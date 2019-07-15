Russian Energy Firm Director Arrested In Moscow

The former owner of Russia’s largest independent oil refinery said its director has been arrested in Moscow.



In a statement on July 14, New Stream group said Dmitry Mazurov was arrested by the Investigative Committee on July 13 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport when he arrived back in Russia.



It said Mazurov was a suspect in a criminal case but did not disclose further details.



Authorities were not immediately available for comment.



New Stream formerly owned the debt-ridden Antipinsky refinery.



Last month, SOCAR Energoresurs, a joint venture between Russia's largest lender, Sberbank, and a group of investors, acquired an 80 percent stake in the Antipinsky refinery.



The plant filed for bankruptcy in May, weeks after a London court ordered its assets to be frozen in response to a lawsuit from a trading house.



According to Reuters, court data indicated there were 346.5 billion rubles ($5.5 billion) of claims against the refinery.



Based on reporting by Reuters, Interfax, and TASS