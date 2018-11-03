Russian Figure-Skaters Dominate At Helsinki Grand Prix

Russian figure-skaters scored big in the Helsinki stage of the Grand Prix series, with Alina Zagitova winning the women’s gold medal in the Finnish capital

Coming off a disappointing fifth-place finish at the World Championships, the 16-year-old Zagitova won the top prize on November 3, while fellow Russian Stanislava Konstantinova took the silver medal.

"I'm not happy with my short program in this competition. The free skating was better, but still not ideal," Zagitova said.

Russians Natalia Zabiiako and Aleksandr Enbert won their first Grand Prix pairs title, while Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin took the pairs bronze medal.

Russians Aleksandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin won the ice dancing gold.

The men’s competition began on November 3 and will be decided on November 4.

Based on reporting by AP, International Skating Magazine, and CBC