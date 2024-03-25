A Moscow court on March 25 sentenced in absentia self-exiled anti-war activist Anastasia Ageyeva to eight years in prison on a charge of distributing false information about Russia's military. The charge stems from two online comments by Ageyeva condemning Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022. The Lyublino district court also banned Ageyeva from administering websites for four years. Ageyeva was arrested twice in 2022 for taking part in anti-war rallies. In April 2022 she was sentenced to 15 days in jail on hooliganism charges. In late 2022, Ageyeva fled Russia and now resides in the United States. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Self-Exiled Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To 8 Years In Absentia
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
