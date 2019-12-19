FSB Says Moscow Shooter 'Neutralized,' Casualties After 'Act Of Terrorism'-- Russian Media

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it has "neutralized" an unidentified shooter who opened fire near its headquarters in central Moscow on December 19 and confirmed an unspecified number of casualties, in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.



"An unknown individual opened fire near building number 12 on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street, there are casualties. The identity of the criminal is being established. The criminal has been neutralized," agencies quoted the FSB as saying.

It was unclear whether the gunman had been killed or detained. It was also unclear whether more than one attacker took part in the incident.



Several gunshots in the same area were reported by Reuters after the FSB statement and police expanded the security perimeter.



The RT television channel reported on social media that Russian intelligence services described the shooting as "an act of terrorism."



Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the incident, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency.



The FSB is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB.



The Izvestia newspaper quoted a source as saying three people had been killed in the incident.



Several other media outlets reported that at least one person was killed. The gunman was reported to have used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.



Crowds could be seen in video posted online fleeing the central Lubyanka Square, where the building is located, amid sound of gunfire.



State media reported that all civilian traffic was being diverted from the area.

