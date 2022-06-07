News
Russian State Duma Votes To Quit European Court Of Human Rights
The Russian State Duma has passed a pair of bills to end the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the country.
The bills passed nearly unanimously on June 7, with only one deputy from the opposition Communist Party voting against. They must be signed by President Vladimir Putin in order to become law.
One of the bills would remove the country from the jurisdiction of the ECHR and the other would set March 15 as the cutoff for rulings against Russia, meaning any ruling after that date will not be implemented.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the ECHR "in the hands of Western politicians has turned into an instrument of political struggle against our country.” He was quoted by TASS as saying some of its decisions “directly contradicted the Russian Constitution, our values, and traditions."
He cited an ECHR ruling that Russia recognize same-sex marriages, saying there have been “a multitude of such rulings” by the ECHR, and Russia “cannot agree with this.”
Russia informed the director general of the Council of Europe (CoE) that it was withdrawing from the court based on Article 7 of its charter under which any member of the council may withdraw following an official notification.
The Strasbourg-based CoE overseas the court and its parliament elects the judges who sit on the ECHR. The CoE’s Committee of Ministers decided in March to expel Russia after 26 years of membership over its invasion of Ukraine the month before.
The two bills passed the Duma the same day that the ECHR ruled on a complaint filed by Russian members of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a banned Christian group that for decades has been viewed with suspicion in Russia.
The court ruled that the Russian authorities’ decision to ban the group, liquidate its headquarters and nearly 400 legal entities of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia, and seize property violated the rights of believers.
The court recognized that the Russian authorities violated the provisions of several articles of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.
The court ruled that Russia must take all necessary measures to ensure that any criminal prosecutions of Jehovah's Witnesses are terminated and those previously convicted for participation in the activities of the organization are released.
The court ruled that Russia was obliged in total to pay the applicants almost 3.5 million euros in compensation and return the confiscated property.
The decision was issued in the case of Taganrog and Others vs. Russia, which combined 20 complaints filed by Jehovah's Witnesses from 2010 to 2019.
The ruling would also affect a case in the Siberian city of Chita, where several Jehovah’s Witnesses this week were handed prison terms on extremism charges amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group that has been banned in Russia since 2017.
But the implementation of the ruling will be blocked if Putin signs the bills into law.
The break with the ECHR would also remove a legal avenue that Russians, including jailed Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, have used in the past to raise cases that had been rejected by national courts.
The ECHR ruled in February 2021 that Navalny should be released from prison after being jailed on charges he described as politically motivated. Russia described the ruling as "unlawful."
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Lavrov Arrives In Turkey For Talks On Grain Exports
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has begun a two-day visit to Turkey, where he will hold talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.
At the heart of the negotiations is the opening of a security corridor for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. Turkey has offered to escort maritime convoys from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, which have been blocked by Moscow's offensive.
Lavrov was scheduled on June 7 to meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for a continuation of talks that Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said have seen "significant progress" on a possible deal to allow grain exports.
Akar's remarks, quoted by state news agency Anadolu, came hours ahead of Lavrov's arrival.
Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast since launching its invasion on February 24, and its warships control the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last week told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 7 told reporters Ukraine still needed to demine its coast in order for grain exports to take place.
"This will allow ships, once checked by our military to make sure they are not carrying any weapons, to enter the ports, load grain, and with our help, proceed to international waters," he said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that two major Ukrainian ports on the Azov Sea seized by Russian forces -- Berdyansk and Mariupol -- were ready to resume grain shipments, but added that Kyiv still must demine the approaches to its ports for exports to take place.
Ukraine's main port of Odesa remains blocked.
Russia's offensive in Ukraine has disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries, prompting concerns about the risk of food shortages and hunger around the world.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. In Talks With Europeans On Ways To Limit Russian Oil Revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Says
The United States is involved in "extremely active" discussions with European countries aimed at finding more ways to limit Russian oil revenues, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
U.S. officials aim to keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to hold down prices and avoid a spike that could cause a worldwide recession, Yellen said. "But absolutely the objective is to limit the revenue going to Russia," she told a Senate committee on June 7.
There are different ways to accomplish that, including a possible move by purchasers of the oil to band together and cap the prices they pay to Moscow, she said.
The United States last week applaud the European Union’s decision to scale back Russian oil imports by more than two-thirds. The decision was part of a sixth package of sanctions implemented by the EU against Russia over its war against Ukraine.
EU officials believe the bloc's move will force down the price Moscow can ask for its crude and reduce the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad.
In her testimony to the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said U.S. oil producers failed to anticipate higher demand and an increase in prices as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, but they now have incentives to increase production.
She added that it is "virtually impossible" for the United States to insulate itself from oil market shocks such as those caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, so it is important to shift toward renewable energy sources.
The U.S. treasury secretary also said the United States faces "unacceptable levels of inflation" and “headwinds” associated with disruptions caused by the pandemic’s effect on supply chains “and the effects of supply side disturbances to oil and food markets resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine."
Based on reporting by Reuters
Navalny Loses Appeal Against Penitentiary's Decision To Label Him 'Inclined To Commit Terrorism'
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has lost an appeal against a decision by penitentiary officials to label him as "a person inclined to commit crimes of a terrorist or extremist nature."
A court in the Vladimir region, some 100 kilometers east of Moscow, rejected Navalny’s appeal on June 7.
After his arrest in January 2021, the outspoken Kremlin critic was labeled as a person "inclined to escape incarceration," which imposed strict controls on him. In October, that label was replaced by the "terrorist" one.
Navalny was arrested upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in another case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Last week, Navalny said new charges for "creating an extremist group" in connection with his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and groups associated with it had been filed against him.
FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist organizations" by Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
Several of Navalny's associates have already been charged with the same offense.
Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS
Belarus Sentences Several Activists As Crackdown Over Dissent Continues
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has sentenced sociologist Tatsyana Vadalaskaya to a lengthy prison sentence while prosecutors in another case have recommended a harsh sentence for journalist Aksana Kolb on charges related to protests against the disputed results of a presidential election in August 2020 that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
Vadalaskaya was found guilty on June 7 by Minsk's Zavodzki district court of the organization and preparation of activities that disrupted social order.
She was sentenced to 30 months in open prison, a system known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a term that dates to the late 1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities such as chemical factories and uranium mines while living in special nearby dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days a khimiya sentence is seen as less harsh as a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
In a separate case on similar charges at the central district court in Minsk, prosecutors asked for a 30-month open-prison sentence for Kolb, editor of the Minsk-based independent weekly Novy Chas (New Time).
Novy Chas reported that representatives of Swedish, Czech, and German embassies in Minsk were not allowed to attend the trial. Belarusian human rights groups have recognized Kolb as a political prisoner since she was arrested on April 20.
The cases highlight Lukashenka's harsh, and sometimes violent, crackdown against any dissent since the election, which opposition members say was rigged.
The 67-year-old, who has been in power since 1994, has directed the campaign to arrest tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
In another trial that began on June 7, this one in the southeastern city of Homel, a court began a hearing against Russian citizen Andrei Podnebenny, who is charged with terrorism, attempting to damage private property, and the creation of an extremist group. All charges are related to Podnebenny's participation in anti-Lukashenka rallies in the city.
Meanwhile, a former lecturer at the Department of Italian Language at the Minsk State Linguistic University, Natallya Dulina, was sentenced to 15 days in jail on hooliganism charges that she has rejected. That is Dulina's third 15-day jail sentence for actions related to protests over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
In the eastern city of Babruysk, journalist Dzmitry Suslau on June 7 was sentenced to 15 days in jail for the "distribution of false materials" about Ukraine war.
Several others were also convicted on similar charges as authorities try to keep a lid on protests related to the war.
Lukashenka has allowed Russia to use Belarus territory to stage the invasion of Ukraine.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Iranian Court Upholds Convictions Of Two Students On 'Ridiculous' Charges
An Iranian appeals court has upheld the 16-year prison sentence of two elite Iranian students who were convicted of endangering national security, charges family and rights groups have decried as "ridiculous" and "fictional."
The Telegram channel Emtadad on June 7 quoted Mustafa Nili, the lawyer of the two imprisoned students, confirming the court decision, which includes a sentence for each of at least 10 years in prison.
Ali Younesi and Amirhossein Moradi were arrested in April 2020 and held in detention until April 2022, when a court convicted them of sabotaging public facilities, cooperating with opposition groups, and spreading propaganda against the system. They were handed sentences of 10 years, five years, and one year for the alleged offenses.
The cases have prompted a wave of protests from students and professors at the Sharif University of Technology where they were enrolled.
Last November, Amnesty International said the two detained students had been tortured by Iranian intelligence agents and held "in prolonged solitary confinement in harsh conditions to extract forced confessions.”
Younesi won the gold medal at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in 2018 in China, while Moradi took a silver medal at Iran’s National Astronomy Olympiad in 2017.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Bosnian Envoy Imposes Funding Decision For Elections
The High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina has imposed a decision to finance general elections this autumn in the country after the government set a date for the vote without allocating enough money to carry it out.
The Bosnian envoy Christian Schmidt said on June 7 that he was allocating $6.8 million to ensure the balloting is able to be held on October 2 as planned.
"It is obvious to me that the planned allocation is neither sufficient nor implementable," he said.
"I hereby order the following: The Central Election Commission will receive the sum of ($6.8 million) initially required for the preparation and organization of the elections as a special allocation. This does not exclude further allocations that may be necessary to secure the elections."
Despite the failure of politicians to agree on electoral reforms and a 2022 budget that will provide funds for the vote, the Central Election Committee on May 4 set the date for the elections, where voters will choose Croat, Serb, and Bosniak members of the tripartite presidency; lawmakers in the parliament of the Bosniak and Croat federation, as well as the Serb-dominated entity Republika Srpska; and leaders for 10 cantons.
"I have to say that I am not happy that I had to make this decision. I am taking into account a lot of commitment of people in the [Bosnia] Parliament and in other places to make the elections happen," Schmidt said.
"I have to say, it is not good. I am not happy, because it shows that responsible politicians are not in a position to organize what is in itself a procedural matter -- the financing of the elections."
Croat nationalists have been seeking reforms to the electoral law to bolster their representation after complaining for years that they don't have their own entity in the country.
The prescribed Croat member of Bosnia's ethnically tripartite presidency has been elected in each of the past two polls on the strength of votes from the Bosniak majority, without the backing of the largest ethnic Croat party, the Bosnian Croat Democratic Union, or its leader, Dragan Covic.
Bosniaks have staunchly resisted calls for the formation of a Croat-majority district, prompting Covic and his party to abandon cooperation with their Bosniak counterparts in many forums.
Fears of a messy dissolution of Bosnia, which is still governed under the terms of a 1995 peace treaty known as the Dayton Accords that divides the country into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a majority-Serb entity, have intensified in recent months.
Bosnian Serbs have threatened secession, while Croats have said they could boycott the elections if their grievances aren't addressed through reforms.
Another Russian Opposition Politician Flees Country
The chairman of the opposition Parnas party's local branch in Russia's southwestern region of Astrakhan has fled the country fearing for his safety after he openly criticized the Kremlin for its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Mikhail Doliyev told RFE/RL on June 7 that he is currently in Germany with his wife and children and plans to apply for political asylum there.
Doliyev was detained several times at unsanctioned rallies protesting the war in Ukraine in recent weeks.
"An atmosphere of hatred toward Ukraine and Ukrainians has been created in the country, which is impossible to tolerate further," Doliyev told RFE/RL. "It all became possible because of the lack of freedoms -- from freedom of assembly to freedom of speech and free elections; and all that led to the decision to leave."
Many politicians, activists, journalists, and other people have left Russia for other countries since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Squeezed By Soaring Inflation, Iranian Pensioners Hold Nationwide Protests
With the cost of living skyrocketing, struggling Iranian pensioners and retired government employees have held protests in more than 16 cities across Iran. Videos posted on social media sites on June 6-7 showed retirees chanting anti-government slogans and demanding higher pensions. Hyperinflation and a dramatic rise in food prices have made it harder for Iranians to make ends meet.
Russia Adds Navalny Associate Milov, Writer Glukhovsky To Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry has added Vladimir Milov, an associate of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, and well-known writer Dmitry Glukhovsky to the federal wanted list.
Milov and Glukhovsky, who are currently out of Russia, have criticized Russia for its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine from its start on February 24.
The two men's names appeared in the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted people on June 7.
Milov has written reports and analytical essays about the war in Ukraine since early March.
Glukhovsky said on June 7 on Instagram that he is accused of discrediting the Russian Army, adding that the charge against him stemmed from his online post protesting the Ukraine war.
"I am ready to reiterate again what I said before: 'Stop the War!'" Glukhovsky wrote.
Glukhovsky has shared his opinions opposing the war in Ukraine in many media outlets, including RFE/RL.
Media across Russia have been instructed by the government that Moscow's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation."
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Iranian Pensioners Continue Protests Amid Economic Woes
Pensioners and retired government employees have continued protests in more than a dozen Iranian cities for a second day as they seek a hike in pensions to offset rising prices amid the country's growing economic woes.
Reports from eyewitnesses from 16 cities, including Mashhad, Shushtar, Ilam, Yazd, Qazvin, Karaj, Bandar Abbas, Kermanshah, Abadan, and Isfahan, showed protesters on June 7 demanding more money, saying their pensions aren't enough to live on.
In the city of Ilam, retirees spread an empty tablecloth in front of the Social Security Administration building, symbolically pointing to the emptiness of their tables while chanting at the labor minister, "Minister of incompetence, shame on you!"
Reports from Isfahan highlighted police acting to prevent the gathering of retirees and protesters, who chanted "Death to Raisi," a reference to President Ebrahim Raisi.
Devastated by years of harsh economic sanctions imposed by Washington since the United States pulled out of an accord with global superpowers aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, many Iranians have launched protests in recent months to decry the government's inability to help their lives.
In addition, Iran’s economy has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless and the inflation rate at above 45 percent.
Other issues such as air pollution, a lack of drinking water in some areas, and the deadly collapse of a building in the southwestern city of Abadan that many have blamed on corruption have fueled strife in the country.
Highlighting the dire situation, the Labor Ministry announced on June 5 that it was increasing monthly pensions by 55 percent to 55.8 million Iranian rials ($177) per month. But retirees say the increase falls well short of allowing them to make ends meet.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Uzbek City Mayor Arrested On Embezzlement Charges
TASHKENT – The mayor of Uzbekistan's eastern city of Andijon has been arrested on embezzlement charges, the spokesman for the Central Asian nation's Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 7.
According to spokesman Hayot Shamsutdinov, Mayor Bahromjon Haidarov is suspected of stealing 48 billion soms ($4.34 million) while he served as chief of the region's financial directorate before President Shavkat Mirziyoev appointed him to his current mayoral post in October 2019.
Investigators say 32 of 37 people who have been identified as suspects in the case have been detained. The case is being investigated by a directorate within the Prosecutor-General's Office tasked with fighting organized crime.
On May 28, Haidarov was stripped of immunity as a member of the city council.
In February, he was at the center of a scandal in which he faced accusations of misuse of power while allocating lands for local needs, allegedly causing damages estimated by the government of $153,000.
Several Jehovah's Witnesses Handed Prison Terms In Siberia As Crackdown Continues
CHITA, Russia -- Several more Jehovah’s Witnesses have been handed prison terms on extremism charges in Siberia amid an ongoing crackdown on the religious group, which has been banned in Russia since 2017.
A court in the city of Chita sentenced Vladimir Yermolayev, Aleksandr Putintsev, and Igor Mamalimov to six and a half years in prison each on June 6 after finding the three guilty of organizing and taking part in the activities of an "extremist organization."
In separate cases, the central district court of Chita also handed a suspended six-year prison term to another Jehovah's Witness, Sergei Kirillyuk, while Yegor Baranov was handed a suspended five-year prison term on the charge of being a member of and recruiting new members to "an extremist group" in the far eastern region of Khabarovsk Krai.
Since the faith was outlawed, dozens of Jehovah's Witnesses have had cases launched against them, with many sentenced to prison in Russia.
The United States has condemned Russia's ongoing crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses and other peaceful religious minorities.
For decades, Jehovah's Witnesses have been viewed with suspicion in Russia, where the dominant Orthodox Church is championed by President Vladimir Putin.
The Christian group is known for door-to-door preaching, close Bible study, the rejection of military service, and a refusal to mark national and religious holidays or birthdays.
Second Smuggling Tunnel Discovered Under Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz officials say they have found a second tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border purportedly used to illegally cross the border as well as for smuggling goods.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on June 7 that the tunnel leading to the Uzbek side of the border was discovered in the town of Kara-Suu in the southern Osh region.
According to the UKMK, the 155-meter-long tunnel was 1.8 meters high and just under 1 meter wide.
A probe has been launched to find those involved in digging and using the tunnel, which was almost 18 meters below the ground, for illegal activities.
Just two weeks ago, the UKMK said it had discovered a 270-meter-long tunnel connecting the village of Telman in the Kara-Suu district with Uzbekistan that also may have been used for similar purposes.
Fiji Allows U.S. Seizure Of $325 Million Superyacht Linked To Russian Kerimov
Fiji's Supreme Court has allowed the seizure of a $325 million Russian-owned superyacht by the United States as part of the sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court's June 7 ruling, which represents a significant victory for Washington as it looks to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs around the world, said it was dismissing a stay of execution made by Millemarin Investments Ltd, the ship's legal owner.
U.S. authorities say the 107-meter vessel is actually owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.
"The president of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Kamal Kumar, in his judgment this afternoon dismissed the petitioner's application for stay and ruled that the superyacht Amadea can leave Fiji," the director of the public prosecutor said in a statement, adding that the ship had been handed over to U.S. authorities "and will now leave Fiji."
Fijian media reported the boat left almost immediately following the publication of the ruling.
Kerimov's empire is built mainly on Russia's vast natural resources. He prospered during the four-year presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, pulling off a $24 billion merger that put his firm Uralkali in control of 40 percent of the $20 billion global potash market.
Kerimov appeared in February with several other billionaires alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin as Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine.
He was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2018 "for being an official of the government of the Russian Federation" after he served as a member of both the lower and upper houses of parliament.
Britain and the European Union sanctioned him soon after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, citing him "a member of the inner circle of oligarchs" close to Putin.
The boat was impounded by Fijian police in April after arriving in the Pacific Ocean nation from Mexico.
Millemarin Investments, which denied it is ultimately owned by Kerimov, said in court that it was owned by another Russian oligarch, Eduard Khudainatov, the former president of oil giant Rosneft, who has not been put under sanctions by the United States.
Separatist Leader In Ukraine Confirms Death Of Another Russian General
The leader of Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region has confirmed reports that another senior Russian military commander, Major General Roman Kutuzov, was killed by Ukrainian forces during clashes with Russian troops.
Denis Pushilin, the head of a separatist group in Donetsk, wrote on Telegram on June 7 that "today we are bidding farewell" to Kutuzov, who was killed during fighting in the Luhansk region, parts of which is also controlled by separatists.
Two days earlier, several pro-Kremlin journalists reported that Kutuzov was killed near the village Mykolayivka in the Popasna district of the Luhansk region.
That information has yet to be confirmed by either Ukrainian or Russian authorities.
Aleksandr Sladkov, a reporter at Russia's State Television and Radio Corporation, said Kutuzov was the fourth Russian general killed since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia has released little information over casualties from the fighting, but several independent media reports have said the number of senior Russian armed officials killed in Ukraine is much higher.
The New York Times recently reported that as many as 12 Russian generals have been killed in Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services
- By Current Time
Court Bans Publication Of Information On Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine
Several Russian online newspapers have been forced to take down a list of the country’s military personnel killed in Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine after a court ruled the information was banned from being distributed.
The online publications 74.RU, NGS24.RU, NGS55.RU, 93.RU, 63.RU,NGS.RU, and E1.RU issued statements on June 6 saying they had to remove the list due to a ruling by the Svetlogorsk city court in Russia's far western Kaliningrad exclave.
The move was initiated by the military prosecutor's office of the Baltic Fleet's garrison after the list appeared online.
The court justified the decision by saying that "revealing the number of military losses during a war or special military operation in a peaceful period" can be classified as revealing military secrets, which could be considered a crime.
The exact number of Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine since February 24, the first day of Russia's war against its neighbor, remains unknown.
Russian authorities last commented officially on the toll on March 25, when they said 1,351 soldiers and officers had died in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials claim close to 30,000 Russian military personnel have been killed and wounded since the invasion started.
More than 14 million people in Ukraine have fled their homes because of the war.
Ukrainian Nuclear Company Critical Of IAEA Plan On Visit To Russian-Occupied Plant
Ukraine's state nuclear company, Enerhoatom, has rejected a plan by the UN's nuclear watchdog to send a mission to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.
The nuclear plant -- Europe's largest --- is under Russian control but still operated by Ukrainian staff amid heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the region.
The situation at the plant has been a source of concern for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"We consider this message from the head of the IAEA as another attempt to get to the [power plant] by any means in order to legitimize the presence of [Russians] there and essentially condone all their actions," Enerhoatom wrote in a post on Telegram.
On June 6, IAEA Director-General Raphael Grossi said the organization was working on sending an international mission of experts to the plant.
On June 5, Enerhoatom said a Russian cruise missile flew "critically low" over the nuclear power plant.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
As Donbas Fighting Rages, Syevyerodonetsk And Lysychansk 'Dead Cities,' Zelenskiy Says
Ukrainian forces are still holding out in Syevyerodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said, despite being outnumbered and outgunned by the Russian military.
“There are more of them, they are more powerful, but we have every chance to fight on this direction,” Zelenskiy said, adding that the intense house-to-house fighting and the Russians' indiscriminate shelling have turned Syevyerodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychansk into "dead cities."
Regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on June 7 Ukrainian forces are finding it hard to stave off Russian attacks in the center of Syevyerodonetsk, but Moscow's forces do not control the city. Hayday also said Russian troops were constantly shelling Lysychansk, which lies across the Severskiy Donets river.
If captured, the two strategic targets that are still in Ukrainian hands would deliver Russian forces the entire Luhansk region in Ukraine's east.
The Ukrainian armed forces said in a morning update on June 7 that Russia's "main efforts" remain focused on Syevyerodonetsk and on nearby Bakhmut, where another counterattack has been launched.
The Russians' advance last month toward Popasna, some 50 kilometers south of Syevyerodonetsk, stalled last week, Britain's Defense Ministry said on June 7 in its daily intelligence bulletin.
The bulletin said that Moscow will "almost certainly" need to achieve a breakthrough either in Popasna, or north of Syevyerodonetsk, in the Izyum area if it wants to achieve "success and progress towards its political objective of controlling all of Donetsk Oblast."
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on June 6 that there may be more than 2,500 prisoners from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol now detained by the Russians in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said the Russians' intentions regarding those prisoners were changing constantly. Moscow-backed separatist officials in Donetsk have spoken of putting some of the Azovstal defenders on trial for alleged human rights abuses in Ukraine.
The bodies of some Ukrainian fighters killed during the siege of Azovstal have been returned by the Russian forces to Ukraine, the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders said.
The association said forensic examination of the bodies may take up to three months. Relatives of the victims are participating in identification procedures.
Mariupol residents have been facing a growing humanitarian crisis, compounded by acute shortages of food and water.
A Ukrainian official said June 6 that contamination from decomposing corpses and rubbish had sparked a cholera outbreak -- prompting a citywide quarantine.
"We are seeing the city get closed off," Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the city's mayor, told the media.
Zelenskiy also said the country is hoping to create secure corridors that would allow its ships to export grain from Black Sea ports blocked by the fighting.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on June 7 arrived in Turkey for talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine.
Turkey has offered to escort maritime convoys from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, which have been blocked by Moscow's offensive.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on June 7 said Poland is in the process of signing a wide-ranging treaty for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.
The deal is "one of the biggest, if not the biggest weapons export deal of the last 30 years," Morawiecki said after visiting a Polish armaments company. He said the weapons would be critical in helping Ukraine drive out the Russian invaders.
He did not provide specifics on the kinds of weapons to be transferred or other details of the deal, but during a presentation at the company, he and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak posed in front of self-propelled gun systems.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, CNN, BBC, dpa, and AP
Bosnian Serb Leader Says Secession Plan Delayed By War In Ukraine
The war in Ukraine has forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia-Herzegovina's national institutions, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik said.
Dodik spoke on June 6 during a session of the Bosnian Serb entity's parliament that he called to rally support against Bosnia imposing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The session discussed "information on the international political and security situation and the place and role of Republika Srpska."
Dodik sparked Bosnia's worst political crisis since the end of its 1990s war and triggered sanctions against him from London and Washington after saying late last year that Republika Srpska would pull out of the Western Balkan state's joint military, top judiciary body, and tax administration.
The Republika Srpska parliament in December voted to start work on a nonbinding motion meant to pave the way for secession. Dodik had said it would be implemented by a deadline that expires this week.
The plan was not scrapped, just postponed for six months to avoid "further complicating Republika Srpska's geopolitical position in complex geopolitical circumstances," said one of the conclusions adopted by the parliament.
"That is why we halted the realization of our conclusions relating to the withdrawal [of Bosnian Serbs from]...state authorities," Dodik said.
Dodik said the Bosnian Serb entity wanted to "maintain neutrality" when it came to Russia and Ukraine and was against sanctions against Russia.
Republika Srpska representatives in Bosnian institutions should vote against the imposition of sanctions against Russia, according to another of the parliament's conclusions at the June 6 session.
Dodik, the Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has repeatedly called for the secession of the Bosnian Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia, which he labeled an "experiment by the international community" and an "impossible, imposed country."
Western government have said the separation of the Serbian entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government would contravene the 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Announces Retaliatory Sanctions Against U.S. Officials, Business Leaders
Russia has imposed sanctions on 61 U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and the heads of leading defense and media companies, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.
The ministry said the move was in response to the "ever-expanding U.S. sanctions on Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic businesses."
It said the individuals were the heads of leading military-industrial corporations, media platforms, rating agencies, and aircraft and shipbuilding companies, as well as individual U.S. State Department officials "associated with spreading false stories about 'malicious' Russian cyberattacks."
In addition to Yellen, the list includes U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield and Budget Director Shalanda Young.
It also designates James O'Brien, head of the State Department Office of Sanctions Coordination.
Among the business leaders targeted are Edward Bastian, chief executive of Delta Air Lines, and New York Stock Exchange Chairman Jeffrey Sprecher.
The sanctions ban those named from entering Russia.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Father Claims Dissident Son Missing Since May 30 Abducted by Iranian Agents
The family of an Iranian dissident journalist says their son has been missing since the end of last month and is likely to have been abducted by Iranian agents in Turkey, where he had taken refuge.
The Daily Sabah newspaper reported on June 5 that the father of Mohammad Bagher Moradi, an opposition journalist who fled to Turkey nine years ago, believes his son has been abducted by Iranian agents after he went missing on May 30 in Ankara.
According to the newspaper, Moradi left his home in the Turkish capital to buy bread and never returned, while his mobile phone no longer works.
In addition, Moradi's car was found abandoned and his Twitter account has not been active since May 30.
Another Turkish daily, Hurriyet, reported that Moradi's family had filed a criminal complaint over their son's disappearance and told the local prosecutor's office that they suspected he had been abducted.
Hossein Moradi says his son has been wanted by Iranian intelligence for some time.
Turkey, which lies on Iran's western border, is one of the main destinations for Iranians fleeing the country. It has also become a prime hunting ground for dissidents by Iranian intelligence, or those who work for Tehran's security agencies.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
U.S. Charges Russian Oligarch Abramovich With Exporting Planes In Violation Of Sanctions
U.S. authorities have charged Russian businessman Roman Abramovich with exporting two planes without a license as required under U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on June 6 that Abramovich named his Russian children the beneficiaries of the shell entities that own the two aircraft -- a Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Gulfstream G650 ER executive jet. But Abramovich in fact continued to control them, it said.
The U.S. Justice Department moved to seize the two planes, which the department said had been flown into Russian territory earlier this year in violation of U.S. export controls.
A federal magistrate judge signed a warrant authorizing the seizure of the Boeing jet, which has undergone a lavish customization bringing its estimated value to $350 million, and the Gulfstream, which has an estimated value of $60 million.
An FBI affidavit said the Gulfstream is believed to have been in Moscow since March 15. The Boeing jet is believed to be in Dubai following a round-trip flight on March 4 from Dubai to Moscow, the affidavit said.
A Justice Department official said that the planes were known as "tainted assets."
"We will take active steps to pursue seizure, and we'll keep an eye out to see if they move jurisdictions," said Andrew Adams, director of the Justice Department's KleptoCapture task force.
The charges come as U.S. authorities seek to pressure business leaders close to Russian President Vladimir Putin to convince Moscow to halt the war in Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden promised after Russia invaded Ukraine to pursue the "ill-gotten gains" of Russian oligarchs and elites.
Abramovich has not personally been placed under sanctions by the United States, but he has been by the British government and forced to sell London's Chelsea soccer club.
A consortium led by the part-owner of the professional baseball team in Los Angeles completed its purchase of the English club last week.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Russian Investigative Journalist Soldatov Added To Wanted List
Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, editor in chief of the website Agentura.ru, which focuses on the activities of Russia's secret services, says he has been added to the country's wanted list.
Soldatov wrote on Facebook on June 6 that he found his name in the Interior Ministry's registry of wanted people, adding that he found out that all his bank accounts in Russia had been frozen.
It is not clear what charges Soldatov may face, as the input in the ministry's registry says only that he "is wanted for violating an article of the Criminal Code."
"The probe was launched on March 17; it is presumably being investigated by the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee. The case number is just several digits different from the numbers of the cases launched against [journalists] Maikl Naki and Ruslan Leviyev," Soldatov wrote.
Last month, a court in Moscow issued arrest warrants for Naki and Leviyev, accusing them of distributing false information about the Russian military as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues.
Naki is a former journalist at Ekho Moskvy, a radio station known to be critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ekho Moskvy halted operations in March after the Prosecutor-General's Office said it was distributing what the authorities called information "calling for extremist activities, violence, and premeditated false information" about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Leviyev is the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team, which investigates armed conflicts in Ukraine and other parts of the world. He is a frequent guest on Naki's YouTube channel.
Media across Russia have been instructed by the government that Moscow's actions in Ukraine cannot be called a "war" or an "invasion," and should instead be referred to as a "special military operation."
Since Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, Soldatov talked to different media, including RFE/RL, as an expert on the reactions of the Russian secret services to President Vladimir Putin's decisions concerning the war in Ukraine.
With reporting by Mediazona
Pensioners Protest Across Iran As Inflation, Sanctions Ravage Economy
Pensioners and retired government employees have staged protests in more than 16 cities across Iran to complain over their financial situation and pensions, which they say aren't enough to live on given the rising cost of living.
The protesters rallied in the capital, Tehran, as well as Karaj, Zanjan, Isfahan, Arak, Kerman, Rasht, Tabriz, Qazvin, and several other cities on June 6, calling for an increase to their pensions as the economy suffers in the face of U.S. sanctions over Iran's nuclear program.
Security forces detained several people and took them to an unknown location in several vans.
According to videos from the scene, demonstrators in Shiraz protested their living conditions by carrying empty tablecloths, while In Tabriz, protesters chanted "Death to Raisi," a reference to President Ebrahim Raisi, and "Death to a deceitful government."
Retirees and pensioners, along with teachers and workers, have repeatedly staged protests in recent years to protest their living conditions and the government's indifference to their demands.
Most of the protests have been met with security crackdowns.
Iran’s economy has been crushed by tough U.S. economic sanctions imposed by the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which has left at least 2 million Iranians jobless.
Iran's current official inflation rate is now about 45 percent.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
'I Have Done Everything I Could': Russian Anti-War Protesters Speak Out
