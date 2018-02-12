Russian FSB Detains Ukrainian In Crimea On Suspicion Of Spying

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has detained a Ukrainian national in Russian-controlled Crimea on suspicion of espionage.

In a February 12 statement, the FSB said that Kostyantyn Davydenko was detained on February 11.

According to the statement, Davydenko is suspected of illegally collecting classified information related to the FSB and Russian's National Guard. It alleged that he had planned to give the information to Ukrainian authorities.

Rights activists say Russia has jailed several Ukrainians on trumped-up, politically motivated charges since Moscow seized control of Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014.

In March 2017, the European Parliament called on Russia to free more than 30 Ukrainian citizens who were in prison or other conditions of restricted freedom in Russia, Crimea, and parts of eastern Ukraine that are controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

The list included filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is serving a 20-year sentence in a Russian prison after being convicted of plotting terrorist attacks in a trial supporters called absurd, and reporter Roman Sushchenko, held in Moscow on suspicion of espionage.

The list, which the parliament statement said was not complete, also included several leaders of the Crimean Tatar minority, which rights groups say have faced abuse and discrimination since Russia's takeover.