Astana to take part in a rally.
Toqaev, who has tried to position himself as a reformer, called the early presidential election on September 1 while also proposing to change the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents will be barred from seeking more than one term.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives have been mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Toqaev's predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression felt during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented anti-government nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Kazan Federal University Ex-Rector Charged With Murder
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of the former rector of the Kazan Federal University in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, Ilshat Gafurov, who was also a regional lawmaker until his arrest in December on a murder charge.
The website of the Basmanny district court in the Russian capital said on October 25 that Gafurov's pretrial arrest was prolonged until at least December 21.
Gafurov was detained in Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, in December 2021. He was subsequently transferred to Moscow.
Investigators say Gafurov is suspected of ordering the murder of lawmaker Ainar Israfilov in 1999 in the city of Yelabuga. Gafurov was mayor of the Tatar city at the time.
Gafurov, 61, has run Kazan Federal University, one of Russia's oldest universities, since 2010. He insists he is innocent of all charges.
Russian Court Rejects Appeal By Imprisoned U.S. Basketball Star
A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to have her nine-year prison sentence for the possession and smuggling of drugs reduced -- a ruling blasted by Washington as "excessive and disproportionate."
A two-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time all-star for the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association, Griner, 32, has been in Russian detention since police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia, in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on February 17.
Griner was returning at the time to Russia, where she has competed since 2014. She was sentenced on August 4 to nine years in a penal colony
She addressed the appeals court on October 25 via video link from her detention cell.
The court stated in the ruling that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1.5 days in prison, so the basketball player will have to serve around eight years in prison.
U.S. Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood, currently the most senior U.S. diplomat in Moscow, attended the hearing at a court just outside of the Russian capital. She called the nine-year sentence upheld by the appeals judges "excessive and disproportionate."
In her final statement on October 25, Griner, who has admitted in court to an "honest mistake" in packing the cartridges, described how stressful her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding, "I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil].... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given."
She apologized for her mistake, as she had at her original trial, saying, "I did not intend to do this," and asked the court to take into account the fact that she had pleaded guilty.
U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration in late July proposed a deal for a prisoner swap to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said he will not let up efforts to bring them home.
"We're in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out. So far, we've not been meeting with much positive response, but we're not stopping," Biden told reporters on October 25.
Biden previously assigned a hostage negotiator to Griner's case. Whelan was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison on espionage charges that he denies.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on October 24 that Washington has had continuous discussions with Russia “including in recent days” but talks “have not gotten to the point where we would like them to be.”
Some reports have suggested a deal could involve jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, while others say the Russian side is also pressing for the handover of Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) who was convicted last year of murder in Germany in the death of an emigrant Chechen former fighter.
With reporting by Meduza.io and Reuters
EU Energy Ministers Meet To Discuss Gas Price Cap
European Union energy ministers are meeting in Luxembourg on October 25 to discuss a bloc-wide gas price cap and to map out their next moves, although it is likely to be weeks before any final decisions are made.
The 27-member bloc has been looking into ways to tamp down high energy prices after Moscow reduced gas supplies following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, prompting a record rise in power prices in August.
Ministers meeting in Luxembourg are expected to debate the principles of how an EU gas price limit could work, as well as possible drawbacks.
Gas prices have dropped in recent days, amid mild weather and as countries have filled storage tanks.
But some EU officials said a cap was still needed to guard against potential price spikes as Europe heads into winter.
Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Zelenskiy Says Russia Has Destroyed More Than One-Third Of Ukraine's Energy Sector
Russian rockets and Iranian-made drones have destroyed more than one-third of Ukraine's energy sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a conference on Ukraine reconstruction on October 25.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"Russia is destroying everything so that it is harder for us to get through the winter," Zelenskiy said via video link to the Berlin conference, which was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and other senior politicians and officials.
Addressing the gathering, Von der Leyen said the attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure amounted to "pure acts of terrorism" and called the scale of destruction in Ukraine "staggering," with the World Bank estimating the toll of the damage at 350 billion euros ($345 billion).
Von der Leyen said a coordination platform for Ukraine's reconstruction needed to be launched "as soon as possible, preferable before the end of the year or early at the beginning of next year."
Scholz told the conference that Russia's sustained drone attacks represent a new low point in its war against Ukraine but are also a sign of Moscow's desperation.
Scholz said rebuilding Ukraine was a "generational task" that must start immediately, even as Russia's invasion rages on.
"What is at stake here is nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century -- a generational task that must begin now," Scholz said.
However, Zelenskiy told the conference that Ukraine had yet to receive "a single cent" toward a fast recovery plan worth a total $17 billion.
He also asked the international community to cover an expected budget deficit of $38 billion next year for his war-torn country.
And the Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Chernyshov, said the reconstruction of Ukraine must begin even while the fighting continues.
"It is very important to understand that given the fact the war is still going on, the initial recovery should start right now," Chernyshov told German news agency dpa ahead of the start of the conference.
Ukraine's prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, told the conference that the urgent need for rebuilding will not stop the government from enacting the reforms needed to keep the country on the path toward European Union membership.
Shmyhal said that the government plans to introduce EU standards for various industrial sectors, customs reforms, and a liberalization of labor laws even as fighting continues on the ground.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
