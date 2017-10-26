Russians Mark 15 Years Since Theater Siege, Botched Rescue

MOSCOW -- Some 200 people have gathered near the Dubrovka Theater in Moscow to commemorate the victims of a deadly hostage crisis that ended 15 years ago on October 26.

On October 23, 2002, some 40 militants burst into the theater during a musical, taking more than 700 audience members, actors, and staff hostage and demanding the withdrawal of federal troops from Russia's Chechnya region.

Russian officials have said 130 hostages died and that all the hostage-takers were killed by the time the crisis ended 57 hours later.

The majority of the hostages were killed by the toxic gas that Russian authorities pumped into the theater to subdue the militants before storming the building, or died as a result of the botched rescue operation.

Many choked on their own vomit, swallowed their tongues, or suffocated to death in cramped buses after security forces stormed the theater and dragged unconscious hostages out.

An NGO that advocates for victims and their relatives says 174 hostages died.

The Russian government has refused to reveal what gas was used in the operation.

Relatives accuse the government of covering up its role in the deaths of their family members.

At the remembrance ceremony outside the theater on October 26, families of the victims lit candles and 130 balloons were released into the sky. The names of the victims also were read out.

Prominent Russian singer and lawmaker Iosif Kobzon, who entered the theater and persuaded the hostage-takers to release a woman with three children, attended the ceremony.

He was accompanied by the woman and two children she had after the tragedy.

Kobzon told RFE/RL that he felt ashamed that no city officials, government ministers, or fellow lawmakers came to commemorate the victims.

Seven people were convicted as accomplices of the hostage-takers from 2003 to March 2017 and sentenced to prison terms of up to 22 years.