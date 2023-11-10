Russia Criticized For Failing To Act On Anti-Semitic Incidents In North Caucasus

Russian authorities have failed to appropriately tackle several anti-Semitic incidents that took place late last month in Russia's North Caucasus region, including some violent episodes that caused intimidation among the region's few Jewish inhabitants, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

The incidents occurred amid growing anger in the region about Israel's bombardments in Gaza that came as a response to a deadly attack by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, on Israeli and foreign civilians on October 7.

The incidents appeared to have been fueled by a wave of hate speech and disinformation on social media, HRW said.

In the most serious such incident, a mob of hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish slogans stormed and shut down the airport in Makhachkala, in the predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan after a flight arrived from Israel on October 29.

Several people were reportedly injured during the incident, which was quelled only after the intervention of riot police and National Guard units.

Other incidents included the attack on a hotel by a mob acting on fake rumors that Israeli "refugees" were quartered there, and an arson attack on the unfinished building of a Jewish community center.

Although an investigation into the airport melee was opened by authorities, there was no clear official condemnation of the incidents as being anti-Semitic, HRW said.

“Russian authorities have not acknowledged these incidents as anti-Semitic, called out anti-Semitism, or taken steps to provide reassurance and improve security for Jews living in the region,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

“While police have made arrests over the airport incident and an investigation is ongoing, it is important to investigate the other incidents and bring those responsible to account.”

The rights watchdog said that instead of firmly and explicitly condemning the incidents in the North Caucasus and recognizing them publicly as anti-Semitic, Russian President Vladimir Putin during an October 31 meeting with security officials "accused the U.S. of 'using their Ukrainian agents' to 'instigate pogroms' in order to destabilize Russia.

The Russian authorities' response to the spate of incidents in the North Caucasus "contrasts dramatically with the systematic suppression of peaceful protests, arbitrary detention, and bogus prosecutions of government critics," HRW said.

HRW said Russia's government should officially "acknowledge these incidents as anti-Semitic, condemn anti-Semitism, and open an investigation into incitement of hatred."

“Russia should also address the broader issue of anti-Semitism, including by working with Jewish communities to make sure they are safe and publicly condemning anti-Semitic hate,” HRW's Williamson concluded.