Philippine President Cuts Short Russia Trip, Imposes Martial Law On Island

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has cut short a visit to Russia and imposed martial law on the country's second largest and southernmost major island after fierce fighting erupted between security forces and militants linked to the extremist Islamic State (IS) group.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti that President Vladimir Putin would see Duterte before his departure late on May 23, instead of May 24 as planned.

However, a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was cancelled.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said two soldiers and a police officer were killed and 12 wounded during a raid in the predominantly Muslim city of Marawi on Mindanao island.

Dozens of gunmen suspected of being members of the Abu Sayyaf and Maute groups, which have pledged allegiance to the IS extremist movement, occupied a hospital and a jail and burnt down buildings including a Catholic Church.

