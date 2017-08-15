Russian Nationalist Charged In Absentia With Extremism

A Russian nationalist activist has been charged in absentia with making public calls for extremist activities.

Vyacheslav Maltsev's lawyer, Sergei Badamshin, said on August 15 that statements he made at a May 6 rally dubbed For Russia Against Lawlessness And Repressions had been defined as a call for the "armed seizure of power."

Maltsev fled Russia on July 4 after authorities launched an investigation into his statements. His whereabouts are not widely known.

Another prominent nationalist, Yury Gorsky, said on August 14 that Lithuanian authorities had accepted his official request for political asylum and the final decision is due in several months.

Gorsky was detained on July 3 near the Moscow City Court, where hearings on an appeal by jailed nationalist Dmitry Dyomushkin were being held, and was charged with publicly calling for extremist actions.

Gorsky left Russia for Lithuania later in July, after a Moscow court placed him under house arrest.

With reporting by openrussia.org and Interfax

