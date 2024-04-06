Another Tajik Arrested Over Moscow Concert Hall Attack; 11 Detained In All

A Moscow court ordered the arrest of a Tajik man in connection with last month's terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall, bringing the total number of people detained in the investigation to 11.

The Basmanny district court ordered Sharifzoda Zoir to remain in pretrial detention until May 22, accusing him of an unspecified terrorist act. The court released no further information in its April 5 press statement.

Photographs and video released by the court showed Zoir seated in a courtroom glass cage as the detention ordered was issued.

Zoir is the 11th person either arrested or detained on suspicion of involvement in the March 22 attack in which more than 144 were killed.

Four ethnic Tajiks have been accused of entering the venue just before a concert was due to begin, shooting people indiscriminately, then setting fire to the facility.

Of the 11 men in custody, 10 are Tajik; one is reported to be a Kyrgyz-born Uzbek man who has Russian citizenship. Aside from the alleged attackers, those detained have been accused of providing the getaway car, or an apartment, or transferring money.

WATCH: The mother of one suspect says her son worried that he would get caught in a Russian police raid as his resident permit neared expiration.

Dozens of people remain unaccounted for, leading to speculation that the death toll could be significantly higher. Scores of people have been hospitalized.

It was Russia's worst terrorist attack in two decades.

An offshoot of the Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack; Tajik authorities have been interrogating a growing number of people, mainly relatives of the suspected attackers, in connection with the investigation.

Still, the Kremlin has insisted without evidence that Ukraine, with the help of the United States, was responsible for the attack. Both Kyiv and Washington have dismissed the accusation.

The attack was seen a major failure for Russia’s security and intelligence services. The United States has said it gave specific information ahead of time, warning of a possible terrorist attack. Iran also reportedly provided a tip ahead of time.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Tajik Service