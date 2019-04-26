Russia Says Druzhba Oil Deliveries May Be Restored To Europe In Two Weeks

Russia says it will be able to restore acceptable-quality oil supplies through the key Druzhba pipeline to Europe in two weeks.



Following talks with Belarus, Ukraine, and Poland in Minsk, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak on April 26 said the four countries had agreed on joint measures to eliminate the effects of contamination that had forced the suspension of deliveries.



"This would allow us, as earlier planned, to supply...[uncontaminated] oil to the border with Belarus by April 29 and to restore the pipeline [to stability] in two weeks," Kozak said.



Poland and Belarus on April 19 announced they had stopped accepting shipments of Russian oil through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, saying buyers in Poland and Germany could not accept the Russian crude because it is contaminated and of poor quality.



Belarus announced the source of pollution was found within Russia along the pipeline’s Samara-Unecha section.



Officials from Russia’s Energy Ministry met on April 26 in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, with oil transport firms from Russia, Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine to discuss the contamination of Russian oil shipments through the Druzhba pipeline.



The ministry officials are met with representatives from four companies -- Russia's Transneft, Belarus' Belneftekhim, Poland’s PERN, and Ukraine's Ukrtransnafta.



Russia's deputy energy minister, Pavel Sorokin, told reporters after the talks that one of the options for supplying clean oil was to mix the contaminated product with regular supply.



The Druzhba pipeline is the world’s longest oil pipeline and one of the world’s largest oil pipeline networks.



Originally built to supply oil to the western parts of the Soviet Union and former Soviet bloc countries in Eastern Europe, it is now the main export route for sending Russian and Kazakh oil to Europe.



The suspension of deliveries through Poland is preventing major buyers from receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline at their refineries in Poland and Germany -- including Poland’s PKN Orlen refineries and plants in Germany belonging to Total, Shell, BP, and Rosneft.



Western oil buyers say the suspension of oil flows could trigger a series of legal claims against Russian suppliers who, in turn, will likely seek compensation from Russia’s Transneft oil monopoly.



Belneftekhim’s deputy chief Uladzimer Sizou on April 26 estimated that losses were about $100 million.



Michael Lynch, an oil industry analyst who head the firm Strategic Energy and Economic Research, called the disruption of Russian oil deliveries "quite strange."



Lynch said the chlorine contamination could be linked to "technical problems at a Russian refinery."



"It has caused some nervousness in the markets, but it seems the situation can be resolved rapidly," Lynch said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and TASS

