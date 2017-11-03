FSB Arrests Extremist Suspects Ahead Of Russian Revolution Anniversary

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has apprehended groups of individuals in several Russian regions suspected of planning attacks on official buildings and police on November 4-5.

The November 3 statement says the suspects are members of the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) movement established by opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev.

The FSB also said it had stopped the activities of Maltsev's group in the cities of Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar, Kazan, Samara, and Saratov -- major provincial centers.

Maltsev, who describes himself as a nationalist and anarchist, has said on YouTube that Russia is up for a "revolution" this weekend, as the country prepares to mark People's Unity Day on November 4, followed by the centennial of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution on November 7.

They had planned to trigger mass riots by throwing Molotov cocktails at administrative buildings and attack police over the weekend in order to "destabilize the socio-political situation in the country," the FSB statement said.

Maltsev, a former regional lawmaker from the Saratov region, unsuccessfully ran for the federal parliament last year. He fled Russia in July after the authorities launched an investigation into his statements.

Prosecutors in Moscow said last month that Maltsev was currently in France, where he plans to obtain political asylum.

On October 26, The Krasnoyarsk regional court ruled that Maltsev's Artpodgotovka movement was extremist and banned its activities in Russia.

On October 10, a Moscow court issued an arrest warrant for Maltsev.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and AP