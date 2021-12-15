Kremlin Says Moscow Handed Security-Guarantee Proposals To U.S.

Russia has presented the United States with a set of proposals for binding Western security guarantees during a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried in Moscow on December 15, the Kremlin said.



Donfried traveled to Moscow after holding talks with officials in Kyiv on a major Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.



Ukraine and its Western backers have raised concerns that Russia may be preparing an invasion of its neighbor, something Moscow has denied.



The Kremlin, which says that a new eastward NATO enlargement would threaten Russia, has demanded guarantees that the alliance will not expand further eastwards or deploy advanced weaponry in Ukraine and other countries that border Russia.



Washington and Kyiv have repeatedly said that no one has the right to veto Ukraine's desire to join the Western alliance.



NATO says its activities are defensive and meant to discourage new Russian aggression after Moscow in 2014 illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and has been backing pro-Russian separatists who seized a swath of eastern Ukraine that same year.



"American representatives were literally today handed concrete proposals in our Foreign Ministry that are aimed at developing legal security guarantees for Russia," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.



"We are ready to start negotiations on this crucial issue immediately," Ushakov told reporters.



Donfried met Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov for talks in the ministry earlier on December 15.

Based on reporting on Reuters and TASS