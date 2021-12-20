Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Russia Expels Two German Diplomats In Growing Spat Over Murder Verdict

German police officers investigate the crime scene where Tornike Kavtarashvili was fatally shot in the head in Berlin in August 2019.

Russia says it is expelling two German diplomats from Moscow in a tit-for-tat move following Germany's expulsion of two Russian diplomats after a court in Berlin convicted a Russian man of fatally shooting a former Chechen militant in Berlin on the Kremlin's orders in 2019.

"The German Ambassador was informed about the declaration of two diplomatic employees from the German Embassy in Russia as 'personae non gratae' as a symmetrical response to the aforementioned unfriendly decision of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on December 20.

It gave no date for when the German diplomats needed to leave Russia.

In its ruling on December 15, the second criminal division of the Higher Regional Court in Berlin said evidence showed Moscow had played a role in the murder of Tornike Kavtarashvili in a Berlin park. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the time that Russian involvement in the murder was a "serious violation of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany."

The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the announcement by Russia that it was not surprised by the move, adding it puts another strain on bilateral relations.

With reporting by dpa
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG