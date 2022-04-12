Russian Forces Shift Toward Donbas; Conditions Dire In Besieged Mariupol

Russian forces continued moving toward eastern Ukraine ahead of a major planned offensive in the Donbas region, while conditions in Mariupol remained dire, with thousands of civilians reported dead and Russian forces inching toward full control of the port city.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Ukrainian commanders and Western officials say Russia has continued to shift its forces from areas north of Kyiv, and from Belarus, toward Kharkiv and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where fighting has been ongoing since 2014.

Officials expect Russia to mount a new offensive possibly with the goal of taking the remaining territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are still controlled by Ukrainian government forces.

A U.S. Defense Department official said on April 11 that Russian forces were reinforcing around the Donbas region, including near the town of Izyum, which reportedly fell to Russian troops last week.

A Russian convoy including command and control vehicles, and infantry and helicopter support units, was seen heading for Izyum, the official said.

The official also said more than 60 Russian battalion tactical groups – each numbering between 800 and 1,000 troops – were believed to have deployed from Kherson in south central Ukraine, to the northeast through the Donbas, up to the Russian border.

Russia has also appointed a new general to take unified command of the Donbas offensive, a move Western officials said appeared to be aimed at resolving the confusion and missteps that plagued Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

Mariupol, a major port on the Sea of Azov, has been the site of an intense siege by Russian forces for weeks, and the city now resembles an apocalyptic landscape. Russian forces are fighting street-by-street combat with determined Ukrainian marines and the Azov Battalion.

On April 11, Myhaylo Podolyak, a top adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a post on Twitter that Ukrainian forces were "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol.

Speaking to South Korea’s parliament on April 11, Zelenskiy said Russia had "completely destroyed Mariupol and burned it to ashes".

"Tens of thousands of Mariupol citizens must have been killed at least," he said according to a transcript from the president’s

office.

Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boychenko, told the Associated Press that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the city, and corpses were "carpeted through the streets."

Ukrainian and Western officials also said they were investigating reports that a chemical weapon might have been used against Azov fighters in Mariupol.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, has also suffered major damage, but remains under Ukrainian control. Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration, said in a post on Telegram on April 11 that eight people were killed by shelling, but Ukrainian forces continued to defend the city.

Peace talks are all but stalled now, as Zelenskiy’s government rejects Russian ultimatums, and the Kremlin shifts its attention to the Donbas. European diplomats have sought, unsuccessfully so far, to try to nudge Russian President Vladimir Putin away from continued onslaught.

Austria’s chancellor, Karl Nehammer, met with Putin in Moscow on April 11. Afterward, he said he was "rather pessimistic" of such efforts succeeding as Putin had "massively entered into a logic of war."

With reporting by Agence-France Presse