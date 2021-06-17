Russian Elections Set For September 19

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting September 19 as the date for elections to Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma.



The decree inked on June 17 will enter into effect from the moment of its official publication, which under Russian law must occur within five days after its signing by the president.



The upcoming ballot will also include direct elections of nine regional governors and elections to 39 regional parliaments. The elections were already expected to take place in September.



