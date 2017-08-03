Russian Human Rights Body Opposes Journalist's Deportation To Uzbekistan

Russia's presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights says the ordered deportation of Novaya Gazeta correspondent Ali Feruz to Uzbekistan contradicts the Russian Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

In a August 3 statement, the council said Feruz -- whose real name is Hudoberdi Nurmatov -- was born in Russia and members of his family are Russian citizens and therefore the council "will do everything to reach a favorable solution of the issue."

A Moscow court ruled on August 1 that Feruz must be deported to Uzbekistan for violating migration rules.

Feruz, who has been waiting in Russia since 2014 to receive refugee status, insists he might face incarceration and torture if he is deported to Uzbekistan.

According to Feruz, he had to flee Uzbekistan in 2008 after he refused to cooperate with Uzbek security services and was tortured in Uzbek custody for two days.

The Union of Journalists of Russia and Amnesty International have urged Russian authorities to overturn the decision to deport Feruz.