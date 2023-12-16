G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine each claimed on December 15 and 16 to have downed dozens of the other's attack drones above Ukrainian territory in Russian-occupied Crimea and other parts of southern and eastern Ukraine but also in Kyiv, with Ukraine saying the Russian attacks were aimed at many civilian targets.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was determined to mobilize support and "work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine" amid mounting challenges to U.S. and European funding in the 22nd month since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised residents to stay in shelters as air defenses around the capital fired at multiple waves of incoming UAVs late on December 15.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, later said there were no casualties and limited damage in the city.

Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted.

Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on December 15 that its forces had downed 26 Ukrainian attack drones over occupied Crimea.

Explosions from air defenses sounded in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.

The Ukrainian General Staff said it had destroyed 31 of 32 Russian attack drones overnight.

The most intense fighting is still grinding on in much of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

The General Staff said a monthslong Russian effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka, in Donetsk, was continuing but said Ukrainian troops were "standing their ground."

It also said Ukraine's forces were still holding positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.

RFE/RL cannot independently confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.

WATCH: As Russian forces battle for the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, members of a Ukrainian unit to the north say they've slowly gained territory. The fighting has taken a heavy toll as soldiers hold their positions from flooded trenches.

In one of his regular wartime video addresses, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that efforts were being planned for January, hinting at Kyiv's eagerness to see breakthroughs in stalled U.S. and EU initiatives to provide tens of billions of dollars in additional war funding and aid.

"The coming weeks will also be active in our foreign policy," Zelenskiy said, "and we have already begun planning activities for January."

"We will do our best to make sure that Ukraine is strong and that next year we can all be confident -- confident in defense support, macro-financial support, and political support," he said.

EU leaders used an agreed loophole at a two-day summit on December 14-15 to skirt Hungarian opposition to start accession talks with Ukraine, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is still blocking Ukraine funding and has warned he can still "slam the brakes" on Ukraine's membership path.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used an annual TV appearance this week to repeat his commitment to his talking points about the Kremlin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, as he confirmed a bid to cement himself a fifth term in office in a presidential vote set for March.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters