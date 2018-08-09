New U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow over its alleged poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in England with a military nerve agent are "categorically unacceptable," the Kremlin said on August 9.

The U.S.State Department said on August 8 that Washington would impose new sanctions on Russia aimed at punishing Moscow for the March nerve-agent poisoning in Britain of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

"We consider categorically unacceptable the linking of new restrictions, which we as before consider illegal, to the case in Salisbury," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

Meanwhile, Russia's delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), accused the West of acting as prosecutor, judge, and executioner.



"Collective West in the so-called #Novichok drama acts as a prosecutor, judge and hangman at the same time. Why should [Russia] prove its innocence and not the other way round?" the delegation wrote on August 9 on its official Twitter account.

The August 8 announcement by the State Department followed earlier moves by Washington to expel dozens of Russian diplomats, in coordination with Britain and other European allies, in response to the poisoning, which authorities said used a highly toxic agent known as Novichok.



A senior State Department official said the first tranche of sanctions would take effect on August 22, and were being imposed under a 1991 U.S.law concerning chemical and biological weapons.

'Draconian' Sanctions

The measure targets export licenses of sensitive U.S. technologies and industrial equipment, such as electronics, calibration equipment, and gas turbine engines. The official said requests for licenses to export such goods to Russia would now be “presumptively denied.”

The officials said that could cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in future exports to Russia.

Russia will also be given 90 days to comply with other demands, including allowing international inspectors into the country to ensure that no chemical or biological weapons exist there.

If Moscow does not comply, a second round of sanctions could further downgrade diplomatic relations with Russia, or even restrict flights by Russian air carrier Aeroflot.

Late on August 8, the Russian Embassy in Washington called the new sanctions "draconian."

The embassy in a statement late on August 8 called the allegations that Russia poisoned former Skripal and his daughter with the nerve agent Novichok "far-fetched," and said neither Washington nor the British government had produced evidence supporting those allegations.

Washington has claimed that the evidence is "classified," the statement said, but it has told the embassy that it has "enough intel to conclude that Russia is to blame" for the incident, which occurred in Salisbury, England in March.



