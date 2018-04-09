Shares Of Deripaska-Controlled Firms Plunge After U.S. Sanctions

Russian aluminum giant Rusal saw its share price plummet after U.S. sanctions on the company and co-owner Oleg Deripaska prompted the producer to warn of potential debt defaults.

Rusal stock nearly halved to HK$2.39 in Hong Kong trading on April 9, while aluminum prices surged. Rusal shares were losing more than 20 percent in the Moscow stock exchange.

Trading of Deripaska's En+ Group, which manages Deripaska's assets, was temporarily halted in London after its shares lost almost one quarter of their value.

Meanwhile, aluminum prices jumped more than 3 percent on the London Metal Exchange, extending a 1.6 percent gain in the previous session.

The U.S. Treasury Department last week included Rusal and other companies linked to billionaire Deripaska on a list of 12 Russian firms hit with financial restrictions, in the latest U.S. effort to punish Moscow for "malign activity around the globe."

Asset freezes and financial restrictions were also imposed against more than two dozen members of Russia's political and business elite thought to have close ties to President Vladimir Putin, including Deripaska.

Rusal said the move may result in technical defaults on some credit obligations and be "materially adverse to the business and prospects of the group," casting a cloud over its future performance.

Rusal is the biggest aluminum maker outside China, accounting for some 7 percent of the world's production.

Deripaska has called the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on him "groundless, ridiculous, and absurd."

Russia has not retaliated against the United States over the new sanctions, which were announced on April 6, but Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in April 9 that it was considering how to respond.

"We have a whole list of possible measures that are being studied," Zakharova said.

Asked whether the Russian response would be harsh, Zakharova said that she "would rather not jump the gun."

"We are considering our countermeasures, as we always do," she said.

With reporting by AFP, Bloomberg, TASS, and Interfax