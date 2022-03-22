News
Russian Lawmakers Approve Broadening Of Law On Spreading 'False Information'
Russian lawmakers have approved a law criminalizing the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the operations of state entities, including embassies abroad, in an expansion of a much criticized piece of legislation that prompted several media outlets to suspend their Russian operations.
The bill approved by the parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, in its second and third readings on March 22 broadens an earlier law that criminalizes distributing "deliberately false information" about the operations of Russia's armed forces abroad.
The new law lays out prison sentences of up to 15 years for those found guilty of distributing "false information" about the operations of Russian diplomatic missions abroad, prosecutors, the Russian National Guard, the Emergency Ministry, and other state bodies. The earlier bill envisions similar penalties.
The new bill is expected to be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federal Council, and will then head to the Kremlin for the endorsement of President Vladimir Putin. It will be added as a clause to the earlier law, which the president signed on March 5.
The law is part of a clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Several major international broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, Germany's ARD and ZDF recently announced suspensions on reporting from inside Russia. The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, the BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators say are erroneous reports, meaning they did not follow the government line, which includes a ban on calling Moscow's actions in Ukraine an invasion or a war.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has also blocked some social media platforms.
In the highest profile move yet, a court in Moscow on March 21 labeled Meta Platforms as an “extremist organization," a move that effectively outlawed its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
Bombs, Basements, And Burials: Besieged Mariupol Residents Struggle To Survive
Greek Foreign Minister Proposes Leading Aid Mission To Mariupol
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has proposed leading a humanitarian aid mission to the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Dendias told a news conference in Athens on March 22 to honor Manolis Androulakis, the last European diplomat to leave the battered city, that he had already been in touch with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross on coordinating efforts to deliver aid.
"I sent a note verbale to the Ukrainian side asking for the facilitation of the delivery of humanitarian aid in Mariupol and another note verbale to the Russian side asking not to obstruct it," he said, adding "I intend to accompany this aid in person."
Since launching its invasion on February 24, Russia has pounded Mariupol with air strikes and heavy artillery in an attempt to take the strategically important city, which would give Moscow a land link between the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and areas of eastern Ukraine currently controlled by Russia-backed separatists.
After weeks of bombardment, Ukrainian forces are still battling Russian troops in the streets, with more than 200,000 civilians said to be trapped without water, electricity, and dwindling food supplies.
Eyewitness accounts say dead bodies are strewn about the streets, with the local city council accusing the Russians on March 22 of pounding the city into the "ashes of a dead land."
Androulakis, Greece's consul general in Mariupol, where many Greek sailors were trapped by the fighting, led six operations to evacuate his countrymen.
UN Chief Says Time To End 'Absurd War' Started By Russia Against Ukraine
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged an end to the "absurd war" Russia has launched against Ukraine, calling it an "unwinnable" conflict that is putting people through "a living hell."
"Continuing the war in Ukraine is morally unacceptable, politically indefensible, and militarily nonsensical," Guterres told reporters in New York on March 22.
More than four weeks after Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that his country is on the “brink of survival” as air strikes pound major cities as Russian forces encounter staunch resistance on the ground.
Much of the fighting has been centered on the key port city of Mariupol, which Russia covets as a land link between the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine eight years ago, and regions held by Moscow-backed separatists.
"Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house," he said.
"This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table...It is time to end this absurd war," he added while calling on both sides to cease hostilities and "seriously negotiate -- now!"
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Transport Ministry Says About One-Tenth Of Russia's Planes Impounded Abroad
Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev says 78 Russian-owned airplanes have been seized in foreign countries under international sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Savelyev told the Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, on March 22 that Russian airlines registered in the country had almost 800 planes, of which 515 were leased from international companies.
Russian lawmakers have passed legislation allowing the country's airlines to put planes leased from foreign companies on the local registry, but many airlines have avoided doing so amid fears they may damage ties with international partners.
According to Savelyev, more than 30 airlines from 22 countries continue to fly to Russia despite several series of sanctions aimed at isolating the country for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions have also cut off supplies of parts and airplane services to Russia, worsening the situation for airlines.
On March 5, Russia's federal air-transport agency, Rosaviatsia, recommended that domestic airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend all flights abroad, except to neighboring Belarus, to avoid seizure of the aircraft.
Most Russian aircraft made in the West, such as planes from Boeing and Airbus, are registered in either Bermuda or Ireland. But those countries recently suspended the certification process for Russian-operated airlines, effectively grounding them.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Kyrgyz Activists Fined For Protesting Against Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Noted Kyrgyz human rights activists Dinara Oshurakhunova and Ondurush Toktonasyrov have been fined for publicly protesting against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek.
The Birinchi Mai district court in the capital ordered Oshurakhunova and Toktonasyrov on March 22 to pay 3,000 soms ($30) fine each after finding them guilty of disobeying the orders of law enforcement.
The activists, who had separate hearings, pleaded not guilty.
The two were detained along with their colleague Aziza Abdirasulova on March 17 in front of the Russian Embassy in Bishkek, where they were protesting the war in Ukraine.
They were charged with minor hooliganism and disobeying police and released from custody hours later.
Abdirasulova's trial is pending.
Memorial Says Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Of Closure Order
Memorial International, Russia's most venerated human rights groups, says the country's Supreme Court has turned down its appeal of a ruling forcing it to close by claiming it violated the onerous "foreign agent" law, which is increasingly being used to shut down civil-society and media groups.
"The Supreme Court rejected the application to delay the liquidation of Memorial International," the group said in a tweet on March 22.
The European Court of Human Rights had ordered the Russian government to suspend implementation of the decision pending the resolution of a case before it that contests the "foreign agent" laws. That case was brought by a group of Russian NGOs, including Memorial.
But Memorial said on March 22 that the court ruled the European court's order had no validity since it "usually" applies to situations where there is a threat to life and health.
The court said that "this is not the case with regard to Memorial International's case," the rights group added.
In December, the Supreme Court ruled that Memorial International, a standalone group and the umbrella organization for many regional branches and the Memorial Human Rights Center, should be liquidated for violating the "foreign agents" law.
That same month, in a separate hearing, the Moscow City Court ordered the closure of the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center on the same charge.
The "foreign agent" law has been increasingly used by officials to shutter civil society and media groups in Russia.
Rights activists have said there are no legal grounds to liquidate either of the organizations, which have been devoted since the late 1980s to researching and memorializing the crimes of the Soviet Union, as well as to promoting human rights in Russia and former Soviet republics.
They said the Prosecutor-General's Office's demand to shut down Memorial was "a politically motivated decision."
The original 2012 legislation, which targeted NGOs and rights groups, has since been expanded to target media organizations, individual journalists, YouTube vloggers, and pretty much anyone who receives money from outside of Russia and, in the eyes of the Kremlin, voices a political opinion.
Memorial has said its organization's work hadn't stopped because of the December ruling since parts of it are not legal entities.
Former Russian Journalist's Treason Trial Set To Begin
MOSCOW -- The trial of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated, will start on April 4.
The Moscow City Court announced the decision on March 22 after it prolonged Safronov's pretrial detention by another six months.
The 31-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russian space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020, amid allegations he had passed secret information to the Czech Republic in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East.
If convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Two Crimean Tatars Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia On 'Extremism' Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced two Crimean Tatar activists to lengthy prison terms after convicting them of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group that has been critical of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on March 22 sentenced Timur Yalkabov and Lenur Seydametov to 17 years and 13 years in prison, respectively.
The defendants, who pleaded not guilty, were arrested in February 2021 along with four others in Russian-occupied Crimea. Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova condemned the sentencing of Ukrainian citizens by Russian authorities.
"By illegal trials of Crimean Tatars and other illegally held Ukrainian citizens, the country-occupier, the Russian Federation, violates the norms of the international law, the European Convention on Human Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Denisova said on Telegram.
Last week, the same court sentenced five other Crimean Tatars to prison on the same charge.
Since Moscow seized Crimea, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Russia Talks With North Korea Amid Western Outrage Over Ukraine
Russia's Foreign Ministry says Moscow and Pyongyang have discussed developing bilateral ties "in the context of changes taking place in the international arena."
The ministry said in a statement on March 22 that Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held talks with North Korea's ambassador to Russia, Sin Hong-chol.
"During the meeting, issues of the development of bilateral relations in the context of changes taking place in the international arena, as well as topical regional problems, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, were touched upon," the statement said.
It gave no further details.
North Korea, along with Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, and Syria, voted against a UN resolution in early March that condemned Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, in an apparent move to make sure that Russia will support relief of sanctions imposed on Pyongyang by the West for its development of nuclear weapons and human rights abuses.
Russia's Muratov To Auction Nobel Medal To Assist Ukrainian Refugees
The editor in chief of the independent Moscow-based newspaper Novaya gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, is putting his Noble Prize medal up for auction to raise funds to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Muratov, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his battle to uncover the truth as a journalist, said in an announcement in his newspaper on March 22 that he was making the move given the millions of Ukrainians already displaced by the war since it began on February 24.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"I ask auction groups who are interested in putting this award, known to the whole world, to auction to contact us," said Muratov, who won the award along with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
Muratov and Novaya gazeta used the announcement to call for the "immediate" implementation of five measures in Ukraine -- a cease-fire, an exchange of prisoners of war, the repatriation of deceased, the creation of humanitarian corridors, and assistance for refugees.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops have invaded Ukraine since Moscow launched its attack, with intense air strikes and street battles taking place in several areas across the country.
Since early March, Muratov and his newspaper have avoided reporting what is happening in Ukraine because of censorship and the threat of criminal prosecution of journalists who do not follow the government line.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has banned the description of Russia's actions in Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
A law endorsed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5 envisages prison sentences of up to 10 years for individuals convicted of the offense.
The penalty for the distribution of what authorities deem "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
Muratov's statement came hours after the Russian social-media network VKontakte blocked the accounts of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, opposition Moscow municipal lawmaker Ilya Yashin, and Navalny's team over their posts about the war in Ukraine because they did not follow the government's edict.
Navalny's Team Says Data Links Putin To $700 Million Superyacht
The team of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has published details about a superyacht that they suspect belongs to President Vladimir Putin.
The team said in a video on its YouTube channel on March 21 that all crew members, except the captain, of the Scheherazade yacht worth $700 million, are Russian citizens, and many of them are employed by the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the agency responsible for Putin's personal security.
According to Navalny's team, the 140-meter long superyacht was made in Germany in 2020. Details on its owner are unknown.
However, in mid-March, The New York Times cited sources that U.S. authorities had linked the yacht to Putin. A former crew member also confirmed the link to the newspaper.
According to the report, the yacht traveled to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi twice, once in 2020 and again in 2021. It is known that Putin regularly visits his residence in Sochi.
The ship's captain, Guy Bennett-Pearce, a British national, has denied that Putin owned or had ever been on the yacht. He also refused to name the vessel's owner.
If the yacht's connection to Putin is proven, it will be impounded, as Putin is currently under sanctions from the European Union over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
At this point, the yacht is anchored at the Marina di Carrara port in the Italian region of Tuscany.
The attention to evidence of Putin's alleged wealth, or the perks that he has at his fingertips, is nothing new.
Officially, Putin earned a salary equivalent to $136,000 in 2020, and in his income and asset declaration that year he listed a modest apartment, three Soviet-era cars, and a small camping trailer handed down by his late father.
But in more than two decades as president or prime minister, he has regularly been accused of amassing a huge personal fortune. Putin has consistently denied the allegations.
In 2012, three years before he was shot dead near the Kremlin, opposition politician Boris Nemtsov co-authored a report describing a stunning array of helicopters and jets, homes, luxury watches, and four yachts that, according to the report, belonged to Putin or were available for his use in connection with his office.
In February, an 82-meter-long yacht also allegedly linked to Putin traveled from the Germany city of Hamburg to the Russian port city of Kaliningrad, two weeks before Russia started an unprovoked military attack on Ukraine and just ahead of sweeping Western sanctions on Putin and those close to him that have frozen their assets outside of Russia.
In early 2021, Navalny's team issued an investigation shining a spotlight on a $1.35 billion estate on the Black Sea's exclusive Gelendzhik Bay that was allegedly built for Putin.
Separately on March 22, authorities in Finland said they had impounded 21 yachts belonging to Russian citizens as they investigate whether the owners are under sanctions.
The same day, Reuters reported that authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar had seized a yacht belonging to Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, who is under Western sanctions. Pumpyansky is the chairman of PJSC, a major steel-pipe supplier for Russia's oil and gas industry.
With reporting by Helsingin Sanomat, Reuters, and The New York Times
Navalny Jailed For Nine Years On Charges He Denies
A Russian court has found opposition politician Aleksei Navalny guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges and handed him a sentence of nine years as authorities continue to crack down on the Kremlin's most vocal critic and civil society as a whole.
Judge Margarita Kotova announced the verdict and the punishment on March 22 at the penal colony outside Moscow where Navalny is already being held in connection with a previous sentence. She added that he was also being fined 1.2 million rubles ($11,400).
Navalny's lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, told reporters at the trial that the current sentence the anti-corruption crusader is serving will be incorporated into the new one, and that they would appeal the March 22 ruling.
Before they could finish speaking with the press, the two were detained by police and taken away from the penal colony where the trial took place. They were released a short time later, according to Kobzev.
"When Putin, 'Judge' Kotova, and others think that they can hold out for nine years, it will be exactly the same overestimation of their strength as the one that has led them to war and economic disaster," said Leonid Volkov, an associate who was among several Navalny allies to flee Russia last year before being placed on the government's list of extremists and terrorists.
Looking gaunt and dressed in his all-black prison outfit, Navalny stood with his lawyers in the makeshift courtroom filled with security officers as Kotova read out the accusations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
The 45-year-old, who is a lawyer himself, seemed unfazed during the proceedings, often looking down while Kotova spoke as he perused court documents.
Navalny has spent the last year in the penal colony on a different charge after returning from abroad, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The corruption crusader reiterated his innocence during his final statement at the trial, noting the prosecution's demands highlighted the corrupt nature of the trial.
"I want to say: the best support for me and other political prisoners is not sympathy and kind words, but actions. Any activity against the deceitful and thievish Putin's regime. Any opposition to these war criminals," Navalny said in a tweet after the proceedings.
Russian authorities have tried to cast Navalny and his supporters as Western-backed operatives trying to destabilize Russia. Many of Navalny's allies have fled Russia rather than face restrictions on their freedom or even prison time at home.
His Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) has been labelled an "extremist" organization and banned.
Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, said after the verdict that the foundation would now be "taking our activities to the international level" by launching a global Anti-Corruption Foundation.
The new case against Navalny was launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old anti-corruption campaigner embezzled money from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Investigators accused Navalny of taking around $33,770 in donations for his own personal use. Navalny and his supporters reject all the charges, calling them politically motivated.
The contempt charge stems from a separate case he was involved in last year.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was jailed for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
It is not clear whether any new sentence he receives will run concurrently or be tacked on to the penalty he is now serving.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Zelenskiy Warns Ukraine Is 'On The Brink' As Battle For Mariupol Rages
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that his country is on the "brink of survival" as Russian forces continue to pound key infrastructure and civilian targets more than four weeks after launching an unprovoked invasion.
Explosions and gunfire could be heard in the key port city of Mariupol, the most contentious battleground in the war so far, as Ukrainian defenders battled on March 22 to stave off the deadly onslaught.
Zelenskiy, who has remained defiant throughout the conflict despite Russia's overwhelming advantage in firepower, says Ukraine could never give up the strategic port, or other cities, including Kharkiv and Kyiv.
"For Russian troops, Ukraine is the gates of Europe, where they want to break in, but barbarism must not be allowed to pass," he told Italian lawmakers in an address via video link.
"We are on the brink of survival," he added.
The Ukrainian leader has given similar speeches to lawmakers in several other countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Israel, to plead his case for more military assistance in battling Russian troops.
The two sides have been holding talks via video links to come up with a formulation for a cease-fire, and Zelenskiy continues to insist on the need to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in any format" to end the fighting.
"I believe that without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," said Zelenskiy, who added that any compromises made in talks with Russians would be put before the Ukrainian people in a referendum.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed on March 22 that the process was going "much more slowly and less substantively than we would like." Peskov added that he could not go into detail given the sensitivity of the talks.
After Zelenskiy's speech, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi praised Ukraine for its "heroic" resistance and blasted Russia for its actions.
"The arrogance of the Russian government has collided with the dignity of the Ukrainian people, who have managed to curb Moscow's expansionist aims and impose a huge cost on the invading army," Draghi said.
For the past two weeks, Russia has attempted to encircle the besieged city of Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov. Taking control of the city would give it a land link between Crimea -- which Moscow seized in 2014 -- and territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Residents of Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war broke out, have for the past two weeks been trapped without basic supplies, such as water, food, and fuel.
At least 2,300 people have died in Mariupol, some buried in mass graves, authorities say.
Russia has stepped up its attacks in recent days, with many targets such as hospitals, apartment buildings, and civic buildings such as theaters being destroyed by seemingly indiscriminate bombings.
The U.S. military on March 21 accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in their bloody invasion of Ukraine, while President Joe Biden told a group of U.S. business leaders on March 21 that Russia's actions were that of a country encountering far more resistance than expected.
"His back is against the wall," Biden said of Putin, adding that Moscow would face "severe" consequences if it were to use chemical weapons.
Amid expectations of further air strikes against the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko implemented a new 35-hour curfew that took force at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT/UTC) on March 21.
The mayor of Boryspil, which is close to Boryspil International Airport near Kyiv, on March 22 advised residents to evacuate as fighting with Russian forces nears.
Mayor Volodymyr Borysenko said in a video address posted on Facebook that there "is no need to be in the city now, as there is already fighting going on in the area around it."
"I call on the civilian population to be smart, reach out to our call center, and leave town as soon as an opportunity arises," he added.
Earlier on March 22, the Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the northwest Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle.
Russian troops appear to be trying to surround Kyiv as they slowly move toward the city center.
Boryspil International Airport is Ukraine's largest airport, located 29 kilometers east of the capital.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
NATO, the United States, and most other Western allies have said they will not send troops to Ukraine, but instead have launched a series of crippling sanctions on Russia's economy and those around Putin.
Poland and the Baltic states are now pushing for even tougher sanctions, including an EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and some other EU member states are resisting.
Kremlin spokesman Peskov has said Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance.
Russia has denied targeting civilians despite widespread evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites.
Observers have speculated that Russian military momentum has been stopped by Ukrainian forces in many parts of the country and that the sides could be heading for a long, protracted stalemate in the war.
Almost 3.6 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, the United Nations' refugee agency estimated on March 22, with the bulk of them arriving in NATO and European Union member Poland.
"This is another tragic milestone for the people of Ukraine and it has been achieved in just under one month," UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh told a briefing, adding that 6.5 million people had been internally displaced within Ukraine.
"You are looking at almost one-quarter of the entire population. The speed and the scale of this outflow and this displacement crisis is unprecedented in recent times."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Japan Chides Russia For Withdrawing From Treaty Talks Over Tokyo's Stance On Ukraine
Japan has slammed Russia for its decision to withdraw from negotiations aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's tough stance against Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
"The latest situation has been all caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on March 22, adding that Russia's response was "extremely unjustifiable and absolutely unacceptable."
The issue dates back to World War II, as Russia and Japan have never signed a peace treaty to formally end the conflict.
One of the key issues is competing claims over territorial rights to the Kurile Islands, which Tokyo calls its Northern Territories. Soviet troops seized them from Japan at the end of the war, and Russia still occupies the island group.
Following Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, the authorities in Tokyo voiced strong condemnation and have joined with Western partners in placing sanctions on Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it broke off talks "due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country."
The statement also said Russia was ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands. Many Japanese have traveled to the visit the graves of their ancestors.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Pro-Kremlin Newspaper Posts Russian Death Toll Of Almost 10,000, Then Deletes It
The Russian Komsomolskaya pravda newspaper briefly published a figure indicating a Russian death toll of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the fighting in Europe -- then quickly deleted the information.
The online report on March 20 cited the Russian Defense Ministry as reporting that 9,861 Russian soldiers had died since the start of the war on February 24.
The information was seen in an archive version seen by news outlets, including dpa and The Wall Street Journal, on March 21.
The pro-Kremlin newspaper did not immediately make a statement about the report or its deletion.
Russia has officially confirmed just 498 deaths, a figure given early in the conflict without updates.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have estimated the deaths at more than 7,000, with some estimates going near 10,000, although casualty figures in the war are impossible to independently confirm.
Yaroslav Trofimov of The Wall Street Journal wrote on Twitter that "Either [the newspaper's website] KP.ru has been hacked or someone there got the leaked numbers and posted them."
Based on reporting by dpa and The Wall Street Journal
Zelenskiy Says Any War Compromises Will Be Put To Ukraine Referendum
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says any potential deal agreed in peace negotiations to end the war with Russia will be submitted to the Ukrainian people in a referendum.
"I explained it to all the negotiating groups: When you speak of all these changes [in a possible deal] and they can be historic...we will come back to a referendum," Zelenskiy told Internet news site Suspilne on March 21.
“The people will have a say in any type of compromises. But what the [compromises] will end up being will be the result of our talks and agreements between Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, I am ready to do whatever is necessary if our people support my decisions," he added.
Zelenskiy restated his insistence on the need to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in any format" to end the fighting.
"I believe that without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelenskiy said.
He remained defiant, however, in the face of Russian demands to surrender the key port city of Mariupol, along with other cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Russia’s “ultimatums will only happen if we are destroyed. Then they be executed automatically,” he said.
"[They demand] give us Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv. Neither Kharkiv residents, nor Mariupol residents, nor Kyiv residents, nor the president -- we can't do that.”
He said that even in cities already occupied by Russian forces, “people don't give in to them. [The Russians] raise their flags -- the people take them down."
Putin ordered a large-scale invasion of Ukraine four weeks ago, alleging Russia's actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine and ensure its neutrality while removing its leaders.
Putin has also long demanded that Ukraine give up any intentions of joining NATO.
In reference to NATO, Zelenskiy has conceded that his country was unlikely to join the Western military alliance.
"We have all already understood it," Zelenskiy said, adding that Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO because member states fear Russia’s reaction.
"That's all. And we have to calm down and say: 'OK [we need] other security guarantees'," he said.
"There are NATO countries that want to provide security guarantees...who are ready to do what the alliance would do if we were members," he said, calling that “a normal compromise."
In a video address, Zelenskiy thanked protesters in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, hailing their courage in confronting the foreign troops, who used stun grenades and fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
Zelenskiy said that “we saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience.”
The war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and “the enemy doesn’t believe it’s all real,” Zelenskiy added.
“There is no need to organize resistance.“ Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul.”
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Biden Warns U.S. Private Sector Of Russian Cyberattacks, Citing 'Evolving Evidence'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden has warned the nation’s businesses and nongovernmental organizations to immediately “harden” their defenses against potential cyberattacks by the Russian government, citing “evolving intelligence” of such plans by the Kremlin.
"I urge our private-sector partners to harden your cyberdefenses immediately.... We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time," Biden said in a White House statement on March 21.
U.S. officials have long accused Russian actors of cyberattacks on American individuals, organizations, and governments, often in Kremlin-led actions.
Experts have warned about the increased dangers of such attacks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the West’s tough response of sanctions and military aid to Kyiv.
“This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience,” Biden said.
“I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyberactivity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners,” he added, calling it “part of Russia’s playbook.”
He said the latest warnings are based on “evolving intelligence” that the Kremlin is exploring options for potential cyberattacks. He did not give specifics.
He said the federal government will step up defensive actions but urged others to increase efforts to protect critical infrastructure.
“If you have not already done so, I urge our private-sector partners to harden your cyberdefenses immediately by implementing the best practices we have developed together over the last year,” he said.
In February, several Ukrainian government websites and the websites of some Ukrainian banks went offline in what the Kyiv government said was an apparent cyberattack by Russian actors.
The websites of the parliament, the cabinet, and the Ministry of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories were among those that were inaccessible.
The government said the attack was a distributed denial of service (DDoS) -- a type of attack that overwhelms websites by sending a large number of requests at once.
Moscow denied any involvement.
Russian Actress Chulpan Khamatova In Exile Following Criticism Of Ukraine War
Chulpan Khamatova, a prominent Russian actress known for her roles in international films, says she has gone into exile in Latvia following her country’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview broadcast on YouTube on March 20, the 46-year-old actress -- who leads the Gift of Life children’s cancer charity in Russia -- said she has been in Riga the past several weeks with her daughters.
Khamatova -- known internationally for her role in the 2003 film Goodbye Lenin! -- said she was on holiday when the war started.
“I thought at the start that I would just wait. Then I signed the petition against the war. And then it was made clear to me it would be undesirable for me to go back," she said. "I know I am not a traitor. I love my motherland very much."
Khamatova said that in order to return to Russia she would either have to deny that a war was taking place or apologize for not supporting what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation.”
“Lie to yourself, lie to the whole world, live not according to the truth,” she said.
"I don't know how to ignore what I see with my own eyes and receive from my Ukrainian friends about what is happening," she added.
On February 24, Khamatova posted a statement on her Facebook page decrying the war and calling for an end to hostilities. She signed a petition along with other Russian celebrities, organizations, and charities demanding an end to the war.
A decade ago, Khamatova appeared in a campaign video in support of Putin, citing his help for her charity.
She is the latest of several Russian cultural stars who have come out against the war or decided to leave the country.
Olga Smirnova, a principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, left Russia for the Netherlands in protest at her country's unprovoked offensive against Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Breaks Off WWII Peace Talks Over Japan's Stance On Ukraine Invasion
Russia said it was withdrawing from negotiations with Japan aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's tough stance against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The Russian side, in the current conditions, does not intend to continue talks with Japan on the peace treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 21.
Russia and Japan have never signed a peace treaty to formally end World War II.
One of the key issues is competing claims over territorial rights to the Kurile Islands, which Tokyo calls its Northern Territories. Soviet troops seized them from Japan at the end of the war, and Russia still occupies the island group.
Following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the authorities in Tokyo voiced strong condemnation and have joined with Western partners in placing sanctions on Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it broke off talks "due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country."
The statement also said Russia was ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands. Many Japanese had traveled to the visit the graves of their ancestors.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
World Chess Body Disqualifies Russia's Karjakin For Supporting Invasion Of Ukraine
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has disqualified Russian chess player Sergey Karjakin for six months for publicly supporting Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," FIDE said in a statement.
The penalty means Karjakin won't participate in the World Candidates Tournament, scheduled to start on June 16.
The 32-year-old Karjakin has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it started on February 24. The invasion has been harshly criticized by many in the chess world.
Karjakin, who was born in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that was forcibly annexed by Russia eight years ago, represented Ukraine until 2009.
In a statement on his Telegram account, he called the FIDE decision "shameful."
"All sports selections have been trampled, the basic principle that sport is out of politics has been trampled," Karjakin added.
Last week, FIDE banned Russia and Belarus from its official competitions "until further notice" in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Belarus was included because it has provided logistical support for Moscow in its offensive, including allowing Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch operations.
Russia Summons U.S. Ambassador After Biden Calls Putin A 'War Criminal'
Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan over recent comments by President Joe Biden calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" for Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The ministry said in a statement on March 21 that it issued a démarche and handed a note of protest to Sullivan "in connection with the recent unacceptable remarks by the head of the White House, Joe Biden, regarding the president of Russia."
"Such statements by the American president, which are not worthy of a high-ranking statesman, have put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the statement added.
Biden called Putin a "war criminal" when talking to journalists on March 16.
A day later, he referred to Putin as a "pure thug" and a "murderous dictator," though he did not repeat the "war criminal" accusation.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the time that Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of the "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."
Since Putin launched the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, several civilian targets -- including hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and other civic structures -- have been hit by Russian air attacks.
Russia denies targeting civilians, despite ample evidence to the contrary as documented by media and in eyewitness accounts and social media videos from inside Ukraine.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe Celebrates Reunion With Family But Still Seeks Freedom For Others Held In Iran
A British-Iranian woman released from a prison in Tehran last week has appealed for the release of another prisoner, Morad Tahbaz, whose family says is now on a hunger strike after being left out of the deal that brought her and another dual national home.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told journalists on March 21 that her relief at being released following six years of detention in Iran was tempered by reports that Morad Tahbaz, an environmentalist who holds British, U.S., and Iranian passports, was again being held by authorities after temporarily being furloughed.
“I believe that the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete as to such time that all of us who are unjustly detained in Iran are reunited with our families,’’ she said at a news conference where Tahbaz’s daughter was present.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, a British-Iranian retiree, arrived back in Britain on March 17 after being released a day earlier.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her daughter to see her family in 2016 when she was arrested and convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She was sentenced to five years in jail and spent four of those years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Both have denied any wrongdoing.
The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia’s demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
After the release of the two prisoners, British officials said they had resolved what they called a parallel issue -- repaying a 400 million pound ($526 million) debt to Iran dating back to 1979 due to an unfulfilled purchase of tanks.
On the same day Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori were released, Tahbaz, who was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists, gained his freedom as well.
However, the British Foreign Ministry said Tahbaz was taken back to prison on March 18 to be fitted with a tracking bracelet.
Tahbaz's daughter, Roxanne, told the March 21 news conference that since then her father's whereabouts have been unclear and that "we've only just found out...that he's been returned to the prison."
Tahrane Tahbaz, Morad's sister, said in an interview with the BBC that she hasn't heard from her brother since he was taken back into custody.
"We have heard through a relative just a few hours ago that he's been taken from the prison...to an undisclosed location and that he's gone on hunger strike," she added.
"Frankly, for four years we were led to believe that he would be part of the deal when it was made," she said. "And that's what we were told. And the deal was made, the money was paid...And he wasn't part of the deal -- and he's still there -- and we're very worried."
- By Current Time
Holocaust Survivor, 96, Killed In Russian Bombing Of Kharkiv
A 96-year-old survivor of the World War II-era Nazi concentration camps has been killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv.
The Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorial said on March 21 that the vice president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee, Borys Romanchenko, had died after a Russian bomb hit his apartment block in Kharkiv on March 18.
"We are stunned," the foundation said.
Romanchenko was captured by Nazi troops and sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp in in 1942.
Until the war ended, he spent time in concentration camps in Peenemunde, Dora-Mittelbau, and Bergen-Belsen.
For many years, Romanchenko took active part in public events to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.
