Russia Accuses Google Of 'Fake' News On YouTube, Bans Advertising

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weapons it needs in its battle with Russian forces as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its seventh week.



"My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 7.



He called for the dispatch of more planes, air-defense systems, missiles, and military vehicles from NATO allies.



Kuleba also said Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia.



"We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo," he told reporters ahead of a meeting with NATO foreign ministers.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said NATO was discussing how to increase its help to Ukraine with "different military weapons."



"We are looking closely with our partners how we can support Ukraine in the future, more intensively and more coordinated because they have a right of self-defense and we will support this right of self-defense together with different partners," she said at the NATO meeting.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that the Russian military was building up its forces for a new offensive in the east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to "liberate" the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle, he said.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

"We will fight and we will not retreat," he said. "We will seek all possible options to defend ourselves until Russia begins to seriously seek peace. This is our land. This is our future. And we won't give them up."



Russia's six-week-long invasion has so far forced over 4 million to flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless, turned cities into rubble and prompted a raft of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.

Further international outrage was sparked earlier this week after grisly images emerged of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha, a town northeast of Kyiv recaptured from Russian invaders.



Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces in Bucha alone, and around 50 of them were executed. Moscow denies the accusations.



French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he has summoned Russia's ambassador to Paris over an "obscene" tweet that tried to portray the massacre in Bucha as fake.



"Faced with the obscene and provocative communication from the Russian Embassy in France on the Bucha atrocities, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador," France's top diplomat said in a tweet on April 7.



Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities urged people living in the Donbas to evacuate immediately.



"Later, people will come under fire," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, "and we won’t be able to do anything to help them."



A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity said Russia had completed pulling out all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, probably to return to fight in the east.



But a Western official, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence estimates, said it will take Russia's battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.



The United Nations General Assembly will vote on April 7 on suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.



The United States and its Western allies have moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over killings they labeled as war crimes.



In reaction to the alleged atrocities outside Kyiv, the United States announced on April 6 sanctions against Putin's two adult daughters and said it was toughening penalties against Russian banks.



Britain banned investment in Russia and pledged to end its dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.

The U.S. Senate planned to take up legislation on April 7 to end normal trade relations with Russia and to codify President Joe Biden's executive action banning imports of Russian oil. The trade suspension would allow Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports.



The United States and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting on April 6 of the UN Security Council called by Russia to press its baseless claims that the United States has biological-warfare laboratories in Ukraine.



But the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on April 6 that its allies must go further.



"Sanctions against Russia must be ruinous enough for us to end this terrible war," he said.



"My goal is to impose an embargo on the supply to Russia of technology, equipment, minerals and ores (and) rare earth dual-use minerals and thus stop the production of weapons in Russia."

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa