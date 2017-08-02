Moscow Court Orders Novaya Gazeta Reporter's Deportation To Uzbekistan

A court in Moscow has ruled that a correspondent for Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, Ali Feruz, must be deported to Uzbekistan.

The ruling came on August 1, hours after Feruz was detained by police near the newspaper's headquarters in Moscow.

Feruz, legally known as Hudoberdi Nurmatov, was found guilty of violating emigration rules. He pleaded not guilty, saying he had graduated from a secondary school in Russia and his mother, sister, and brother are Russian citizens. Feruz was born in Russia.

Feruz said he has been waiting to receive refugee status in Russia since 2014, adding that he might face incarceration and torture if he is deported to Uzbekistan.

According to Feruz, he had to flee Uzbekistan in 2008 after he refused to cooperate with Uzbek security services and was tortured in Uzbek custody for two days.

Novaya Gazeta's chief editor, Dmitry Muratov, said in a statement that Feruz's deportation would be illegal as Russia is his birth country.

Based on reporting by Novaya Gazeta and Mediazona

