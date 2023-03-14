Russia Invited To Participate In Central Asian Soccer Event

Ukrainian and Russian forces were locked in raging battles for the control of Bakhmut as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's future is being decided on the eastern front, where "very tough" fighting was under way, and vowed that Kyiv's forces will prevail.

Despite sustaining "significant" losses, Russian forces continued to mount waves of attacks on Bakhmut and several other locations around the city in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said in its daily report on March 14.



"Over the past day, our forces repelled 102 enemy attacks...In Bakhmut, the enemy has not paused in its attempts to capture the city," the General Staff of Ukraine's military said, adding that fierce battles were also taking palce in Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk.



"It is very tough in the east, very painful," Zelenskiy told Ukrainians in his regular nightly video address.



"We must destroy the enemy's military power -- and we will destroy it. In Belohoryivka, Maryinka, Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Kamyianka, and all the other places where it is now being decided what our future will be. Where our future, of all Ukrainians, is being fought for," Zelenskiy said, adding that he is grateful to every fighter who is risking his life in these battles.



“I thank everyone who is defending their positions and fighting for Ukraine and their brothers,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who never lets down those who are next to them on the line.”



Ukrainian forces have been mounting robust resistance on the west side of Bakhmut against repeated breakthrough attempts by Russian mercenary fighters from the Wagner private firm.



"The Wagner assault groups are attacking from several directions and trying to break through the defenses of our forces and advance into the city center," General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said on March 13.



Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin -- who posted a video of himself near the Bakhmut city center -- has acknowledged his fighters are facing a major struggle to capture the city.



"The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is battling for every meter," Prigozhin said in a social media posting from the nearly completely destroyed mining city that had a prewar population of 70,000.



In comments to Ukrainian media, local officials in Bakhmut said that, as of March 13, there were still an estimated 4,000 people in the city, including about three dozen children.



The fight for Bakhmut has been one of the most sustained battles of Russia's year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Experts and analysts -- including those from the Russian side -- have said they expect Kyiv to launch a counteroffensive next month or in May once weather conditions improve and as promised heavy weaponry -- including battle tanks -- arrives from allies.



But some military experts said the counteroffensive could be compromised if Ukraine continued to suffer significant losses among reserves it intended to use later in the attack against the Russians.



Meanwhile, Reuters and The New York Times said sources told them that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is planning to seek the arrest of Russian officials for forcibly deporting children from Ukraine and targeting the country's civilian infrastructure.



The ICC did not immediately comment on the report. If confirmed, they would be the first international war crimes cases arising from Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



On the diplomatic front, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said Moscow was not opposed to extending a Black Sea grain deal, but only for 60 days. He was speaking on March 13 following a day of talks in Geneva with UN representatives, who had brokered the original deal.



The pact -- which allows the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's southern Black Sea ports -- is scheduled to end on March 18 and can be extended only with Russia's agreement.



However, Russia's TASS state news agency cited an unnamed source familiar with the negotiations as saying on March 14 that the deal will be extended automatically after it expires on March 18 if there are no objections from the involved parties.

