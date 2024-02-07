News
Boosted By Defense Spending, Russian Economic Growth Jumped 3.6 Percent In 2023
Russia's economy jumped 3.6 percent last year despite sweeping Western sanctions as the government cranked up military spending amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The expansion represented a sharp rebound from a 1.2 percent decline in 2022 when the country initially struggled amid a tsunami of sanctions implemented by Western governments over the invasion of its neighbor.
The data on the country's economic growth in 2023 was reported on February 7 by Rosstat, the Russian statistics office.
Russia ramped up defense spending in 2023 to bolster its struggling war effort as it figured out ways around sanctions on key industries and technologies.
“We think [the data tells]a broadly accurate picture of an economy that was pumped up last year by spending on the war effort and that was able to adapt to sanctions and isolation from the West better than most had thought possible,” Liam Peach, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics, said following the publication of the economic data.
He expects the Russian economy to expand 3 percent this year, surpassing the International Monetary Fund’s 2.6 percent forecast, on the back of high military spending.
The United States and Europe sought to cripple Russia’s economy following the launch of the invasion to undermine its ability to wage war.
The West imposed a price cap on Russian oil -- the Kremlin’s main source of budget revenue -- banned exports of critical technology, and cut off the country from Western financial markets.
Yet Russia has found ways around the limitations, rerouting oil exports to Asian countries, namely China and India, and using third countries, such as Kyrgyzstan, to import microprocessors and other banned items.
Russia’s economy last year was driven by a surge in manufacturing and construction for the war effort as well as retail consumption, a reflection of the tight labor market and high wages, according to state data.
Russian unemployment has fallen to post-Soviet lows in part as hundreds of thousands of men are sent to the front lines in Ukraine just as demand for workers to churn out goods and weapons for the military increases.
Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of working-age people have fled the country and more than 300,000 have been killed or wounded in the fighting, according to the United States, adding to the labor pressure.
To attract men to the front, Russia is paying wages that are multiple times the average salary in many of the country’s regions, triggering a spending boom.
However, robust government and retail spending is leading to a surge in prices, forcing the Central Bank to ramp up interest rates to cool the economy.
The war effort is also rerouting money away from long-overdue investments in pipes, roads, schools, health care, and other sectors.
A growing number of towns and cities have reported major problems with their heating and hot water systems since the start of the year.
Massive Explosion Reported Near Russian City That Is Home To Missile Production Plant
A large explosion lit up the night sky on February 7 near Votkinsk, a city about 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow that is the location of a Russian military production facility.
Residents of Votkinsk reported that a powerful explosion had occurred near the city and posted videos on social media showing high flames and a massive yellow glow over the horizon.
Further messages said the explosion occurred at the Votkinsk Machine-Building Plant, which produces some of the Russian military's most sophisticated missiles, including the types it has used against Ukraine.
The explosion was also reported by TASS, which quoted the emergency services agency as saying there had been a “scheduled test of rocket engines” at the plant.
“This is not an emergency, [but] a planned [event],” a spokesman for the Ministry of Emergency Situations, was quoted as saying by the Russian state media outlet.
But there was no indication of a planned test at the ministry’s website.
There are no details about casualties.
At the end of 2023, the Votkinsk plant published 19 government contracts for the production of nuclear weapons components. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the plant in 2011 while serving as prime minister. A post on the Kremlin website at that time said the plant had 23 shops for “special purpose manufacturing” and employed 250 people.
The Votkinsk plant is located 50 kilometers from Izhevsk, the capital of the Udmurtia region. It makes sections and warhead platforms for Topol-M, Yars, and Bulava missile systems as well as bodies for Iskander missiles, according to the Kremlin website.
“Your plant is one of the leading enterprises in Russia's defense industry,” Putin said at the time of his visit in 2011.
“Everyone knows -- and especially you -- that the Votkinsk plant is one of the key enterprises in Russia's defense industry. And it will receive a large order under the new state armaments program."
Iranian Envoy To Kabul Sees Afghanistan As Part Of Tehran's 'Axis Of Resistance'
Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan and the head of its embassy in Kabul says Tehran includes the war-torn country as part of is "axis of resistance" -- a loose-knit network of Iranian-backed proxies and militant groups that aid it in opposing the West, Arab foes, and primarily Israel.
Active in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, the network allows Iran to create chaos in enemy territory while maintaining a position of plausible deniability that it is directly involved.
Speaking on Tehran's Ofogh television network on February 6, Hassan Kazemi Qomi said that under the right conditions, more than one brigade of "martyrdom-seeking" forces could go to Gaza from Afghanistan to support Hamas, another member of the axis which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
Amid intense fighting between Hamas and Israel, Iran has been increasingly vocal about the prospect of additional firepower entering the fray to score a victory for the so-called "axis of resistance" against Israel.
"In what we see in Afghanistan today, it is apparent that Afghanistan is part of the 'axis of resistance.' If there is a situation and a necessity, more than one brigade of 'martyrdom-seeking' forces can go to Gaza in support of Gaza," Qomi said during the interview.
RFE/RL sought comments from officials of the Taliban-led government, but spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to the inquiries.
"Martyrdom-seeking" forces often refer to those who carry out suicide attacks in Afghanistan and other countries. The Taliban, which used such forces in its nearly two-decade-long war against NATO-led forces and the security forces of the former republic, is known for this tactic.
Mujahid told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi in January 2021 that a "martyrdom-seeking" battalion would be incorporated into the special forces of the Defense Ministry run by the Taliban.
Aziz Maarij, a former Afghan diplomat in Iran, said Qomi's statement may be an attempt by Iran to drag Afghanistan into its sphere by involving it in the Gaza conflict.
"The innocent Muslims being killed by Israeli oppression in Gaza is a tragedy, but this war is political, competitive, and proxy, in which Iran is involved. It seeks revenge against America and to challenge its rivals by dragging Afghanistan into these issues," Maarij told Radio Azadi.
While Qomi did not specify who or which group could send a "martyrdom-seeking" brigade to Gaza, Iran has been previously accused of sending Afghans to fight in its proxy wars.
Recently, some Iranian media reported the death of Seyed Hamzah Alavi, born in Afghanistan's Parwan Province and a veteran fighter of the Fatemiyoun Division in Syria.
The Fatemiyoun Division is considered a branch of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force, which has recruited thousands of Afghan citizens to fight in Syria.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Serbian National Bank Condemns Kosovo's Move To Block Delivery Of Dinars Under New Rule Favoring Euros
The National Bank of Serbia on February 7 condemned the refusal by Kosovo to allow a delivery of dinars into the country just days after the government in Pristina introduced a new regulation banning the use of any currency other than the euro in commercial transactions.
"The National Bank of Serbia strongly condemns today's incident and reiterates that it is necessary to immediately repeal the discriminatory, illegal and outrageous measures," the country's central bank said in a statement.
The dinars were intended for the payment of salaries, pensions, and other benefits to ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.
A spokesman for the Kosovo customs authority said Serbian representatives asked at the Jarinje border crossing whether the import of the dinars was allowed.
"We explained that without the authorization of the Central Bank of Kosovo, the circulation of monetary funds is not allowed," Adriatik Stavileci told RFE/RL.
The National Bank of Serbia said the vehicle carrying the dinars was sent “in accordance with the usual practice for many years.” The cash was to be picked up by another transport company that has permission from Kosovar authorities to transport money, it added.
The bank’s statement reiterated that "the discriminatory, illegal, and outrageous measures" introduced by Kosovo should be withdrawn.
The restriction banning financial institutions from using any currency other than the euro for commercial transactions took effect on February 1.
Though Kosovo is not in the euro currency zone, it unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Belgrade, which has never acknowledged Kosovo's independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serbian-dominated parts of Kosovo in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
Serbs in Kosovo usually receive pensions from the Serbian budget on the 10th of the month, but Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on February 2 said the disbursements from the Serbian budget this month would be sent earlier.
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the regulation is not against the Serbian dinar and that ethnic Serbs who receive pensions and other assistance from Serbia in dinars can continue to receive them, but these payments must be deposited in bank accounts in Kosovo in euros.
Kosovo said the implementation of the regulation will take place through a transitional period during the month of February.
The European Union last week expressed concern over Kosovo’s move and urged officials in Pristina to allow an extended implementation period to avoid “seriously complicating” the lives of ethnic Serbs in the country who are being forced to move away from the dinar and adjust to a new currency regime.
The United States also expressed concern that the decree could negatively affect the Serbian population living in Kosovo.
OSCE Urges Kyrgyz Authorities To 'Review Worrying' Law On 'Foreign Representatives'
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has urged Kyrgyz authorities to revise a draft law on so-called "foreign representatives," saying a decision by lawmakers to move toward its adoption will pose "significant risks" to media freedom and open debate on issues of public interest in the Central Asian nation.
"Protecting freedom of association and other human rights is fundamental to every democracy," Matteo Mecacci, the director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, said in a statement on February 7.
"If this legislation is adopted, I am worried it would have an overwhelmingly negative impact on civil society, human rights defenders, and the media in Kyrgyzstan."
Last month, the Kyrgyz parliament's committee for constitutional laws approved the draft law that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives" in a style that critics say mirrors repressive Russian legislation on "foreign agents." It was to be further discussed on February 7, but debate was postponed for unknown reasons.
Dozens of nongovernmental organizations in Kyrgyzstan have called on lawmakers to reject the bill, insisting that it merely substitutes the term "foreign representative" for "foreign agent" and would have a similarly chilling effect on their work. Russian authorities have used the law on "foreign agents" to discredit those labeled as such and to stifle dissent.
According to the draft law, noncommercial organizations and media outlets that receive foreign funding and are engaged in broadly defined "political" activities will be obliged to report about their activities to the authorities. The legislation under discussion will also introduce wide oversight powers by the authorities and potential criminal sanctions for undefined criminal offences.
"The introduction in this draft law of burdensome reporting requirements is likely to prove unsustainable for small and medium-sized media organizations and will pose significant risks to media freedom and open debate on issues of public interest in Kyrgyzstan," OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro said.
"It is especially concerning that the amendments in question aim at introducing nearly total government control over the right to free expression of civil society and media actors."
EU Starts Action Against Hungary Over Sovereignty Law
The EU on February 7 said that it had launched action against Hungary after Budapest passed laws it says are intended to "protect Hungary's sovereignty" and curb foreign influence. Critics say the laws are the latest bid by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government to silence opponents ahead of crucial EU and Hungarian municipal elections in June. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said it had sent a letter of formal notice to Hungary for violations of EU law. The move is known in EU jargon as an infringement procedure. Hungary has two months to reply to the letter.
Ukrainian Lawmakers Dismiss Election Commission Member Who Left To Work In Miami
Ukrainian lawmakers on February 7 voted to dismiss Yuriy Buhlak from the Central Election Commission after he left Ukraine for the United States 12 days before Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Skhemy (Schemes) investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service revealed earlier that Buhlak continued to work online from Miami, Florida, after leaving Ukraine, although President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had urged all officials to return home to stand against Russia's aggression. After the Skhemy report was published in August 2023, the 59-year-old former lawmaker offered his resignation but remained in the job. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
EU Court Refuses To Cancel Sanctions On Tycoon Usmanov, Russian Politician Shuvalov
The European Court of Justice on February 7 rejected appeals filed by Uzbek-born Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov and former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov against European sanctions imposed on them for having close ties with the Kremlin and supporting Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Usmanov has rejected having any ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In October, authorities in Germany searched several properties believed to be owned by Usmanov in the Munich and Tegernsee areas in Bavaria. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Incarceration Of 11 Kyrgyz Journalists Condemned By CPJ Media Watchdog
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned a Kyrgyz court’s decision to uphold the two-month pretrial detention of 11 current and former employees of the anti-corruption investigative media group Temirov Live.
The CPJ called the journalists' incarceration "an unprecedented assault on press freedom in modern Kyrgyz history."
"Authorities should immediately release all 11 detained current and former journalists of Temirov Live, withdraw the trumped-up charges against them, and end their crackdown on independent reporting," CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator Gulnoza Said said.
In several hearings between February 1 and February 6, the Bishkek City Court rejected the appeals of current Temirov Live reporters Makhabat Tajibek-kyzy, Aike Beishekeeva, Akyl Orozbekov, Sapar Akunbekov, and Azamat Ishenbekov, and the investigative group's former reporters Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbekov, Joodar Buzumov, Saipidin Sultanaliev, Maksat Tajibek-uulu, and Jumabek Turdaliev in New York.
The journalists were detained on January 16 after police searched their homes and offices on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting.
A day before that, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the independent 24.kg news agency after searching their homes and offices in a case of "propagating war" because of the outlet's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia, but that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Last month, eight international human rights groups -- Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Watch, International Partnership for Human Rights, Norwegian Helsinki Committee, People In Need, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, International Federation for Human Rights, and the World Organization Against Torture -- called on the Kyrgyz government to stop its crackdown on independent media, calling the reporters' arrests "intimidation and harassment" of journalists to keep them from carrying out their work.
Russian Court Reinstates Eight-Year Prison Term Of Jehovah's Witness
A Russian court has upheld an eight-year prison term handed to a Jehovah's Witness, Dmitry Barmakin, rejecting his third appeal of the sentence. Barmakin was initially detained in 2019 and charged with the organization of an extremist group. His case was originally returned by the court over "ambiguous charges." In 2021, he was retried and acquitted, but that decision was later overturned. In August 2023, Barmakin's conviction was overturned and his case was sent for retrial. Prosecutors appealed that move and won the case on February 6. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religion an extremist organization.
Putin Expected To Sign Bill On Confiscation Of Assets Linked To 'False' Info About Military
The Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, on February 7 approved a bill allowing for the confiscation of property and assets of individuals convicted of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces; calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity; calls for sanctions against Russia and its citizens; collaborating to implement decisions by international organizations Russia does not take part in; and the "rehabilitation" of Nazism -- all charges related to laws Russia adopted after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign the bill into law shortly. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Sweden Ends Investigation Into Nord Stream Blasts Due To Jurisdiction Issues
Sweden has ended its investigation into the explosions that rocked the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in 2022, saying it has no jurisdiction to proceed.
Prosecutors said on February 7 that a preliminary investigation has given authorities "a good picture" of the incident and that nothing has emerged to indicate that Sweden or Swedish citizens were involved in the attack, which took place in international waters.
Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, which all but destroyed the pipelines. Moscow blamed the West, saying it had no reason for damaging an energy link vital to bringing its supplies westward.
"The preliminary investigation has been systematic and thorough. Among other things, a large number of ship movements have been analyzed in order to understand what has happened. In addition to that, an extensive crime scene investigation has been carried out and several interrogations have been held in the matter," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.
"Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction is missing," public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in the statement.
Two more investigations, one by Denmark and another one by Germany, are still under way.
"I can inform you that our investigations are ongoing. No further information will be shared at this point," Germany's Federal Prosecutor-General's press office said in an emailed response to RFE/RL.
The blasts, which occurred on September 26, 2022, on the Baltic seabed east of the Danish island of Bornholm, caused massive leaks and were seen as a dangerous attack on European energy infrastructure half a year into Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The blasts were discovered due to the residual gas that was bubbling up to the surface.
The source of the explosions, which increased tensions that followed the start of the war, has remained a major international mystery.
Nord Stream is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom and supplies millions of Europeans with gas.
The pipelines were built by Russia to bring its gas directly to Europe via Germany, bypassing Ukraine, Poland, and other nations that had hostile ties with Moscow. While the first pipeline was operational, the second had not gotten final approval from German regulators.
The United States had warned for years that the pipelines were a security risk for Germany and other European nations, making the countries beholden to Russian energy exports.
Kazakh Leader Lambastes 'Failures' In Heating, Electricity, Water Systems
One day after replacing his prime minister, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev chaired a cabinet session on February 7, harshly criticizing the government for "mistakes and failures" in upgrading the nation's heating, electricity, and water supply systems. He ordered the new government to fully renovate 19 heating and electricity supply centers in 2024. On February 6, Toqaev replaced Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov with the chief of the presidential office, Olzhas Bektenov, who previously served as head of Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Agency. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Landslide Kills At Least 4 In Western Georgia
Georgian authorities said on February 7 that a massive landslide had killed at least four people overnight in the country's west. According to the Interior Ministry, more than 200 rescue workers continue to search for five missing people in the village of Negreti, where four houses were buried under mud and debris. A day earlier, another landslide killed two persons in the southwestern Adjara region. President Salome Zurabishvili expressed condolences to the families of those killed. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Dozens Killed In Blasts Ahead Of Pakistani Elections; Islamic State Claims Responsibility
Two blasts near election offices of candidates in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan killed nearly 30 people and wounded dozens on February 7, a day before the parliamentary vote is to be held in the South Asian country.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for both bombings.
The first attack happened in Pishin, a district in Balochistan Province near the Afghan border, killing 17 and wounding several others, local security official Naseebullah Kakar told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
The explosion occurred outside the election office of independent candidate and former provincial minister Asfandyar Khan Kakar, officials said, adding that he was not harmed in the blast.
The first attack, which killed 12, took place at the office of an independent election candidate in Pishin district.
The second blast occurred in Qilla Saifullah, near an office of Maulana Abdul Wasi, a candidate of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI), a religious party that has previously been the target of militant attacks, Yasir Baz, the head of the local administration, told the media.
At least 12 people were killed and 25 wounded in that attack, officials said.
IS fighters denotated an explosives-rigged motorbike "in the middle of an election gathering" in Qilla Saifullah, the group said in a statement on Telegram shortly after claiming responsibility for the attack in the Pishin district.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attacks, his spokesman said, adding that they were "clearly related to the elections" scheduled to be held the next day.
"We strongly condemn the horrific attacks, and the bomb explosions that we saw earlier today that killed many, many people and injured many more a day before the elections," Stephane Dujarric said.
Several groups, including the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group, the Islamist militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Islamic State (IS) have carried out attacks in recent months in the region.
"The Election Commission has asked the chief secretary and inspector-general of Balochistan for immediate reports and instructed them to take action against those behind the events," a spokesman for the Election Commission said in a statement.
The government in Islamabad, meanwhile, announced that it was closing the borders with Afghanistan and Iran ahead of the elections.
Violence has been on the rise in Pakistan ahead of the elections.
At least 10 police officers were killed when dozens of heavily armed fighters attacked a police station in Daraban, a town in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan, on February 5.
Late last month, four police officers and two civilians were killed by BLA militants in Balochistan.
With reporting by AP
Polling Stations Close In Azerbaijan With Incumbent Aliyev Expected To Easily Win Fifth Term
BAKU -- Azerbaijan's incumbent strongman, President Ilham Aliyev, appears to be heading for a fifth consecutive term in office, as voting ended in a snap election he announced following Baku's swift and decisive victory over ethnic Armenian separatists in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Watchdogs had criticized the election process, saying it was neither free nor fair, amid a crackdown on independent media and the absence of any real opposition.
The parties in Azerbaijan that offer a genuine opposition to Aliyev -- who has exercised authoritarian control over the country since assuming power from his father, Heydar, in 2003 -- are all boycotting the race, ceding the field to six ersatz challengers.
A presidential election had not been scheduled to take place until 2025, but Aliyev, bolstered by Baku's recapture of Nagorno-Karabakh, announced the early vote in December to take advantage of the battlefield victory.
"I don't believe that we will see a different Aliyev in the new term," Berit Lindeman, secretary-general of the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service.
"I think the reason why the elections were organized now instead of next year is exactly that he wants to proceed and continue the path that he's already on. It is a further step to cement his power and the way he is running it now. I mean, he's been becoming gradually more authoritarian."
The 62-year-old Aliyev has stayed in power through a series of elections marred by irregularities and accusations of fraud. Under his authoritarian rule, political activity and human rights have been stifled.
He called the snap election just months after Azerbaijani forces retook the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in a blitz offensive in September from ethnic Armenian forces who had controlled it for three decades.
As of 5 p.m. local time, 4,590,075 people -- 70.85 percent of registered voters -- had cast their ballot, according to Farid Orujov, the head of the Election Information Center of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission.
Stephan Schennach, an Austrian delegation member to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which was not invited to observe the election, said Aliyev appeared to be using the victory in Nagorno-Karabakh as a springboard to victory, but warned he may find the going tough as the breakaway region is brought back under Azerbaijani control.
"I think Azerbaijan has now a lot of problems to reconstruct the infrastructure in the former occupied territories," told RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service.
Aliyev and members of his family voted in Karabakh's capital, Xankandi (which Armenians call Stepanakert), in an apparent move to emphasize the country's main achievement under his rule.
As Aliyev's popularity shot up dramatically following Azerbaijan's victory in Karabakh, a crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions intensified in the country.
Several independent Azerbaijani journalists were incarcerated after Baku took over Karabakh on various charges that the journalists and their supporters have called trumped up and politically motivated.
At Least 5 Killed In Russian Strikes As Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pleads For More Arms
An intense wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on six Ukrainian regions on February 7 killed at least five people -- four of them in a high-rise apartment block in the capital, Kyiv -- wounded dozens of others, and caused widespread damage to energy infrastructure.
The latest round of Russian strikes came as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the head of the UN's atomic agency, Rafael Grossi, were in Ukraine, with the latter visiting the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant to assess the situation amid concerns about the plant's safety.
In Kyiv, debris from a downed Russian missile fell on an 18-story residential block in the southern Holosiyivskiy district, triggering a fire that killed at least four people, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Sixteen people were injured in Holosiyivskiy and in the eastern district of Dnipro in the capital, Klymenko said.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said at least 38 people were wounded in the capital.
Fragments of a downed Russian missile also damaged electricity lines, leaving part of the Ukrainian capital without power and heating.
"Some consumers on the left bank [of the Dnieper River] are currently without electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. "The heating supply main on the left bank was damaged."
"Another massive Russian air attack against our country," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, as an air-raid alert was declared for all of Ukraine. "Six regions came under enemy fire. All of our services are currently working to eliminate the consequences of this terror," Zelenskiy wrote.
In the southern city of Mykolayiv, one man died following a Russian strike, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said. Russian missiles also hit the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, wounding two people, regional officials said.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 64 drones and missiles at Ukraine's territory. The Ukrainian air defense shot down 29 missiles and 15 drones, it said.
Borrell, in Kyiv on a two-day visit to highlight the bloc's support for Ukraine, posted a picture on X from a shelter.
"Starting my morning in the shelter as air raid alarms are sounding across Kyiv," Borrell wrote. "This is the daily reality of the brave Ukrainian people, since Russia launched its illegal aggression."
Borrell met later with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who called for "urgent steps" to increase deliveries of military aid.
"If you ask a soldier at the front what he needs most now, the answer will be shells," Kuleba told Borrell. "The scale of the war and Russia's use of artillery reached a level for which, let's be honest, the European defense industry was not ready," he added.
Kuleba also said Ukraine found infighting in the U.S. Congress over the future of U.S. aid "confusing." Some $60 billion in aid for Ukraine is included in a border security bill that has stalled in Congress despite the urging of President Joe Biden to pass it.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told a joint news conference in Brussels with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on February 7 that the United States "can and will" deliver the needed aid. Stoltenberg said such a move was "vital."
Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), meanwhile, arrived at Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhya -- Europe's largest nuclear power plant -- accompanied by IAEA mission staff and Russian soldiers, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported.
Russia occupied the plant shortly after it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and its six nuclear reactors are now idled.
The UN nuclear watchdog has voiced concern many times over the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe at the plant amid fighting in the area.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Former Fox News Commentator Tucker Carlson Says He Will Interview Putin
Former Fox News host and commentator Tucker Carlson announced on February 6 that he has been granted an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We're in Moscow tonight. We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin," Carlson said. Carlson, who is known for incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories, said it was part of his "duty to inform people." Carlson was fired by Fox News last year amid scandals and lawsuits over unfounded election fraud claims. Carlson later started his own show on X, formerly Twitter. The interview will be posted on X, but Carson didn’t say when.
Biden Urges Passage Of Ukraine Aid, Saying Opposing It Plays Into Putin's Hands
U.S. President Joe Biden on February 6 urged Congress to pass a bipartisan immigration bill that also includes aid for Ukraine as lawmakers face political pressure from Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump to scuttle it.
Speaking from the White House, Biden told lawmakers to pass the measure, which he said includes much of what Republicans have demanded on the immigration matter, and send it to his desk, emphasizing the urgent need to approve the $60 billion in wartime aid for Ukraine included in the measure and stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The clock is ticking. Every week, every month that passes without new aid for Ukraine means fewer artillery shells, fewer air-defense systems, fewer tools for Ukraine to defend itself against this Russian onslaught,” Biden said.
Biden called it a critical moment, saying Putin is “betting on” the United States walking away and warning that it would be making a historic mistake if Washington fails to approve aid for Ukraine.
“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing this bill is playing into his hands,” he said. "The world is watching."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) vowed to push ahead with plans to hold a procedural vote on the bill on February 7 after “months of good faith negotiations [and] giving Republicans many of the things they asked for.”
He said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) and the Republican conference are ready to kill the package "even with border provisions they so fervently demand.”
McConnell, speaking to reporters at the Capitol immediately after Biden’s address, indicated the bill had no chance.
“It looks to me and to most of our members that we have no real chance here to make a law,” McConnell said.
He added that the cost for Americans and U.S. allies and partners will only rise if the aid is not approved.
Biden laid the blame for the bill’s stall in the U.S. Senate at Trump’s feet, saying the former president “thinks it's bad for him politically" and would rather not solve the border issue in order to use it against him in the 2024 presidential campaign.
A bipartisan group of senators announced over the weekend they had reached agreement on the chief parts of the deal to curb illegal crossings at the U.S. border with Mexico. Biden said the bill included “the toughest set of reforms to secure the border ever” and the exact provisions that Republicans asked for just months ago.
Republicans argue that Biden already has all the authority he needs to halt the flow of migrants through the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) said he would not support the measure immediately after Senate negotiators announced it on February 4. Asked on February 6 about the aid for Ukraine and Israel, Johnson told reporters, “We have to deal with these measures and these issues independently and separately.”
The president scheduled his speech after indications that the bill faced almost certain defeat as Republican senators who back Trump signaled their opposition, calling the measure insufficient.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) said earlier it was a “gloomy day here in the United States Senate” during a floor speech in which he scolded Republicans for backing away from the deal.
Biden accused Trump of spending the last 24 hours reaching out to Republicans in both the Senate and the House of Representatives to try to intimidate them to vote against the proposal.
“He'd rather weaponize this issue than actually solve it,” Biden said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador Amid Anger At Criticisms Of Lavrov, Middle East Policy
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on February 6 that it had informed Israeli Ambassador Simona Halperin of its "negative reaction" to her comments about Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian policy in the Middle East. Halperin was summoned to the Foreign Ministry a day after Russian authorities complained about her "unacceptable comments" in an interview with a Russian newspaper. Halperin said in the interview that Lavrov had played down the importance of the Holocaust and that Russia was too friendly with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Opposition Refuses To Take Oath With Ruling Party As Serbian Parliament Convenes For Opening Session
BELGRADE -- Members of the opposition in the Serbian National Assembly on February 6 walked out of the assembly’s opening session after refusing to be sworn in together with the majority Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which they accuse of stealing the election.
Members of the Serbia Against Violence coalition blew whistles and waved banners reading "Election fraud" and "You stole the elections" before walking out and taking the oath in the lobby outside the assembly's main chamber, saying they did not want to be sworn in with politicians who gained their mandates by "stealing elections."
The coalition has disputed national and municipal elections held in Serbia on December 17 and demanded they be annulled, claiming in a series of street protests and hunger strikes that the ruling party committed electoral fraud. The SNS denied the claims, and the Election Commission on January 12 rejected all opposition objections when it announced the final results, which gave President Aleksandar Vucic's SNS 47 percent of the vote, while the Serbia Against Violence coalition garnered almost 24 percent.
The opening session of the new National Assembly on February 6 lasted only about 30 minutes, allowing only enough time to confirm mandates and administer the oath. The SNS members displayed a large banner denouncing the opposition.
The session took place two days before a discussion and vote in the European Parliament on the elections in Serbia, further angering the Serbia Against Violence coalition, which had demanded the opening session be held after the February 8 vote and discussion in the European Parliament.
Domestic and international monitoring organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), indicated that there were electoral irregularities in the elections on December 17. The SNS and the state leadership denied those allegations.
The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights announced on December 18 that the elections in Serbia were marked by irregularities, including the misuse of public funds, media dominance by Vucic, and negative campaigning. Vucic and his allies deny these allegations.
With reporting by Svetlana Bozic and Reuters
Ukraine's Parliament Extends Martial Law, Military Mobilization By 90 Days
Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on February 6 passed laws to extend martial law and military mobilization for another 90 days as Russia's full-scale invasion nears the two-year mark. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 5 submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the drafts providing for the extension of the two measures from February 14, in line with the provisions of Ukraine's constitution. This extension is the 10th time since February 24, 2022, when the Kremlin launched its invasion, that the parliament voted on the two measures. The extension will be in effect until at least May 13. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Labels Japanese Association Seeking Return Of Islands 'Undesirable'
The Russian Justice Ministry on February 6 declared as "undesirable" Japan's Northern Territories Issue Association, which seeks the return to Japan of four islands incorporated to Russia by the then-Soviet Union after World War II. Along with the Japanese association, the ministry also declared undesirable the Ukraine-based Crimean Tatar Resource Center and IndustriALL Global Union registered in Switzerland. The additions bring to 137 the number of organizations that Russia has placed on its "undesirable organizations” registry. The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was a Kremlin-backed regulation on NGOs that receive funding from foreign sources. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Iranian Journalists Detained After Security Forces Raid Media Outlet Offices
Iranian security forces raided a building housing the editorial office of the Fardaye Eghtesad media outlet, detaining an unknown number of its journalists for hours at their workplace in a sign that a crackdown by authorities on free speech continues.
Families of the journalists have gathered outside the media building near Tehran's Argentina Square, seeking answers as to why the raid on the economic news website was conducted.
The journalists have been unreachable by mobile phone since early afternoon on February 5, while some local media reported the group is still unable to leave the office.
The exact number of individuals being held in the building is not known, nor is which law enforcement entity conducted the raid.
Fardaye Eghtesad's social media accounts have been inactive since the action was launched.
The Modara website reported that families of the detained journalists approached the editorial office soon after the news broke, discovering that mobile phones and personal items of the journalists had been seized.
A family member of one of the journalists told the website that approximately 30 journalists work for the media outlet. Since February 5, three have been allowed to leave but they have not publicly spoken on what happened.
The Journalists' Club reported that security agents visited the Fardaye Eghtesad office, staying late into the night to inspect the premises and interrogate the site's journalists.
Fardaye Eghtesad, known for its liberal stance, is led by Ali Mirzakhani.
Several journalists have criticized the lack of a clear explanation from official authorities, even to the families of those detained, nearly one day after the raid began. They described the action as an attempt to instill fear among media professionals in Iran.
Maryam Shokrani, a journalist for the Shargh newspaper, reported that her vehicle was seized while trying to ascertain the status of her colleagues at Fardaye Eghtesad. Officers told her she was being punished for failing to adhere to the hijab law.
Some journalists have labeled the incident as a "hostage-taking" by security institutions against the media outlet and its staff.
For years, journalists in Iran have been under pressure, frequently arrested, jailed, and banned from working under various pretexts.
The harsh measures against journalists come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested since the 2022 death of Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Group Defector Reportedly Granted Temporary Residence In Norway
A Russian man who reportedly defected from a high-ranking position in the Wagner Group has been given permission to stay in Norway but was refused permanent asylum, a Norwegian newspaper reported. The lawyer for Andrei Medvedev, Brynjulf Risnes, told Dagbladet that his client was granted temporary residence “due to the security risk involved in sending him back to Russia,” but wasn't given permanent residence or citizenship. Medvedev sought asylum in January 2023 after having defected from Wagner and fled to Norway, crossing illegally over the country’s 198-kilometer border with Russia, saying he feared for his life if sent back.
