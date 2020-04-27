Siberian Doctor At Proposed COVID-19 Hospital Falls From Fifth Floor Window

KRASNOYARSK -- The acting chief physician of a hospital for war veterans in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia is in intensive care and in "grave condition" after falling from a window of her fifth-floor office.



According to the Krasnoyarsk regional police, law enforcement officers visited the site of the fall, which happened on April 25, but have not launched a probe.

Police did not mention the doctor’s name, while the medical facility's website says that its acting chief physician is Yelena Nepomnyashchaya.



TVK Krasnoyarsk television reported on April 25 that the acting chief physician had fallen out from the office window while talking on a conference call with regional Health Minister Boris Nemik about turning one of the buildings of the hospital into a facility to treat coronavirus patients.



The hospital's acting chief physician was adamantly against the idea, the television channel said, adding that she is in "grave condition," after undergoing surgery following the fall.



According to the latest official report, as of April 27, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia is 87,147, including 794 deaths.

With reporting by TVK