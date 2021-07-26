Gazprom Pipeline Ruptures, Catches Ablaze In Russia's Perm Region

Russia's state-run natural gas monopoly Gazprom says a trunk pipeline belonging to the firm has leaked and caught ablaze in the Perm region some 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow.



Reuters quotes the company as saying in a statement that there were no immediate reports of injuries in the July 26 incident.



Gazprom said in a statement that part of the Urengoy-Center 2 natural gas pipeline had ruptured and caught fire near the Sylva River about 1,390 kilometers east of Moscow.



The statement said customers were still being supplied by parallel pipelines.



it is the third major pipeline rupture for in recent months for Gazprom in connection with its Urengoy operations.



In June, Gazprom confirmed a major release of methane gas after it detected a problem with its Urengoy-Center 1 pipeline in Russia's Tatarstan region.



Another giant methane plume was released on May 24 from two days of planned maintenance on the Urengoy-Petrovsk pipeline in Russia's Bashkortostan region.

