Russian Authorities Say Third Person Held Over Attack On Top Military Intelligence Officer

Russian authorities said they detained a third person in connection with the shooting of a top military intelligence general in a Moscow apartment building.

The Federal Security Service said in a statement on February 8 that the person -- a Russian citizen -- was detained in Dubai, and flown to Moscow.

The agency, known as the FSB, said it had identified two other Russian citizens in the shooting: one had been detained in Moscow; the other allegedly traveled to Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev -- the No. 2 officer at the military intelligence agency widely known as the GRU -- was reportedly shot three times in the stairwell of his Moscow apartment building on February 6. Officials say he fended off the attacker.

He later underwent emergency surgery for a gunshot wound to a vital organ. Officials said he was expected to recover.

The FSB also released surveillance video it said showed the shooter; earlier reports said the person may have entered the building and attacked Alekseyev posing as a food delivery courier.

Alekseyev is at least the fourth general to have been attacked, or killed, since the start of the all-out Russian invasion nearly four years ago.

Investigators have released few details as to the nature of the shooting plot. Officials have blamed Ukraine for past attacks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointedly blamed Kyiv for the Alekseyev shooting, without providing evidence.

As the GRU's deputy commander, Alekseyev has overseen -- or been implicated in -- multiple, often audacious sabotage or assassination operations around the world. Among other things, he's been accused of involvement in the near-fatal 2018 Novichok poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, and the cyberhack of US political parties two years earlier.

He's also been linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a St. Petersburg restaurateur who co-founded Russia's most notorious mercenary company, Wagner Group. Prigozhin died in a plane crash in August 2023, which Western intelligence officials later concluded was an assassination.