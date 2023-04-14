News
German Foreign Minister Urges China To Tell Russia To Stop War
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Beijing to ask "the Russian aggressor to stop the war" in Ukraine, saying "no other country has more influence on Russia than China." Speaking after a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on April 14, Baerbock said she had also expressed concerns about human rights issues and warned of the dangers of escalating tensions with Taiwan. Her visit to the Chinese capital comes a week after that of French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who also urged Beijing to play a greater role in resolving the crisis.
Russian Diplomat Says It May Be Time To Reduce Number Of U.S. Reporters In Russia
Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said Washington had threatened retaliation after Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained on espionage charges, and suggested it might be time to cut the number of U.S. journalists in Russia. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex. The WSJ has adamantly denied the allegations and demanded his release while the U.S. State Department has formally announced that Gershkovich is being "wrongfully detained." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Forces Continue To Target Besieged Ukrainian City Of Bakhmut
The Ukrainian military said its forces repelled 49 attacks by invading Russian forces over the past day in the east as intense fighting continued in and around the besieged city of Bakhmut.
"The enemy isn't giving up on his plans to occupy our territory despite significant losses," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its daily update on April 14. "The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka," it added.
"Russia has re-energized its assault" on Bakhmut, the British Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update on April 14, adding that Russian military forces and Wagner mercenaries "have improved cooperation."
"The Ukrainian defense still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours," the British Defense Ministry said.
On April 13, Moscow claimed to have cut off Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, but the head of the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it remains "too early" to say the city has been surrounded.
Serhiy Chervatiy, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, told the AFP news agency that the Ukrainian military still had communication with troops in Bakhmut and were able to resupply them with ammunition.
"This does not correspond to reality," Chervatiy said in response to the Russian claims.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, has ordered his military to gain complete control of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson, areas he claims Russia has illegally annexed. Ukraine has indicated it will soon launch a counteroffensive to take back more territory.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 13 that Kyiv would not back down from its demand that Russian invading forces withdraw from those four areas as well as from Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
“We are united by UN charter principles and the shared conviction that Crimea is Ukraine and it will return under Ukraine’s control,” Kuleba said, speaking by video link to a gathering in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.
“Every time you hear anyone from any corner of the world saying that Crimea is somehow special and should not be returned to Ukraine, as any other part of our territory, you have to know one thing: Ukraine categorically disagrees with these statements,” he said at the Black Sea Security Conference.
Kuleba also urged NATO to accept his country and Georgia, also a Black Sea littoral state, as members.
He said the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius should present “a clear plan on when and how Ukraine will enter.”
Speaking to the same gathering, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said NATO membership for Ukraine was needed to safeguard not only his country’s security but that of the entire Black Sea region as well.
"We need a system of guarantees that would make aggression from Russia impossible," said Reznikov, who attended the conference in the Romanian capital.
With reporting by AP
IMF Chief Georgieva Urges World To Avoid A 'Second Cold War'
Countries must do more to avert the costly consequences of growing global trade fragmentation and help avert a "second Cold War," the International Monetary Fund's managing director said on April 13. "I am among those who know what are the consequences of a Cold War: It is loss of talent and contribution to the world," Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference at the official start of the World Bank and IMF's spring meetings in Washington. Georgieva was born and raised in Bulgaria, a former Soviet satellite state.
Moldovan Court Increases Fugitive Shor's Prison Sentence To 15 Years
A Moldovan court has sentenced fugitive businessman and politician Ilan Shor, who is in living in exile in Israel, to 15 in years in prison on graft charges. Shor, 36, who fled Moldova in 2019, is the leader of the Russia-friendly Shor Party, which has organized protests against the pro-Western government of President Maia Sandu. Shor, who was born in Israel, was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in 2017 for money-laundering, fraud, and abuse of confidence. In the latest decision, the appeal court increased the term to 15 years. Shor blasted the decision as “illegal.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Ash From Russian Volcano Prompts Alaska Flight Cancellations
Alaska Airlines canceled about two dozen flights in its namesake state on April 13 because of an ash cloud from a volcano in Russia, the Seattle-based airline said. The ash cloud is from the Shiveluch volcano, the airline said. About 23 flights to, from, and within Alaska were canceled. Shiveluch, one of the Kamchatka Peninsula’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early on April 111, spewing ash more than 500 kilometers northwest. Several Russian villages were covered in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova Boost Ties At Security Meeting
Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania's capital on April 13 after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression. NATO member Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu called Russia “the most direct and serious threat” to the Black Sea region and the Western alliance, and said war-torn Ukraine and embattled Moldova are “essential to our future European security. The agreements aim to boost political, economic, and security cooperation between the three nations. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Polish PM Says Relations With Hungary 'Changed A Lot' Over Ukraine, Now Looking To Romania, Baltic States
Poland's once-close relationship with Hungary has "changed a lot" over Budapest's position on Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 13, adding that Warsaw was now cooperating closer with Romania and the Baltic states. The two EU members used to be allies in their spats with Brussels over rule of law, immigration, and LGBT rights. “Our relationship with Hungary changed a lot because of the position of Hungary toward Ukraine and Russia.... We had once very strong cooperation on the level of the Visegrad group [Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia], now much less so," Morawiecki told the Atlantic Council in Washington.
Iranian Group Says More Than 400 Students Sanctioned In Wake Of Protests
An Iranian academic group says more than 400 students have been suspended or expelled in the wake of recent nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while being held for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said on April 13 that 435 students had been hit with disciplinary measures, which were carried out through an illegal and security-driven process. In recent weeks, there have also been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
The council said that, in response to the suspensions and expulsions, students from different universities launched a Twitter campaign on April 7 calling for the reinstatement of their colleagues.
Anger over Amini's death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. At the rallies, protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Some female students have also removed and burned their head scarves at the demonstrations.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
According to the Human Rights News Agency (HRANA), dating back to the start of the protests, 637 students have been detained among the 144 universities across the country that have participated in the unrest. Some sources within Iran have reported the number of detained students to be over 700.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Says Black Sea Grain Deal May Be Nearly Over
Russia said on April 13 that there would be no extension of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal beyond May 18 unless the West removed a series of obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertilizer. The Ukraine grain Black Sea export deal was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July last year to help alleviate a global food crisis worsened by conflict disrupting exports from two of the world's leading grain suppliers. "Without progress on solving five systemic problems...there is no need to talk about the further extension..." the Russian Foreign Ministry said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Approves Polish Request To Export Old Fighter Jets To Ukraine
Germany has approved Poland's request to export five old MiG-29 fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's air power against the Russian invasion, the German Defense Ministry said on April 13. Poland's Defense Ministry did not immediately comment. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the request had arrived on April 13 and that Berlin's same-day approval showed that Germany could be relied upon. Germany inherited 24 MiG-29 jets from East Germany during reunification in 1990. At the time, the aircraft were seen as being among the most advanced fighter jets in the world. Twenty-two of these aircraft in question were given to Poland by Berlin in 2004. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia Has Not And Will Not Export Weapons To Ukraine, Says Vucic
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that "Serbia has not and will not export weapons to Ukraine" nor will it send ammunition to either side of the conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022. “There is no document that would indicate anything like that," Vucic said on April 13 during a meeting with Kosovo Serbs in southern Serbia. Vucic added that Serbian ammunition could appear "on one side or the other on the battlefield," but it likely was exported to Turkey, Spain, or the Czech Republic and made its way to the war zone. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russian, Iranian, Chinese, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Attend High-Level Conference On Afghanistan
The top diplomats from Russia, China, Iran, and Pakistan attended a conference on April 13 that focused on ensuring regional security in light of the situation in Afghanistan. The foreign ministers of the four countries met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and discussed the need to cooperate with Afghan authorities to maintain political stability and to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang held separate talks to discuss a range of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Arrests 21-Year-Old National Guardsman In Leaked Documents Case
U.S. authorities have arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman in connection with the investigation into the leaking of top-secret defense and intelligence documents that have been circulated online, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on April 13.
Garland identified the guardsman as Jack Teixeira, who will be charged with the unauthorized removal of classified national defense information in one of the biggest U.S. security breaches in years.
Heavily armed federal agents arrived at Teixeira's home in the U.S. state of Massachusetts during the afternoon of April 13 and took the man -- wearing a T-shirt and shorts -- into custody “without incident," Garland said.
The identification of a 21-year-old Guardsman with a relatively low rank has quickly raised questions about how he could have had access to such highly classified documents.
The U.S. Air Force National Guard, without confirming his identity, said, “We are aware of the investigation into the alleged role a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman may have played in the recent leak of highly classified documents.”
U.S. President Joe Biden sought to allay concerns about the leak of the classified documents, which supposedly reveal details about the military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries.
The Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe into the matter after it was referred to the case by the Pentagon, which continues to assess the damage done by the release.
The Washington Post reported on April 12 that the person who allegedly posted the documents on a small chat group on the Discord social media platform was a gun enthusiast in his 20s who worked at a military base. The daily based its reporting on interviews with two unnamed members of the group. The documents were posted months ago without attracting attention until The New York Times reported on them.
“There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the Justice Department,” Biden told journalists in Dublin on April 13 before the arrest was announced. “And they’re getting close.”
Biden, who is in the middle of a four-day visit to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, said that he was “not concerned about the leak” because “there is nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of.”
The White House said earlier in the day that Biden did not discuss the matter with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when the two met in Northern Ireland earlier this week.
The number of documents leaked, some of which were reportedly marked top secret, is not clear.
They purportedly include sensitive disclosures about Ukraine, South Korea, Israel, and others. The Biden administration fears the leak could cause lasting damage to U.S. relations with key allies and strategic partners.
The Discord group allegedly included people from Russia and Ukraine, The Washington Post reported, and was focused on a “mutual love of guns, military gear and God.” The social media platform itself is popular with players of online games.
The man who posted the documents, who went by the online handle OG, allegedly told group members he sometimes worked in a secure facility at the base that “prohibited cell phones and other electronic devices.”
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Ukrainian television on April 12 that “the risk of leaks is very minimal” because only a “very narrow circle of people” is aware of Ukrainian military planning.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post.
Hungary To Exit Russian-Controlled International Investment Bank After World Bank Sanctions
A day after the United States imposed sanctions on three Hungarian officials, Budapest said it will withdraw its representatives from the Russia-led International Investment Bank (IIB) and exit the institution. The Hungarian Economy Ministry said on April 13 that the government had concluded that the bank's operations had become meaningless as a result of the U.S. sanctions. On April 12, Washington slapped sanctions on three top Hungarian IIB officials after it said Budapest had ignored U.S. concerns over the "opaque Kremlin platform." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service, click here.
Ukraine's Naftohaz Says Russia Ordered To Pay $5 Billion For Illegal Seizure Of Assets
Ukraine's state energy company, Naftohaz, says a Hague-based tribunal has ordered Moscow to pay the company $5 billion for the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea, which occurred after Russia illegally annexed the peninsula in 2014.
Naftohaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on April 13 his company had "won a victory on the energy front."
"In spite of Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftohaz for losses of $5 billion," Chernyshov said, adding that the ruling "relates to the seizure of our assets in Crimea by Russia in 2014."
"Now Russia must follow the ruling in accordance with its obligations under international law," Chernyshov added.
Naftohaz filled the lawsuit against Russia in 2016 at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which administers the tribunal, in The Hague.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the court ruling by saying that Russia will analyze it.
"Our specialists, who are defending our rights in the case, will analyze the court's decision and determine our next steps," Peskov said.
Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014, sending in troops and staging a referendum denounced as illegitimate by at least 100 countries.
Weeks after that, Russia incited separatist sentiments in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions and has supported pro-Russian separatists in the two regions since then.
After launching its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Russia declared that the two regions, as well as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions, were parts of the Russian Federation after staging so-called referendums is areas of the regions controlled by Russian troops.
Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union imposed a new series of sanctions in response to the referendums, calling them illegal.
Last month, the International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes.
With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, and AFP
Police In Russia's Bashkortostan Investigate Deaths Of 18 Dogs
Police in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan are investigating the deaths of 18 dogs, including several puppies, which were found on April 12 in a forest near the city of Sterlitamak. Local activists blame the company Alisa, which is responsible for locating and taking care of stray dogs. Alisa's director, Flarit Nurgaliyev, rejected the accusations. In February, police in Russia's southwestern city of Astrakhan launched a probe into alleged financial fraud after investigating the operations of an animal shelter where some 60 dogs were found dead and mutilated two months earlier. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Ukrainian Leaders Stress Need For NATO Membership, Engagement As Bakhmut Defenders Hold On
Ukraine’s defense and foreign ministers have stressed the need for NATO engagement -- including membership for Kyiv -- to safeguard security in their country and the entire Black Sea region, as Russian forces continued their assault on the city of Bakhmut and elsewhere in eastern Ukraine.
"We need a system of guarantees that would make aggression from Russia impossible," defense chief Oleksiy Reznikov told a security conference in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on April 13.
"There is no alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO," he said.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, speaking to the conference by video link, urged the Western alliance to become more active in the region and said it was time to turn the Black Sea into “a sea of NATO.”
Kuleba also urged NATO to accept his country and Georgia, also a Black Sea littoral state, as members.
He said the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius should present “a clear plan on when and how Ukraine will enter.”
Kuleba also restated Kyiv’s position that peace is only possible in Ukraine if Russia withdraws from all Ukrainian territory, including the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow has occupied since 2014.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a Moscow briefing rejected Kuleba’s comments about the Black Sea.
“This is a shared sea,” Peskov said. “It must be a sea of cooperation, interaction, and security for all its littoral states.”
Meanwhile, Moscow and Kyiv exchanged conflicting comments on the situation in Bakhmut, the mostly destroyed eastern Ukrainian city, which has been the focal point of a monthslong Russian attempt to capture a built-up area and hail some kind of battlefield victory.
Moscow claimed to have cut off Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, but the head of the Kremlin-linked Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said it remains "too early" to say the city has been surrounded.
Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, rejected claims that Ukrainian forces had been cut off in Bakhmut, telling the AFP news agency that army chiefs still had communication with troops there and were able to resupply them with ammunition.
"This does not correspond to reality," Cherevaty said in response to Russian claims.
"We are able to... deliver food products, ammunition, medicines, all that is necessary, and also to recover our wounded," he said.
Off the battlefield, Germany approved Poland's request to export five old MiG-29 fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's air power, the German Defense Ministry said on April 13.
Germany inherited 24 MiG-29 jets from East Germany during reunification in 1990, then in 2004 supplied most of them to Poland, which requires Berlin’s approval before shipping them to a third country.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who is currently in Washington, posted on Twitter that he had signed an agreement under which the World Bank would provide $200 million to repair Ukraine’s electrical grid, which has been badly damaged in recent months by Russian air strikes targeting its civilian infrastructure.
In Moscow, Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office opened an investigation into videos that appeared online purporting to show the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian troops. Prigozhin dismissed allegations that the executioners were Wagner fighters.
On April 12, Ukraine launched a probe of the video, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the purported execution.
“We are not going to forget anything,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Norway Expels 15 Russian Diplomats As Russia Pledges 'Appropriate Response'
NATO member Norway has declared 15 officials of the Russian Embassy in Oslo to be “unwanted,” saying they were intelligence operatives acting under diplomatic cover.
The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said the April 13 expulsions came “in response to the changed security situation in Europe,” which has led to an increase in Russian intelligence activity. The Russians would have to leave Norway “shortly,” it added.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry told the state-run TASS news agency that “Russia will make an appropriate response.”
“The 15 intelligence officers have been engaging in activities that are not compatible with their diplomatic status,” Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said, although she insisted that Oslo was seeking “to maintain normal diplomatic relations with Russia.”
Huitfeld said the expulsions were necessary “to counter and reduce the scope of Russian intelligence activities in Norway,” adding that “Russia currently poses the greatest intelligence threat to Norway.”
"We want Russia to continue to have a functioning diplomatic mission in Norway, but we will not accept that diplomatic missions are misused for the purposes of carrying out covert intelligence activities," Huitfeld added.
The 15 officials account for about one-quarter of the Russian diplomats currently accredited in Norway.
The heightened tensions between Oslo and Moscow could complicate the work of the Arctic Council, an international forum for Arctic-region countries. Moscow currently holds the rotating chair of the organization, but Norway is scheduled to take the reins on May 11.
Amid soaring tensions between Russia and NATO countries over Moscow’s unprovoked February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, there have been a spate of diplomatic expulsions across Europe.
In the weeks following the invasion, about 20 European countries expelled more than 300 Russian diplomats. On April 5, 2022, Germany expelled 40 Russians, Italy 30, France 35, Denmark 15, and Sweden 3. Norway expelled three Russians at the time.
Nordic countries Finland and Sweden applied to join the NATO alliance in May 2022. Finland’s membership was formalized on April 4, more than doubling Russia’s land border with members of the north Atlantic alliance. Sweden’s bid is expected to be completed in the near future.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, The Barents Observer, and TASS
Navalny Aide Says Jailed Politician Suffering Health Issues After 'Suspicious Treatment'
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's health has deteriorated dramatically following what a senior aide called the suspicious "treatment" he was given by prison medical personnel for acute stomach pains the politician suffered while in punitive solitary confinement.
In a video statement on Twitter, Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that. on April 7, an ambulance was called late at night to the labor camp where the Kremlin critic is imprisoned because he experienced excruciating stomach pains after he lost eight kilograms while serving 15 days in a punitive cell.
"There is no medical treatment provided to him. All medicine that his mom sends him by mail, the [prison] authorities do not accept them and the parcels go back to the sender," she said.
"Every time we have to fight to make sure that some sort of medical assistance is provided for him, while the prison’s medical personnel inject unknown substances into his body, and refuse to tell us what these substances are," Yarmysh added, noting "we cannot rule out that now, as we talk, Aleksei is being slowly poisoned, slowly killed to avoid the public’s attention."
Fears over Navalny's health have been heightened in recent months as prison officials have placed him in solitary confinement for even minor infractions. The jailed opposition leader has spent more than100 days in punitive solitary confinement since August 2022.
Most recently, Navalny was put back in a punitive solitary cell for another 15 days on April 11, just three days after a previous stint had ended.
Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev has warned that a prison guard had informed Navalny about a "provocation" involving a cellmate was being prepared against him and that Navalny’s defense team had informed Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova about the possibility.
Navalny, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in August 2020 that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested on January 17, 2021, and later handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Then in March last year, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Russia Fines Wikipedia Owner Over 'Fake Information' About Ukraine Invasion
A Moscow court on April 13 fined the Wikimedia Foundation, owner of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, 2 million rubles ($24,525) for failing to remove what the court termed "fake information" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Interfax reported. The Wikimedia Foundation has been hit with a string of fines as Moscow pursues a drive to crack down on independent sources of information. Wikimedia has previously said information that Russian authorities have complained about was well-sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards.
Kyrgyz Court Annuls Decision Rejecting RFE/RL's Appeal Against Frozen Bank Account
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has canceled a lower court decision to reject an appeal filed by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, against the freezing of its bank account last year.
Judge Bolot Satybaldiev ruled on April 13 that RFE/RL's appeal must be reviewed by Bishkek's Administrative Court. He did not elaborate on his decision.
Last month, the Kyrgyz capital’s Administrative Court rejected RFE/RL's appeal without explaining the reasoning behind its ruling.
Kyrgyzstan's State Financial Intelligence (FChK) informed Radio Azattyk in early November that its bank accounts were frozen in accordance with the law on money laundering after a "flag was raised" by security services.
The move came days after the Central Asian nation's Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies Ministry blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian, citing RFE/RL's refusal to remove from the websites a video about deadly clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in September, alleging that the video took the position of the Tajik side.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
In December, the FChK told RFE/RL that after a special inspection, the media outlet had been excluded from the registry of potential money launderers. However, RFE/RL's bank accounts remain frozen.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has rejected accusations of biased reporting, saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk’s websites.
In early February, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the Kyrgyz authorities’ move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom,” which it said is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Thousands Of Iranians Send Letter To President Protesting Size Of Wage Increase
Thousands of Iranian workers have signed a protest letter sent to President Ebrahim Raisi against an increase that would see the minimum wage rise by only about half of the current inflation rate.
In the letter, which was signed by almost 20,000 workers, a request was made to immediately annul the increase and instead approve a new pay rise that would reflect rapidly rising prices.
A government resolution based on a decision of the Supreme Labor Council, which includes representatives from the government, employers, and workers, set the increase at 27 percent for minimum wage for workers after the Persian New Year on March 21.
The February inflation rate was 53.4 percent, while annual price growth in March was 63.9 percent.
While the Iranian president's office has yet to officially respond to the letter, Iranian media quoted the government's economic spokesperson as saying that there are currently no plans to change the size of the wage increase.
The new resolution raises the minimum wage for workers from 41,790,000 rials ($82) to 53,073,300 rials ($104). Inflation for the current year is projected to be in the range of 40 to 60 percent.
Hossein Habibi, a member of the board of directors of the High Council of Islamic Labor Councils, stated that the 27 percent wage increase is not in line with the first and second clauses of Article 41 of the Labor Law and is therefore illegal.
He also reported that workers have filed a complaint with the Administrative Justice Court.
Widespread protests have been held across the country against the wage increase resolution, including demonstrations by workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Agro-Industrial Complex and retirees of the Social Security Organization in the cities of Shush, Shushtar, and Ahvaz.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly breathed new life into nationwide demonstrations, which officials have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Journalist Handed 15-Day Jail Term Over Unsanctioned Rallies
ORAL, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan’s northwestern city of Oral has sentenced Luqpan Akhmedyarov to 15 days in prison over his participation in April 9 rallies protesting the results of parliamentary elections last month.
The court found Akhmedyarov, who is a Kazakh journalist and would-be candidate for office, guilty of violating regulations on holding public gatherings and sentenced him late on April 12.
Akhmedyarov pleaded not guilty.
Earlier on April 12, courts in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, sentenced opposition politician Mukhtar Taizhan and activist Alnur Iliyashev to 15 days in jail each on the same charges.
Akhmedyarov and Taizhan unsuccessfully participated in the March 19 balloting as independent candidates. The ruling Amanat party won a majority of seats in the elections, which many independent candidates and opposition activists called rigged, citing the improper counting of ballots and government pressure on public employees to vote for certain parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which had an observer mission present at the elections, noted after the vote that "limits on the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms remain and some political groups continue to be prevented from participating as political parties in elections."
While the voting "was organized in a smooth manner overall," the OSCE said "significant procedural irregularities were observed."
Days before the parliamentary elections, President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a law strengthening the punishment for individuals calling for mass unrest -- a crime authorities often equate with calls for spontaneous protests, which are illegal.
The amended law raised the maximum prison sentence for the offense to seven years from a previous three years, with the possibility of early release on parole excluded.
Opposition activists have complained for years that they have been not allowed to register political parties at the Justice Ministry.
Russia Ran 'Torture Center,' Committed War Crimes During Kherson Occupation, HRW Says
The Russian forces who occupied Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson from March until November 2022 ran a “torture center” and other similar facilities at which they unlawfully detained and tortured Ukrainian civilians, Human Rights Watch asserted in a report issued on April 13.
The New York-based rights monitor said the purported torture center was located on Teploenerhetykiv Street, while other detention centers were allegedly located in a municipal building, a local school, and an airport hangar. According to victims interviewed by HRW, the occupation forces beat prisoners, subjected them to electric shocks and painful stress positions, and threatened them with death or mutilation.
“Those responsible for these horrific acts should not go unpunished,” said HRW senior Ukraine researcher Yulia Gorbunova. “And the victims and their families need to receive redress for their suffering and information about those still missing.”
Moscow did not immediately respond to the report, but has stated in the past that its forces in Ukraine have not committed war crimes or targeted civilians, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
WATCH: Kherson residents say that Russian forces used a pretrial detention center to interrogate and torture locals. Some say they heard screams coming from the building. Current Time correspondent Borys Sachalko visited Kherson and spoke with people about what life was like under Russian occupation.
HRW interviewed 34 locals about the alleged abuse of civilians in a follow-up to a similar report issued in July 2022.
Interviewees said the civilians were abducted on suspicion of providing or expressing support for the Ukrainian military or government or for fighting against Russia-backed separatists in parts of eastern Ukraine. One woman reported being held hostage until her fugitive husband surrendered himself.
Russian forces also allegedly took at least three detained civilians with them when they withdrew from the area in the face of a November 2022 Ukrainian counteroffensive.
“The treatment of all Ukrainian citizens in occupied areas is increasingly alarming,” Gorbunova said.
WATCH: Serhiy Mak says he spent 25 days locked in the cellar of an office building in Kherson, southern Ukraine, where he was tortured by a Russian man nicknamed "The Specialist." Mak spoke to RFE/RL after Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation.
HRW said many of the alleged acts amount to war crimes. The report notes that “all parties to the armed conflict in Ukraine are obligated to abide by international humanitarian law,” including the Geneva Conventions.
On April 4, the UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes in Ukraine.
