Russia, France Call For Cease-Fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have called for a cease-fire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fighting around the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.



The Kremlin said on October 1 that the two presidents spoke by phone to discuss diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the most intense fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh in years.



"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron called on the opposing party to implement an immediate and full cease-fire, de-escalate tensions and show maximum restraint," the Kremlin said.



The two leaders said they were prepared to make a statement in support of halting fighting and resuming negotiations on behalf of the Organiation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s so-called Minsk Group -- co-chaired by Russia, France, and the United States.



Troops from Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces have vowed to keep fighting, raising the specter of a full-blown war and even a regional conflict.

The violence is the worst in years, and possibly the worst since a 1994 cease-fire ended war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



Heavy clashes -- including the use of armed drones, tanks, helicopters, and multiple-rocket systems -- have been reported along much of the line of contact that separates the ethnic Armenian forces who control Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan's troops.



Since fighting erupted on September 27, more than 100 people have been killed including civilians.



As in previous rounds of violence, both sides appear to be exaggerating the military casualties inflicted on their opponent and engaging in information warfare.



Armenia has recorded 104 military deaths and 23 civilians killed.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said its forces have killed 2,300 Karabakh separatist troops and "destroyed 130 tanks, 200 artillery units, 25 anti-aircraft units, five ammunition depots, 50 anti-tank units, 55 military vehicles."



Azerbaijani officials have not provided details on its military casualties but said more than a dozen civilians have been killed and more than 40 wounded. Armenia claimed that Azerbaijan had lost 130 troops while another 200 were wounded.



The fighting has threatened to draw in Russia, a member of a security alliance with Armenia, and NATO member Turkey, which said that it will back Azerbaijan with "every means available" in the conflict.



Echoing statements made by other top Turkish officials in recent days, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on September 30 that Ankara would support Azerbaijan to end Armenia’s "occupation."



"Turkey stands in solidarity and will continue to support Azerbaijan as it defends its people and territorial integrity," Akar said.

Turkey and fellow Turkic-speaking Azerbaijan have long uttered the mantra of "Two states, one people," but that nationalist rhetoric has often belied competing interests and arguments between the two countries.



But now Turkey appears to be deepening its involvement in Azerbaijan’s conflict with Armenia, including by upping military support.



Armenia has accused Turkey of sending military advisers and officers to directly participate in the fighting -- an allegation that has not been independently confirmed.



There have been unconfirmed reports that Turkey is sending fighters it backs in Syria to join the fighting on the Azerbaijani side.



The potential for robust Turkish involvement in the conflict is being watched closely by Russia, which is already on opposing sides with the NATO member in conflicts in Libya and Syria.

Russia is among the largest suppliers of weaponry to both Azerbaijan and Armenia. It also has a military base in Armenia.



Turkey’s involvement is also raising attention in Europe, with Macron accusing Ankara of "reckless and dangerous" statements backing Azerbaijan.



The recent flare-up of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Turkey’s involvement, is likely to come up during an EU leaders summit on the evening of October 1.



Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in conflict over the mountain region since the waning years of the Soviet Union. They fought a war that ended in 1994 with an uneasy cease-fire and an estimated 30,000 killed.



Since then, Nagorno-Karabakh has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters