Russia Found Still Not Complying On Doping, Hurting Olympic Hopes

The World Anti-Doping Agency dealt a blow to Russia's hopes of being cleared to compete at next year's Winter Olympics by declaring that Russia remains out of compliance with anti-doping mandates.

WADA's Foundation Board, meeting in Seoul, South Korea, on November 16, approved the recommendation of its Compliance Review Committee to not reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency, RUSADA, which was suspended amid doping allegations in 2015.

The decision raises the possibility of a broad ban on Russian athletes at the games due to start in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February. Already, six individual Russian athletes have been banned for failing doping tests.

The decision had been expected after Russian leaders from President Vladimir Putin on down refused to admit running a state-sponsored doping system, despite evidence WADA says it has secured that proves that allegation.

The International Olympic Committee is expected to decide whether Russia and its athletes can compete in Pyeongchang at an executive board meeting next month in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Russia's anti-doping agency was suspended when the allegations of institutionalized doping and cover-ups first emerged in a landmark WADA report in 2015.

WADA said the most extensive evidence of a conspiracy by hundreds of Russian athletes and sports officials to cover up doping was at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, where Russia far surpassed other nations in racking up medals.

WADA found that Russia's secret service and sports ministry orchestrated an elaborate plot in Sochi that included using a "mousehole" to switch drug-tainted urine samples at the doping laboratory in the Black Sea resort.

The findings led to the ban of more than 100 Russian athletes at last year's Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But Russian leaders had held out hope this year that reforms in the nation's doping culture and institutions would lead WADA to clear Russia and its athletes to compete as a national team at the 2018 games.

The biggest stumblingblock for Moscow was WADA's requirement that Russian leaders "publicly accept" the report's findings about state involvement in the doping program. Russia has maintained that only individual athletes and their coaches were responsible for doping violations.

Russian Olympic Committee president Aleksandr Zhukov, pleading Russia's case at the Seoul meeting, admitted that Russia's anti-doping system had failed. But he said officials at RUSADA and their Moscow laboratory were to blame.

"We accept the fact our national anti-doping system has failed...[but] we absolutely deny a state-sponsored doping system," Zhukov said.

He said Russian leaders will never agree to WADA's demand that they recognize a state role in doping. "It's impossible," he said.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov, pleading for RUSADA's reinstatement, pointed to improvements already recognized by WADA, and insisted that the agency is now independent of state control.

"I guarantee RUSADA will be fully independent. It is a totally new organization," he said. "We are ready to go forward and work openly... Please let us be compliant."

WADA partially lifted its ban on RUSADA because of progress this year, giving it the right to collect samples.

But suspicions remain. Foundation Board member Adam Pengilly asked how WADA could "trust" Russia's new anti-doping regime "until there is a real acknowledgement of what happened?"

Last week, WADA said it had obtained an "enormous" internal database of Russian drug test results from 2012-2015 which provided evidence of the state's role.

Despite WADA's refusal to reinstate Russia, it likely will not kill the chance for Russian athletes to compete at least as neutrals during next year's Olympics, sport officials said.

In 2016, the Olympic committee ignored WADA's calls to ban Russia from Rio de Janeiro and instead left the decision on the eligibility of individual athletes to associations that govern each individual sport.

