Russia Halts Pipeline Oil Supplies To Poland, Polish Refiner Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the country’s cease-fire proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, saying such a meeting would be "important for world security."

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Speaking on the first anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of his country, Zelenskiy welcomed some elements of the Chinese cease-fire proposal but said it was not a concrete plan.



China's 12-point paper calling for a "political settlement" does not call on Russia to leave Ukraine. The proposal has been met with skepticism from Ukraine’s allies.



Zelenskiy told journalists on February 24 that China talking about Ukraine "is not bad. But the question is what follows the words. The question is in the steps and where they will lead to.”



There was no immediate reaction from Chinse authorities.

Speaking on February 25, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Beijing to "help us pressure Russia" to end the war in Ukraine.



Macron who said he would visit China in early April, added that peace was only possible if "the Russian aggression was halted, troops withdrawn and territorial sovereignty of Ukraine and its people was respected."



Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview that the idea that China would play the role of peacemaker in Ukraine is not “rational.”



“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good?" Biden told ABC News on February 24. "I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia, if the Chinese plan were followed,” he added.



Biden also said that he does not "anticipate a major initiative" from China to provide weapons to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.



Biden’s comments followed a warning by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China was "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves.”

Biden said that the United States would respond if China were to provide Russia with lethal weapons in the war against Ukraine.



He also ruled out delivering F-16 jet fighters to Ukraine for now, saying Zelenskiy did not need them.



Meanwhile, fighting continued in Ukraine with the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces announcing on February 25 that the military had to repel 70 attacks by the Russian Army in the direction of the cities of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka in the east.

Also on February 25, the British Defense Ministry said in its latest daily intelligence bulletin that Russia appears to have run out of its current stock of Iranian-made drones and will seek to resupply its stock of unmanned aerial attack vehicles.



“There have not been any reports of Iranian one-way-attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA-UAVs) being used in Ukraine since around [February 16]," the report said.



"Although the weapons do not have a good record in destroying their intended targets, Russia likely sees them as useful decoys which can divert Ukrainian air defenses from more effective Russian cruise missiles," it added.

In another development, the European Union on February 25 adopted a new round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.



"We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever -- depleting Russia's war arsenal and biting deep into its economy," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, adding that the bloc was increasing the pressure on those trying to circumvent EU sanctions.



The EU said in a statement that the list will for the first time include seven Iranian entities manufacturing military unmanned aerial vehicles, which have been used by Russia's military to target Ukrainian infrastructure.



EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that a total 121 entities and individuals were on the latest sanctions list.



Borrell said the latest round also targets "those responsible for the deportation and forced adoption of at least 6,000 Ukrainian children" in violation of international law.



"We are taking more measures, tackling the banking sector, access to dual-use technology and advanced technologies. We will continue to increase pressure on Russia -- and we will do it for as long as needed, until Ukraine is liberated from the brutal Russian aggression," he said.

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, AP, and AFP