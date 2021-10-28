Russian Rights Lawyer Who Fled Country Said He Has Been Added To 'Wanted List'

A well-known human rights lawyer who fled Russia last month after defending members of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's team said he has been added to the nation’s wanted list.

Defense lawyer Ivan Pavlov, who has taken on many politically charged cases over the years, including defending people charged with treason or espionage, made the comment on October 28 on this Telegram account.

Pavlov fled to neighboring Georgia last month, saying it was impossible to work in Russia because of the restrictions imposed on his activities by the criminal investigation opened against him.

The lawyer came under criminal investigation in April after he was accused of disclosing classified information in his defense of former journalist Ivan Safronov, who is being held on treason charges that he denies.

Earlier this year, Pavlov led the defense of Navalny's political network at a series of hearings that were closed to the public, which resulted in the groups being banned as "extremist."

Pavlov told Reuters last month that he did not think he had been targeted in a criminal case because of his work for Navalny, but for his years of dealing with cases involving Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

